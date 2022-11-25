50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - Gettysburg

The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, is considered the most important battle of the Civil War. Over 50,000 people died in this battle from the North and South. It influenced Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address," which became one of the most famous speeches in history.

Photo by (Pexels)

The Battle of Gettysburg, July 1-3, 1863, is considered the most important battle of the Civil War. After a great victory over the Union Army in Chancellorsville, General Robert E. Lee invaded Pennsylvania from northern Virginia in late June 1863. On July 1, the advancing South Army met the Army of the Potomac under General George G. Meade at the crossroads of Gettysburg. The next day, the South Army attacked the Federal Army on both the left and right sides, and the battle continued fiercely.

On July 3, Lee ordered an army attack of less than 15,000 in the center of the enemy on the ridge of the graveyard. The attack, known as "Pickett's Charge," managed to break through the Union line, but eventually failed at the expense of thousands of rebel casualties. Lee was forced to withdraw his battered army to Virginia on July 4. The coalition won at an important turning point and prevented Lee from invading the north.

Print of three men on horseback and several artillery crews and a cannon in the foreground. Photo by (Public Domain)

The Battle of Gettysburg is a major part of the Civil War. It took place 35 miles southwest of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was a devastating defeat for the southern states. It is widely regarded as a turning point in the war and has probably been studied and analyzed more extensively in US history than in any other battle.

Brief Background

In May 1863, the Army of Northern Virginia's Robert E. Lee's federal army won an overwhelming victory over the Army of the Potomac in Chancellorsville. Lee confidently continued his attack and decided to invade his second north (the first invasion ended in Antietam the previous fall). In addition to expelling the conflict from Virginia and diverting the Union Army from Vicksburg, where the South Army was besieged, Lee gained the recognition of the Union Army from Britain and France and the peace-loving Northern "American Mamushi".

After defeating General Joseph Hooker's Union Army in Chancellorsville, Virginia in May, South Army General Robert E. Lee further discourages his enemies and perhaps persuades European countries to recognize them. I decided to invade the north. The morale of the South Army was high, the feelings of the losers spread to the north, and Lee's army counted more than 71,000 soldiers.

Photo by (Timothy/Unsplash)

Lee was informed through a spy that the Army of the Potomac's Hooker was in Frederick, Maryland, under General George G. Meade, who had just succeeded Hooker. Lee took immediate action to address this unexpected threat. Ewell, whose corps was preparing to carry an attack from the Carlyle and York locations across the Susquehanna River, was ordered to move to either Cashtown or Gettysburg.

The Longstreet Corps in Chambersburg and the Hill Corps in Greenwood were both preparing to move north, marching east towards Cashtown. This concentration, east of South Mountain, will put it in an excellent strategic position to defend or attack Lee.

The Beginning of War: July 1

On July 1, one of Buford's brigades armed with the newly issued Spencerbolt action carbine delayed Hess's division until General John F. Reynolds' first corps began arriving around 11:00. .. The fierce counterattack caused the two major brigades of Hess to retreat, causing great casualties on both sides. Reynolds was fatally injured during his engagement. He will be the highest officer to die in Gettysburg and one of the highest commanders to die during the war.

Photo by (Pexels)

By 1:00 pm, all three divisions of the 1st Corps had been deployed along Seminary Ridge, and 2 divisions of General Oliver O. Howard's XI Corps had arrived to defend the northern approach to the city. did. The third division of XI. The corps was stationed on the hill of the cemetery.

Howard arrived at the field around noon and surrendered XI. From corps to general He is the successor to Carl Schurz and General Abner Doubleday and is in command of the entire battlefield. The federal government worked hard on both fronts until around 2:30 am, but General Jubal Early's division attacked the northeastern side of XI. The corps led to the collapse of their overall status.

The XI Corps was routed, exposing the sides of the I Corps and forcing them to retreat. Before the defenders gathered on the hills of the cemetery, the two allied corps had killed more than 50 percent. Lee now had a good force at his disposal, but in the dark about the true nature of his enemies, he didn't want to take any general action until the arrival of the Longstreet Corps.

Photo by (Pixabay)

Second Day of the Battle: July 2

By dawn, Meade's army was lined up along Calpe Hill, Cemetery Hill, and Cemetery Ridge. Conflicting commanders recognized that the success of the South Army in federal rights would endanger Mead's position by threatening the lines of contact along the Baltimore Pike. Lee wanted to exploit this strategic weakness, but Ewell argued that Longstreet should make the main attack on the other side. Meanwhile, Longstreet demanded that Lee attack Mead.

Lee was late due to opposition from the Corps Commander and did not issue an order until 11:00 am. Longstreet was to wrap around the southern side of the Commonwealth and attack north along Emitzberg Pike, where Lee misbelieved Mead's main line. Hill and Ewell need to use a secondary attack. When Longstreet artillery began preliminary artillery at 15:00, Mead rushed to the previously neglected southern flank and found Sickles III. The corps was not located along the ridge of the graveyard as directed but was on a hill. This created a dangerous lead and weakened the southern flank, but it was too late to pull it back. A division of General John Bell Hood's Longstreet Corps attacked the Union Army and left at 16:00.

L. Prang & Co. print of the painting "Hancock at Gettysburg" by Thure de Thulstrup, showing Pickett's Charge Photo by (Public Domain)

The Third Day of Battle: July 3

Lee believes the enemy is weakening and tries to take advantage of the previous day's profits in a new attack on the Union line. Fierce battles continue on Calpe Hill as the Allies try to regain the terrain lost the day before. Cavalry battles are intensifying in the east and south, but the main event is a dramatic 12,500 South Army command under Long Street against the center of the North Army location on the ridge of the cemetery. Infantry assault. Unmanned, but Brig. Gen. Virginia Infantry Division. George E. Pickett provides about half the attack power.

Pickett, who was instructed by Lee to advance his division towards the enemy through an unprotected mile of farmland, replied, "General, I don't have a division," but the order is valid. During the Pickett attack, as is known, only one South Army brigade momentarily reaches the top of the ridge-later called the South Army benchmark. This bold strategy ultimately cost the South Army disastrous, with casualties approaching 60 percent. Repulsed by Union guns and point-blank bombardment, South Army withdrew. Lee withdrew his army from Gettysburg on a late rainy afternoon on July 4 and returned to Virginia.

The Gettysburg Cyclorama, is a cyclorama painting by the French artist Paul Philippoteaux depicting "Pickett's Charge". Photo by (Public Domain)

The Aftermath of War

His hopes for a victorious invasion to the north were shattered, and Lee waited for a Union counterattack on July 4, but that didn't happen. That night, in heavy rain, a South Army general withdrew the decimated troops to Virginia. The coalition won the Battle of Gettysburg. The cautious Mead was criticized for not driving the enemy into Gettysburg, but the battle was a devastating defeat for the South Army. While the South Army lost about 28,000, the Union casualties totaled 23,000 in combat, more than one-third of Lee's. The Union Army was pleased while the South Army was mourning, but expectations of the South Army's foreign approval were shattered.

Lee's defeat resulted from his over-reliance on the army, Ewell's failure to fill in the footsteps of General Thomas J. ("Stonewall") Jackson, and flawed reconnaissance. The latter cannot be attributed solely to Stuart's unfortunate robbery. Lee was so dependent on Stuart himself that he was free to use the four cavalry brigades. Mead was criticized for not vigorously destroying the Army of Northern Virginia. However, in his honor, Meade stopped the invasion of the South Army and won the three-day battle just five days after taking command. The day before General Ulysses Grant won in Vicksburg, Meade's victory meant that the destruction of the South Army was only a matter of time.