Little Chute, WI

Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17

Ty D.

Family Dollar Store in Little Chute, Wisconsin closes unexpectedly because of lease issues. Store Manager Donny Anderson says that the last day of operations for the store will be Saturday, December 17.

Photo by(Family Dollar Website)

Kaukauna Community News quotes the store manager as saying,

“We would like to Thank from the bottom of our Hearts the Community Of Little Chute and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store. We look forward to serving you from one of our other Fox Valley Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Store Locations.”

Why did the store close?

Family Dollar Store's closing may have been unexpected for customers but it wasn't out of the blue for store management. They had been trying unsuccessfully to find an alternative location for the past 6 months. It turns out that the store's lease agreement had expired earlier this year. Since then, Family Dollar has been renting on a month-to-month basis.

Kaukauna Community News quotes Anderson as saying,

“With higher rent costs and an older building that our store has outgrown a few years back. We had to think about making a very difficult decision,”

Amidst this gloomy news, there is a silver lining for employees. There is nothing to worry about for store employees as the company has offered all employees positions to stay on in the relocated store.

Author's Note: Information in this article is sourced from corporate posts, media reports, news outlets, social media, and internet sources. Specific information linked in this article is attributed to the following sources: kaukaunacommunitynews.com and Family Dollar.com

