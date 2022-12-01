Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with Employees

Ty D.

Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at a Family Dollar Store in the 3200 block of S. Lancaster Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nwn2m_0jTVticv00
Photo by(Family Dollar Website)

Heres what you need to know:

  • A Fight broke out between store employees and a man, who they claim was attempting to shoplift items.
  • A customer entered the store and saw a man fighting with store employees. This customer (identified as Kevin Jackson) pulled out his firearm and shot and killed the victim.
  • The suspect was arrested on charges for murder and taken to Lew Sterrett jail.

What Happened?

Here is how CBS News Covers the incident,

Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.

WFAA claims to have obtained an affidavit in which the store manager claims that he recognised the victim as someone who frequently stole items from the store. Upon suspecting the victim of shoplifting the assistant manager asked him to leave the store. She kept his bag and the man briefly left the store but came back a short while later and started cursing the assistant store manager.

According to the affidavit WFAA claims to have received, the victime also began to hit the assistant store manager. This is when another female employee also intervened and sprayed the alleged shoplifter with mace.

The affidavit goes on to say that surveillance video shows the victim hitting the assistant manger while she's hitting him with a stick. When the victim was shot by Kevin Jakson he was being hit by both female employees.

WFAA reports that, "Another customer, identified as Jackson, witnessed the fight between the man and the female store employees, pulled out his firearm and shot the man. The man stumbled outside the store and collapsed, where he later died. The affidavit said Jackson picked up his fired cartridge casing and placed his gun in his vehicle while he waited for police to arrive."

Police are still investigating the incident and it remains to be seen what facts come to light. As the story develops I'll report it here at Newsbreak.

What are your thoughts about this incident? Please let me know in the comments below.

Author's Note: Information in this article is sourced from corporate posts, media reports, news outlets, social media, and internet sources. Specific information linked in this article is attributed to the following sources: www.wfaa.com, cbsnews.com, invingweekly.com and Family Dollar.com

