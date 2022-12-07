Alarming Report: Hate Speech Rising on Twitter After Musk's Takeover

The report coming from The Center for Countering Digital Hate and Anti-Defamation League claims that the volume of hate speech on Twitter has grown dramatically under Musk’s stewardship.

Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, slurs against Black Americans showed up on the social media service an average of 1,282 times a day. After the billionaire became Twitter’s owner, they jumped to 3,876 times a day.

Slurs against gay men appeared on Twitter 2,506 times a day on average before Mr. Musk took over. Afterward, their use rose to 3,964 times a day.

And antisemitic posts referring to Jews or Judaism soared more than 61 percent in the two weeks after Mr. Musk acquired the site.

Elon Musk declared last month that hate speech impressions had dramatically fallen on Twitter since he took over. However, research from two watchdog groups, namely, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Anti-Defamation League, found that the volume of hate speech had grown dramatically on Twitter since Elon Musk took over.

This isn't surprising, considering the recent mass layoffs at Twitter. It makes sense that hate speech would rise when there is no longer a content moderation team that can take preventive or precautionary measures.

The Anti-Defamation League said in a report that it'd data shows,

“...both an increase in antisemitic content on the platform and a decrease in the moderation of antisemitic posts.”

CNN Business covers this story in a recent article. When describing the response of both watchdogs, it says, "Both groups expressed alarm with what they are seeing occur on Twitter, one of the most influential communications platforms in the world. The Anti-Defamation League described the deteriorating state-of-affairs as a “troubling situation” that “will likely get worse, given the reported cuts to Twitter’s content moderation staff.”

Here is when things get truly alarming. The CNN article goes on to say, "The reports come just hours after Kanye West’s Twitter account was suspended after he posted an altered image of the Star of David with a swastika inside and appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars, where he praised Hitler."

Imran Ahmed who is the chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate describes the situation best when he says that Elon Musk,

“sent up the batsignal to every kind of racist, misogynist and homophobe that Twitter was open for business, and they have reacted accordingly.”

What do you think? Do you think Elon Musk has helped create free speech, or has he helped spread hate speech?