Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!

As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?

Jersey City, New Jersey (1617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L86Xs_0jOLx53S00
Liberty State Park, Jersey City, NJ, USAPhoto by(Joey Pedras/Unsplash)

Although present-day Jersey City occupies land on which Dutch merchants founded the New Netherland settlement around 1617, some historians trace Jersey City's beginnings to the Dutch Land Grant of 1630.

The Lenape people originally occupied it. Who were the Lenape? They were a collection of Native Americans who were also called the Delaware Indians. Wikipedia is not the best source, but if you would like to know more about the Lenape people you can find out using the link above. Although the population of Jersey city had stabilized by the time of the American Revolution, it was not until 1820 that it was formally incorporated as the City of Jersey.

Eighteen years later, it was reincorporated as Jersey City. As of 2017, it is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark.

Visiting Jersey City

If you're a native of this beautiful city please tell us what it's like to live there in the comments below. For those of you who are not natives of this city, here is how The Culture Trip describes the city,

"It’s time to call Jersey City the Comeback Kid. After decades of hardship, this Hudson River community is experiencing a true revival. Not just known for being Manhattan‘s sixth borough, Jersey City has enough character, culture, and community to win anyone over."

Here is their list of things to know before you visit the city:

  • It's on a peninsula. "You’ll find it overlooking the mouth of the Hudson River, adjacent to New York City." - The Culture Trip
  • It's huge. Makes sense, because it's the second-largest city in the state.
  • It's having a revival.
  • Impossible to find parking. The city is so densely populated that parking is a big issue.
  • Easy access to the Statue of Liberty by boat.

Please let me know what you think about Jersey City in the comments below. Thanks for reading this far!

