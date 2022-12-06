Explained: What are the #twitterfiles?

Elon Musk recently disclosed internal twitter workings in the 2020 suppression of the New York Post story about Hunter Biden.

Photo by Akshar Dave/Unsplash

Here's what you need to know:

Elon Musk claimed he would release exclusive emails that showed that the Biden Story published by the New York Post had been suppressed by Twitter ahead of the presidential elections in 2020.

Matt Taibbi, a journalist famous for writing on substack, disclosed the details instead of Elon Musk in a long tweet thread.

This release is being called the twitter files. They came in the form of screenshots shared by Taibbi.

What are the #twitterfiles?

According to CNN, "For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal “what really happened” inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop."

That Bombshell disclosure finally came in an unexpected way. Instead of releasing documents himself, he relied on, as CNN puts it, "a long tweet thread posted by journalist Matt Taibbi, who had been provided with details about behind-the-scenes discussions on Twitter’s content moderation decision-making, including the call to suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop."

Taibbi’s tweet thread attracted thousands of retweets. The thread confirmed that the story had indeed been suppressed by the Twitter content moderation team. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, had already apologized to Congress, admitting that suppressing the story was a mistake.

What is in the #twitterfiles?

The ‘files’ detail the decisions that were taken within Twitter in 2020 when it censored a story published by The New York Post. This story made claims about Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine. At the time of the censorship, Twitter claimed it censored the story because it violated its 'hacked materials' policy.

According to the Indian Express, "In essence, the revelations appear to show that Twitter independently decided to limit the spread of the article, without any political party or intelligence agency exerting any kind of control over the company."

According to the files, Trenton Kennedy, a member of the communications team, questions the decision to censor the article. He says,

'I’m struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe, and I think the best explainability argument for this externally would be that we’re waiting to understand if this story is the result of hacked materials. We’ll face hard questions on this if we don’t have some kind of solid reasoning for marking the link unsafe.”

Brandon Borrman, Twitter’s chief of communication when the article was censored, also questioned senior leadership about what was happening. “Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” he asks.

The aftermath of the #twitterfiles release

Reaction to the Twitter files release has been mixed so far. Some, like MSNBC host Mahdi Hassan, are skeptical, deeply so. He said in a tweet,

“Imagine volunteering to do online PR work for the world’s richest man on a Friday night, in service of nakedly and cynically right-wing narratives, and then pretending you’re speaking truth to power,”

However, Matt Taibbi isn't one to stay quiet. Responding to a barrage of tweets of a similar bent, he replied,

“Looking forward to going through all the tweets complaining about ‘PR for the richest man on earth,’ and seeing how many of them have run stories for anonymous sources at the FBI, CIA, the Pentagon, White House, etc.”

Others are quite supportive of the release and have taken things much further than either Elon Musk or Matt Taibbi have insinuated. Fox News host Tucker Carlson said,

“...documents show a systemic violation of the First Amendment, the largest example of that in modern history.”

The Twitter files release isn't over by any means. Elon Musk has promised another release. As the story unfolds, I will write about it here on Newsbreak.

What are your thoughts about the #twitterfiles? Let me know in the comments below.