Fun Things To Do on Thanksgiving in California

Ty D.

Here is a list of some amazing ideas that can make your thanksgiving special.

Things to do on Thanksgiving in California

Thanksgiving is a festival. Everyone is on the streets, including kids and adults. The four-day weekend is celebrated by enjoying it to the maximum extent but wait!

Do you have a plan about how to spend this thanksgiving weekend? To do some rocking stuff with your friends or family?

If you don't have a plan, there is no need to worry because I'm here with a list of some amazing ideas that can make your thanksgiving special.

Make memories

I'd say that your company matters more than the place you are visiting. You can visit any place around the globe, but if you aren't with your beloved ones, there will always be a feeling of loneliness.

So, the first idea is to get up, book a hotel and spend time with your family somewhere amazing where there is good food, people and some good sights to please your eyes.

Need help with where should you visit? Let us help

San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqAqR_0jMDgtUE00
Photo by(Britannica.com)

Another name for enjoyment is San Francisco. Pack up your bags and leave with your friends or family because there is so much to do. You can start by riding in cable cars or seeing the Golden Gate bridge and pleasing your eyes.

Some stores will be closed, but that doesn't apply to all of them. Some might be open as well.

The tree-lighting ceremonies are amazing. If you are a photographer, then this is a moment you should capture.

The San Francisco Auto Show is another great thing that takes place on Thanksgiving weekends. If you are a car lover, then you must pay a visit.

San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkP5r_0jMDgtUE00
Photo by(Trip Savy)

San Diego might not sound attractive, but wait until you find out about its amazing food and culture. Almost every major store will be opened in San Diego during Thanksgiving.

Thinking about the poor is just as important as thinking about yourself. If you are spending Thanksgiving happily, why not visit Father Joe's villages on Thanksgiving Day to help some poor people?

Charity starts at balboa park, helping people to enjoy good food. After you've done with the charity, go and check out the Mother Goose parade, which is decades old. Every year the people of EI Cajon celebrate it with a little innovation.

Berry Farm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJyrf_0jMDgtUE00
Photo by(Canyon News)

A fully family picnic spot. Knotts Berry Farm is located in Southern California and is one of the most budget-friendly theme parks. Although it will be a little bit crowded at Thanksgiving, it shouldn't concern you because crowds keep a theme park alive.

The only problem can be your time wastage if you start to wait in the ques for too much time. However, if you can visit the park in the early morning, this can also be solved as most people want to visit at night.

Legoland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dRep_0jMDgtUE00
Legoland In DenmarkPhoto by(Day in Tech History)

Another must-visit spot in Southern California is Legoland. It is a great attraction for both kids and grown-ups. However, you need to be stronger on the budget side because it is slightly more expensive than the Knotts Berry Farm.

There aren't a lot of roller coasters here because the rides are kept suitable for 12-year Olds. There are some discounts that you can avail of on Thanksgiving weekends. Moreover, the place is also great for photography. It doesn't have all the mountain rangers but some decent sights that will be a blessing for your Instagram reel.

There is also a Legoland aquarium, which both kids and adults will love. So, gear up and go with your family to enjoy a beautiful day.

Palm Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlAex_0jMDgtUE00
Photo by(Palm Springs Website)

Do you want to spend this thanksgiving weekend enjoying the maximum but have a tight budget? No need to worry because we have got you covered.

Palm Springs is one of those places which needs no ticket but offers a lot. We find very few places like that. It's only a 2-hour drive from Los Angeles, and you must think, what can you do in such a place?

There is so much Palm Springs, such as Desert Hot springs, Living Desert Zoo, The Indian Cannons, and so much more. Why not pay a visit and find out more for yourself?

Camping

You can also try out camping anywhere except for the road on Thanksgiving. Camping on beaches and other places is a very popular idea.

It is your choice whether you want to visit a beach or any other place but always get yourself a booking beforehand. Late booking will get you nowhere, so better to think before time.

Old Village

This might not sound so interesting to the young blood. But the stuff you can do while you visit an old village is just mesmerizing, from taking amazing photographs of the gigantic mountains to drinking the old-styled tea.

Everything is amazing and feels so good. There are tracks for you to do some hiking and even if you aren't interested in that. Connect yourself a little bit with nature and older people. Get to know about how they used to live and listen to a little bit of history.

In other words, you can witness a live documentary of how old times used to be and what has changed over time.

Conclusion

People might think it's the places or picnic spots that matter, but we respectfully disagree. It's the company that matters during your trips and different life stages. Let it be your family or friends. The place isn't that important, but the quality time you are getting to spend with them and the memories you are making are what matters.

Never feel offended or disheartened with your budget. All it takes to make your Thanksgiving special living in California is some laughs and smiles.

We hope this article has helped you with some good ideas to make your thanksgiving special.

Thank You!

