Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People Dead

Police report that multiple people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Photo by Walmart Corporate Website

Here's What You Need to Know:

The shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia has left 6 dead.

The shooter is also believed to be dead, which brings the death toll to 7.

5 patients are being treated at Sentara General Hospital in nearby Norfolk, Virginia.

According to CBS News, Investigators believe the shooter was an employee or former employee.

The shooter may have been a manager, according to BBC.

What Happened?

CBS News reports that "A shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, left seven people dead, including the suspect, police said. Officers were dispatched to an active threat situation at the Walmart Supercenter at 10:12 p.m. local time, Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene."

CNN further adds that "Investigators believe the shooter was an employee or former employee of the store who opened fire on other employees in a break room, a law enforcement source tells CNN. It is believed the shooter at some point turned the gun on himself, according to the source."

Walmart's Official Response

The store was open to customers at the time of the shooting according to the Walmart website. In a company statement, Walmart says that the company is, "shocked at this tragic event" and that it was, "working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

As the story unfolds and there are more updates I will report them here on Newsbreak.

Author's Note: Information in this article is sourced from corporate posts, media reports, news outlets, social media, and internet sources. Specific information linked in this article is attributed to the following sources: Cbsnews.com, cnn.com, and bbc.com