The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Bars of Gold (Jingming Pan on Unsplash)

This influx of people to California brought with it problems and challenges including but not limited to racism and Violence. According to an article published in history.com,

"Violence against foreign miners increased, and beatings, rapes and even murders became commonplace. However, no ethnic group suffered more than California’s Native Americans. Before the Gold Rush, its native population numbered roughly 300,000. Within 20 years, more than 100,000 would be dead. Most died from disease or mining-related accidents, but more than 4,000 were murdered by enraged miners."

Men And women in the California Gold Rush (Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

The California Gold Rush is known as the rapid influx of people seeking good luck in California, which began after gold was discovered at the Scatters Mill in early 1848 and peaked in 1852.

The sudden influx of gold into the money supply revitalized the US economy. The sudden increase in population quickly put California in a state of compromise in 1850. The gold rush had a profound impact on Native Americans, accelerating the decline of the Native American population through illness, hunger, and the genocide of California.

Background

In 1848, John Sutter built a hydraulic sawmill along the American River in Coloma, California, about 50 miles (80 km) east of what is now Sacramento. On January 24, his carpenter James W. Marshall found a gold leaf in a stream bed. Sutter and Marshall agreed to be partners and tried to keep their findings secret. However, the words of the discovery quickly spread and they were besieged by thousands of people seeking good luck. (Satter went bankrupt by 1852 because his property went wild and his goods and livestock were stolen or destroyed.)

From the east, explorers sailed around Cape Horn or the Isthmus of Panama. I trekked and risked illness. The hardest part was the 2,000-mile (3,220 km) land route, where cholera was far more deadly than Native Americans. By August 1848, 4,000 miners had arrived in the area, and within a year about 80,000 "Forty-Niners" (called lucky soldiers of 1849) had arrived in California's gold mining areas. By 1853, their number had increased to 250,000. It was estimated that about $ 2 billion of gold was mined, but few prospectors became wealthy. The work was hard, the prices were high, and the living conditions were primitive.

Gold was discovered as early as March 9, 1842, in California, Rancho San Francisco, in the mountains north of what is now Los Angeles. From California, Francisco Lopez, looking for a stray horse, stopped by a small stream (now Placerita Canyon) about three miles east of what is now Newhall, California, and about 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Lopez dug some wild onions and found a small lump of gold in the roots between the onions. He investigated further and found more money. Lopez brought the gold to the authorities, who confirmed its value.

Lopez and others have begun looking for other gold-containing riverbeds in the area. They found some in the northeastern part of the forest of what is now Ventura County. In November, part of the gold was handed over to the United States. Mentha, but other than that, little attention was paid. In 1843, Lopez discovered gold in the San Feliciano Canyon near his first discovery. Sonora miners in Mexico worked in placer deposits until 1846. The discovery of small gold in California was also made by missionary Indians before 1848.

Who were John Sutter and Marshall?

John Sutter was a Swiss immigrant who came to California in 1839 dreaming of building an agricultural empire. When the timber was needed in early 1848, he assigned that task to one of his subordinates, James Marshall. Marshall has decided to build the sawmill on the South Fork of the American River, about 40 miles from Sutter's house.

On January 24, 1848, Marshall found a gold nugget at the sawmill He and his men found more money nearby. Both Marshall and Sutter tried to keep things quiet, but the news quickly leaked. It became an epidemic soon.

Forty-Niners During the California Gold Rush

The first people to arrive at Goldfield in the spring of 1848 were residents of California. They were mainly agricultural Americans and Europeans living in Northern California, and native Californians and some Californians (then Spanish-speaking Californians). Commonly referred to simply as "California" in English. These first miners tended to be family members and everyone helped. Women and children of all ethnicities were often seen waving with men.

Some enterprising families have set up boarding houses to accommodate the influx of men. In such cases, the wife often provided a stable income while her husband was looking for money. By early 1849, the news of the gold rush had spread around the world, with an overwhelming number of prospectors and traders arriving from virtually every continent.

The largest group of 49 in 1849 were Americans, who reached tens of thousands by land along various routes across continents (the name "Forty Niner" comes from 1849). Many from the east coast crossed the Appalachian Mountains, boarded riverboats in Pennsylvania, carried keel boats to the Missouri River wagon rally, and boarded the wagon train along the California Trail. Many others came via the Isthmus of Panama and the Pacific Mail Steamship steamship. Australians and New Zealanders received news from a ship carrying Hawaiian newspapers, and thousands infected with the "gold rush" boarded a ship to California.

Indians in particular were suffering from the "Forty-niners" that flocked all over the country. For centuries, Native Americans lived in the west without competing for external resources. But now, the pioneers' desire for wealth threatened to thin out Indian food, land, water, and space consumption.

Impact of the California Gold Rush on California

The gold rush hugely impacted California and dramatically changed its demographics. Before the discovery of gold, the region had a population of about 160,000, the majority of whom were Native Americans. By about 1855, more than 300,000 people had arrived. Most were American, but some settlers also came from China, Europe, and South America. The large influx has spawned many cities and communities, making San Francisco particularly important. The gold rush is said to have accelerated California in 1850.

The influence of the gold rush was great. The entire indigenous community was attacked and expelled from the land by a prospector called the "Forty-niners". Outside of California, it first arrived in late 1848 from Oregon, the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii), and Latin America. Of the approximately 300,000 people who came to California during the gold rush, about half came from the sea and the other half from the California Trail and the Hira River Trail by land.

Forty-nine people often faced serious difficulties during their journey. Most newcomers were Americans, but the gold rush attracted thousands of people from Latin America, Europe, Australia, and China. Agriculture and ranch have spread throughout the state to meet the needs of settlers. San Francisco grew from a small settlement of about 200 people in 1846 to a boomtown of about 36,000 people in 1852. Roads, churches, schools, and other cities have been built throughout California. The State Constitution was written in 1849. A referendum approved the new constitution. The interim first governor and future state legislature were elected. In September 1850, California became a state.