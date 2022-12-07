600,000 People Killed in German Attack on Russia in the Siege of Leningrad

The World War II Siege of Leningrad is known as one of history's greatest tragedies.

The Siege of Leningrad was the invasion of the Soviet Union by Nazi Germany. It happened in 1941 during World War II. Nazi Germany conquered half of Europe and a part of Russia. Leningrad, now known as St. Petersburg, was the capital of the Russian Empire. It was the original target of the German invasion in June 1941.

Adolf Hitler, then leader of the Nazi party, ordered to take Leningrad but realized that he could not take it by force. Instead, the army surrounded the city for two and a half years, starving millions of people in what is described as the worst blockade in history.

The Siege of Leningrad began less than three months after Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union. On 8 September 1941, the Germans overtook the Red Army and this was the beginning of his 900-day siege, which ended on 27 January 1944.

Background

The most infamous siege of World War II began just two months after the launch of Adolf Hitler's surprise attack on the Soviet Union, Operation Barbarossa. On June 22, 1941, despite the signing of the Non-Aggression Pact two years ago, about three million German soldiers rushed across the Soviet border and launched attacks from three directions.

While the central and southern elements attacked Moscow and Ukraine, the Wehrmacht Union Group stormed Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Leningrad, a city of over 3 million people on the Neva River moved near the Baltic Sea. Hitler had long considered Leningrad the main target for his invasion. Serving as the home of Russia's Baltic Fleet, it had over 600 factories and boasted its second-largest industrial output after Moscow.

Various theories have been put forward about the German plans for Leningrad, some of which included the establishment of the capital of the new imperial state of Ingermanland in the General Plan Ost, although Hitler did not agree with the city planning and he was intended to destroy people. According to the instructions to the Northern Army Group of 29 September:

Soviets may lose interest in the continued presence of this metropolitan center after his Russian defeat. After the siege of the city, the application for extradition negotiations is rejected because the problems of resettlement and the food supply of the population cannot and should not be resolved. In this war for our existence, it is of no interest to us to even protect a portion of this very large urban population. Hitler's final plan was to destroy Leningrad and cede the lands north of the Neva to the Finns.

The Commanders of Axis Ally and the Soviet Union.

Axis:

Field Marshal Wilhelm Ritter von Leeb

Field Marshal Georg von Küchler

Marshal Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim

Approx. 725,000

Soviet Union:

Marshal Georgy Zhukov

Marshal Kliment Voroshilov

Marshal Leonid Govorov

Approx. 930,000

The Plan of Nazi Germany

Two little girls assemble submachine guns during siege of Leningrad. Photo by (Public Domain/wikimedia commons)

In anticipation of the German advance on Leningrad, Soviet leaders began to fortify the areas around the city a few days after the invasion began. They created a fortified Leningrad region and built defensive lines, anti-tank pits, and barricades. The 4th Panzer Group, followed by the 18th Army, passed through the Baltic states and captured Ostrov and Pskov on 10 July. Moving on, they immediately took Narva and began planning their march to Leningrad. Army Group North continued to advance, reaching the Neva by 30 August and cutting the last railroad to Leningrad.

By the time of Hitler's order, the Germans had already deployed artillery and had begun a campaign to conquer Leningrad with artillery shells. The Luftwaffe also conducted regular bombing raids on the city. An arson attack on September 8 caused raging fires and destroyed critical oil and food supplies. A more massive raid took place on 19 September, when the Luftwaffe fired 2,500 of his high explosive and incendiary rounds. In all, an estimated 75,000 bombs were dropped on the city during the blockade.

Food Shortage Issue

While enemy fire would eventually kill or injure about 50,000 civilians during the siege, Leningrad's most serious problem was the lack of food. 600,000 people were evacuated before the Germans tightened their grip on the city, but about 2.5 million civilians remained stuck there. The authorities were dangerously negligent in stockpiling food, so the Soviets had to bring fresh supplies across Lake Ladoga, which provided the only open road to the city.

Food and fuel arrived at the barge in the fall and are then loaded into trucks and snowmobiles after the lake freezes over in winter. The road to Ladoga is known as the "Road of Life", but Leningrad was not yet fully provided. By November, food shortages had reduced civilian rations to just 250 grams of bread per day for workers. Children, the elderly, and the unemployed received only 125 grams, the equivalent of three small slices.

