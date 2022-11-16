These Cities are Over 400 Years Old

A look at the history and charm of our nation's longest-standing settlements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9Lxx_0jCWvlCy00
( Iulia Laslea on Unsplash)

The United States is a country with a rich history, and some of its towns and cities are older than others. Most of these settlements were founded by European explorers from Spain, France, and England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRKHM_0jCWvlCy00
An 1835 Illustration of U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC(American Magazine of Useful and Entertaining Knowledge. vol.1, 1835/Wikimedia Common)

In this article, we will take a look at some of the oldest towns in America. We will explore their history and see how they have changed over time.

St. Augustine, Florida (1565)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyAeq_0jCWvlCy00
The Iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St Petersburg, Florida, United States(Justin Helms: Pexels)

St. Augustine was founded on September 8, 1565, eleven days after the Spanish explorer Pedro Menendez de Aviles landed here on St. Augustine's Day. For over 200 years, it was the capital of Spanish Florida. Between 1763 and 1783, control of the area passed into British hands. St. Augustine was the capital of England's East Florida during this time. The city’s control was returned to Spain in 1783 until a treaty ceded it to the United States in 1822. In the 1880s, developer Henry Flagler bought a local railroad, began building hotels, and spearheaded winter tourism in Florida.

Jamestown, Virginia (1607)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sIpk4_0jCWvlCy00
Pocahontas Statue in Historic Jamestowne(EricThriller/Unsplash)

Jamestown is the second oldest city in the United States and the site of the first permanent British colony in North America. Founded on April 26, 1607, it was named James Fort after the King of England. The settlement fell apart early and was temporarily abandoned in 1610. Jamestown was a small town until 1624, when Virginia became a British royal colony and served as the colony's capital until 1698.

By the end of the Civil War in 1865, most of the original settlement (called Old Jamestown) was in ruins. Conservation work began at the turn of the 19th century when the land fell into private hands. It was designated a national park in 1936 and renamed Colonial National Park. In 2007, Queen Elizabeth II of England was a guest at Jamestown's 400th-anniversary celebrations.

Santa Fe, New Mexico (1607)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEnsI_0jCWvlCy00
Old Wooden Door Frame of a traditional style building(Matt Briney on Unsplash)

Santa Fe is the oldest capital city in the United States and the oldest city in New Mexico. Long before the arrival of the Spanish settlers in 1607, this area was occupied by indigenous peoples. Founded around 900 AD, the Pueblo Village was located in what is now downtown Santa Fe. An indigenous group drove the Spaniards out of the area from 1680 to 1692. However, the rebellion was eventually put down.

Santa Fe was in Spanish hands until Mexico declared its independence in 1810. It became part of the Republic of Texas when it withdrew from Mexico in 1836. Santa Fe (and now New Mexico) did not become part of the United States until 1848 after the Mexican-American War ended with Mexico's defeat. Today, Santa Fe is a vibrant capital known for its Spanish colonial architecture.

Would you like to live in one of these cities? If you'd like me to write about something that interests you please let me know in the comments. Thanks for reading this far!

