Dollar General Store Humiliates Female Employee: Social Media in Uproar

People are in uproar after Dollar General Employee posts a TikTok video describing how she was offered a 50-cent raise. 50 cent raise is a 'slap in the face' says Timberly Price.“Is this work harassment?” Price asks in a TikTok video with over 46,000 views.

Here's what you need to know:

TikTok User Timberly Price (@timberlyprice), says her boss at Dollar General allegedly offered her a 50-cent promotion. The TikTok has over 46k views.

In a second TikTok, Timberly says 50 cent raise is a 'slap in the face'.

Price claims that she rejected the offer and has been getting bad-mouthed by people, including the boss's daughter, because of it.

Dollar Generals Sky Rocketing Growth

Here is some context. According to the Data Company Scrape Hero, "There are 18,731 Dollar General retail stores in the United States as of October 30, 2022." Ok. So over 18,000 Stores. Do you know what the revenue of Dollar General was for 2022? Get this, Dollar General's annual revenue for 2022 was $34.22 Billion. Dollar General has over 18,000 stores and $34.22 Billion in Revenue and it humiliates one of its female employees by offering a 50-cent raise.

Dollar General is growing so fast that this is how Forbes titled its coverage for it,

"How Dollar General Is Spreading Like Hot Gossip In Tiny Towns Across The Country"

In it the article says, "With a speed seldom seen in the retail landscape, residents of Olive Hill went from one Dollar General to, figuratively at least, not being able to throw a rock without hitting one. Few other options exist."

Here's what Happened

Timberly Price posted three videos on TikTok. In the first video, she described that she worked at both Subway and Dollar General and asked for help about a recent experience she had in which her manager offered her a 50-cent raise.

According to Daily Dot in a second video "Price reiterates she was allegedly getting pressured by the staff to accept the promotion, alleging “the entire Dollar General crew was talking about her” and that she “felt like she was stuck between a rock and a hard place.” She adds that she told the manager “$9.50 is like a big slap in the face.” The video also included an overlay text with the question: “Is this work harassment?”

In a third TikTok, Price "explains the raise simply isn’t worth it considering all the added responsibilities of a keyholder and claims she makes more money at Subway. She also alleges the store isn’t properly run and that she’s the only worker getting things done."

Author's Note: Information in this article is sourced from corporate posts, media reports, news outlets, social media, and internet sources. Specific information linked in this article is attributed to the following sources: Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, DailyDot.com, and Scrapehero.com, and TikTok.com