Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General Instead

Family Dollar store in Algonac, Michigan located at 417 Michigan St., will close in early December.

As of yet, there is no information on why the store is closing and the store management has been unresponsive to requests for further information.

The Family Dollar store's closing will likely leave a food gap and will inconvenience many residents who depend on the store for groceries. Algonac Mayor Rocky Gillis is quoted as saying,

“We’re actively recruiting new businesses to ensure that these vacancies don’t stay vacant very long,"

It's quite clear that city officials are focused on filling vacant space that will be left behind by the store's closure. This focus is good for the city economy. But are city officials interested in bringing a grocery store to help address the gap or any old business?

The Times Herald Quoted City Manager Denice Gerstenberg as saying in an email,

"The city of Algonac would like to thank Family Dollar for their years of community support. Some residents who depend on the store for groceries and everyday items will likely be inconvenienced, however, Algonac is fortunate to have not only a Kroger store but also a Dollar General and a Dollar Tree nearby to fill the resulting gap."

What's your opinion on the matter? Is the Family Dollar shopping experience comparable to that of a Dollar General or a Dollar Tree? Will the store's closure affect city residents? Please let me know what you think in the comments below.

Author's Note: Information in this article is sourced from corporate posts, media reports, news outlets, social media, and internet sources. Specific information linked in this article is attributed to the following sources: Times Herald, and Family Dollar.com