Casualties Due to Famine

Three men burying victims of Leningrad's siege. Photo by (Public Domain/wikimedia commons)

During the freezing winter of 1941-1942, Leningrad was rocked by a raging famine that killed 100,000 people every month. "Is it my body or has it been swapped for someone else without me realizing it?" a man wondered. "My legs and wrists are like those of a growing baby, my stomach has collapsed, my ribs are jutting up and down." In desperation, people ate everything from grease and wallpaper to rats, pigeons, and pets. To keep themselves warm, they would burn furniture, cabinets, and even books from their libraries.

Theft and murder for meal cards became a regular threat, and authorities eventually arrested more than 2,000 people for cannibalism. As the famine escalated, a 12-year-old girl from Leningrader named Tanya Savicheva recorded the date of death of all members of her family in a diary. "The Savichevs is dead," she wrote after her mother's death. “Everybody is dead. Only Tanya remained.

Thousands of similar tragedies occurred in Leningrad during the so-called "Hungry Winter", yet the city still withstood the Nazi siege. In early 1942, the Soviet Union evacuated about 500,000 civilians across the "Road of Life" on Lake Ladoga, reducing the population ravaged by famine to a manageable one million. After the spring thaw, the survivors of Leningrad launched an extensive cleanup campaign to remove the bombed wreckage and bury the dead along their streets.

Gardens are also planted throughout the city in courtyards and parks. Food is still scarce, but the city has escaped the brink of collapse. In August 1942, Leningrad even held a performance of composer Dmitri Shostakovich's Seventh Symphony, written at the start of the siege. To fight the Germans, the concert was played over loudspeakers toward the enemy's front lines.

An Effort to Provide Relief to the Population

Nurses helping wounded people in the first bombardment of the city. Photo by (Public Domain/wikimedia commons)

In January 1942, Von Leeb stepped down as commander of Army Group North and was replaced by Field Marshal Georg von Küchler. Immediately after taking command, he defeated an attack by the Soviet 2nd Shock Army near Lyuban.

From April 1942, Von Küchler was opposed by Field Marshal Leonid Govorov, who oversaw the Leningrad front. Seeking to end the stalemate, he began planning Operation Nordlicht, using troops recently available after the capture of Sevastopol. Unaware of the German activity, Govorov and the commander of the Volkhov front, Marshal Kirill Meretskov, launched the Sinyavino Offensive in August 1942.

Despite a difficult connection, a railroad was quickly built in the area to help supply the town. For the remainder of 1943, the Soviets conducted small operations to improve access to the city. In an attempt to end the siege and completely liberate the city, the Leningrad-Novgorod Strategic Offensive was launched on January 14, 1944. Operating with the First and Second Baltic Fronts, the Leningrad and Volkhov Fronts overwhelmed the Germans and pushed them away. Moving forward, the Soviets recaptured the Moscow-Leningrad Railway on January 26.

An End to the Siege at Last

Soviet civilians leaving destroyed houses after a German bombardment during the Battle of Leningrad, 10 December 1942. Photo by (Public Domain/wikimedia commons)

Desperate Soviets used the air and water route across Lake Ladoga to deliver supplies to their three million troops and surround civilians. They also used the record to evacuate about a million civilians. Some 300,000 other Soviet soldiers breathed their last as they defended the city and tried to lift the siege. In January 1944, the Red Army's successes in other areas of the front helped the Soviet Union lift the blockade.

The German forces were so weak that they allowed the Soviet army to drive them out of the city and from Soviet land. German forces then withdrew south of the city on January 27. Finally, the Red Army regained control of the city of Leningrad. Adolf Hitler's plan to strangle the city failed.

The Impact of the Siege

The fire of anti-aircraft guns deployed in the neighborhood of St. Isaac's cathedral during the defense of Leningrad Photo by (Public Domain/wikimedia commons)

Lasting 827 days, the siege of Leningrad was one of the longest in history. It also proved to be one of the most costly, with Soviet forces losing an estimated 1,017,881 killed, captured, or missing as well as 2,418,185 wounded. The civilian death toll is estimated between 670,000 and 1.5 million.

Devastated by the siege, Leningrad had a pre-war population of more than 3 million. In January 1944, only about 700,000 people remained in the city. For its heroism during the Second World War, Stalin made Leningrad a City of Heroes on May 1, 1945. This was reaffirmed in 1965, and the city was awarded the Order of Lenin.

In conclusion, the best thing the people of Leningrad could do was survive. Leningrad was finally liberated as the Germans retreated. To this day, the Battle of Leningrad remains the bloodiest siege in the history of war. It ended on January 27, 1944, and more than 600,000 people lost their lives in the city during the 900-day siege.

Do you think a siege like this can happen in this day and age? In world war II Russia was the victim. Today Ukraine is the victim. Do you think Russia can do to others what was done to it? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.