Feminism is for White Women Only - Says Author Rafia Zakaria

Feminism has been an important and effective tool in protecting the rights of many women.

However, despite this success, in a controversial new book, Rafia Zakaria argues that Feminism has failed to address the concerns of women of color, immigrants, and religious minorities.

Author Rafia Zakaria says in her book, "Against White Feminism: Notes on Disruption" that a white feminist is,

". . . someone who refuses to consider the role that whiteness and the racial privilege attached to it have played and continue to play in universalizing white feminist concerns, agendas, and beliefs as being those of all feminism and all feminists."

She then reminds us that mainstream Western feminism is, and always has been, for white women and girls — and that this how it's been embedded in popular and news media, our consumerist economy, wars, political discourses, and more.

Who Benefits from the Feminist Movement?

Critics have argued that the benefits of the feminist movement, especially the second wave, are largely limited to white, college-educated women and that feminism has failed to address the concerns of women of color, immigrants, and religious minorities. Even in the 19th century, Sojourner Truth lamented racial distinctions in women’s status in a speech before the 1851 Ohio Women's Rights Convention.

Understanding Feminism

Feminism "is typically separated into three waves: first-wave feminism, dealing with property rights and the right to vote; second-wave feminism, focusing on equality and anti-discrimination, and third-wave feminism, which started in the 1990s as a backlash to the second wave’s perceived privileging of white, straight women."

The Birth of Feminist Movements (1848-1880)

While the women of continental Europe were momentarily reduced to silence, new feminist initiatives emerged from the 1850s in England and Scandinavia in connection with debates surrounding legal reforms in matrimony, education, and women’s employment.

English feminists mobilized against the legal subjection of wives in marriage (dispossession of their personal property in favor of their husbands, highly unequal handling of adultery, virtual impossibility of divorce). With the support of Members of Parliament such as Lord Henry Brougham (1778-1868), they succeeded in passing a law that facilitated divorce (Matrimonial Causes Act, 1857).

However, married women were still dispossessed of their own property. In Scandinavian countries, the legal submission of women, the authority of fathers over daughters, and the status of single adult women were called into question and became the subject of reform in the 1850s.

The Era of Feminist Congresses (1890-1914)

During the nineteenth century, feminist movements emerged and developed in the framework of the nation-state. In areas where such a state was lacking or in multi-ethnic states (Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires), they became established in connection with nationalist movements, which highlights the specific role of women in the transmission of national culture (Poland, Bohemia, Ukraine, Bulgaria). Many feminists were involved in other social movements , which were as numerous as they were: anti-slavery, religious, pedagogical, hygienist, unionist, liberal, socialist, anarchist, and pacifist.

The numerous and complex links between these movements were established and displayed during international congresses that brought together activists on the European scale and beyond.The “movement years” west of the ideological barrier (the 1960s to 1980s)In communist countries east of the ideological barrier, gender equality was a part of state ideology, which promoted work-family balance for ladies.

It liberalized abortion (1955 in the USSR, 1956 in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, and Romania, 1957 in Czechoslovakia, 1960 in Yugoslavia, and 1972 within the GDR, in other words, well before Western European countries), but stigmatized feminism as “bourgeois” deviance and a subversive movement. The Women’s International Democratic Federation (WIDF), which was of communist persuasion, promoted women’s rights at the international level and helped women’s associations within the young states emerging from decolonization.

An Activist Revival during a Globalized World (1990's -Present)

Two changes of a special nature marked the 1990s. On the one hand, within the East, the fall of the Wall and the collapse of the Communist bloc called into question a certain number of rights and advantages for women in these countries, like abortion, protection against conjugal violence, childcare, and access to qualified occupations.

On the contrary, after the advances of the preceding period , new questions were emphasized. additionally, identity was questioned at the intersection of the feminist and LGBT struggles (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender). Current debates within the feminist movement revolve around gender binarity or fluidity, exploited prostitutes or sex workers, and acceptance of the veil because of the freedom to wear what one wants or its refusal as a symbol of oppression.

Feminism Today

Today feminism is as strong as ever, but somewhere in these waves, the meaning of the word “feminist” got clouded by the stereotypes that have been built up over the duration of the movement. Feminists are placed in a box and faced with a negative connotation, completely discounting a whole demographic of the movement. These stereotypes were created by those that were threatened by women’s realization of their worth and what they deserve.

#MeToo & Women’s Marches

By the 2010s, feminists pointed to prominent cases of sexual abuse and “rape culture” as emblematic of the work still to be done in combating misogyny and ensuring women have equal rights. The #MeToo movement gained new prominence in October 2017 when the NY Times published a damning investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against influential film producer Harvey Weinstein. more women came forward with allegations against other powerful men—including President Donald Trump.

On January 21, 2017, the primary full day of Trump’s presidency, many thousands of people joined the Women’s March on Washington in D.C., an enormous protest aimed at the new administration and the perceived threat it represented to reproductive, civil, and human rights. it had been not limited to Washington: Over 3 million people in cities around the world held simultaneous demonstrations, providing feminists with a high-profile platform for advocating on behalf of full rights for all women worldwide .

