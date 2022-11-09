Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)

Ty D.

Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d25at_0j4I8LPD00
Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash)

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?

When looking at the wealthiest people of all time, it’s safe to say that the list is predominantly made up of kings and emperors. Now, one may argue that it would mean the kingdoms or empires were rich rather than their rulers, as is the case with the Queen of England. However, in earlier times, the rulers themselves were the owners of that wealth and had it at their disposal.

That being said, here's a look into the lives of the 5 richest people in history and how they got their wealth. These are 5 people you wish you were — and probably could be in a parallel universe (Who knows!).

Considerate Writer Tip: If you don't want to read through all five profiles you can skip to the last one. That one answers the question of who was the richest person in History.

Andrew Carnegie

(1835–1911)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycLcr_0j4I8LPD00
Picture of Andrew Carnegie.(Editor Mary Griffin Webb and Edna Lenore Webb/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller are both close contenders for the fifth position in this list. However, it is more popularly believed that Carnegie’s wealth outranked that of Rockefeller’s.

With an estimated wealth of $372 billion, Carnegie landed himself as the fifth wealthiest person in history. He was a Scottish-American industrialist, who led the enormous expansion of the American steel industry, and also earned the title of a leading Philanthropist.

As the only non-ruler on this list, Carnegie began his journey of rags-to-riches (living the true American dream) by working in a cotton factory as a young boy while also educating himself by attending night school. He worked different jobs growing up until landing the position of superintendent of the railroad’s Pittsburg division. There he started investing in railroads, railroad sleeping cars, bridges, and oil derricks.

Later on, Carnegie successfully built the Pittsburg Carnegie steel company, which he sold to J.P.Morgan in 1901 for approximately $480 million.
Staying true to his famous quote, ‘the man who dies rich, dies disgraced,’ Carnegie donated much of his wealth to social and educational advancements.

Akbar I

(1542–1605)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6u5k_0j4I8LPD00
Portrait of Akbar the Great: This portrait represents the Mughal Padishah Akbar the Great (reigned 1556-1605)(Manohar in late 16th century/Wikimedia Commons)

Akbar I, also known as Akbar the Great, was the third Mughal Emperor, succeeding his father at the tender age of 12. He grew up to be both a powerful and an intelligent ruler who expanded the empire to include much of the Indian subcontinent.

Although it is difficult to put an exact number on his net worth, Akbar I had control over 25% of the world’s GDP during his time, which basically means he controlled a quarter of the world’s wealth. To get an idea of what this means, we can compare Akbar’s wealth to that of Elon Musk. Musk owns only about 1% of the GDP of the U.S, which seems all too modest compared to the 25% of world GDP owned by Akbar.

Zhao Xu

(1048–1085)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woGh3_0j4I8LPD00
Hanging portrait of Emperor Shenzong of Song (r.1067–1085)(Shenzong/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Known as Emperor Shenzong of Song, Zhao Xu was the sixth emperor of the Song dynasty of China. He is famous for introducing the New Policies during his reign, which helped improve the situation of the poor and unemployed.

The Song dynasty is known as one of the most economically powerful empires of all time, the main reason for this being technological advancements and tax collection, both of which were way ahead of their time. This resulted in Zhao Xu controlling approximately 30% of world GDP, surpassing that of Akbar I, and ranking third on this list.

Augustus Caesar

(63 BC-14 AD)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2pqF_0j4I8LPD00
Picture of Augustus Caesar, "prima porta" sculpture, 20 BC, Louvre Date(Stephencdickson/Wikimedia Commons)

Octavian, better known as Augustus Caesar, was the first Roman Emperor who founded the Roman Principate. Julius Caesar was his maternal great-uncle and adoptive father. Being a member of an already wealthy and powerful family, Augustus Caesar gained extreme economic and political power as an emperor.

His personal wealth is estimated at a jaw-dropping $4.6 trillion. Yes, you read that right: $4.6 TRILLION! That makes it almost intimidating to view number 1 on this list.

However, it is believed that Augustus Caesar had no interest in personal luxury, which begs the question — what in the world did he do with all that money?

Mansa Musa

(1280–1337)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejFAU_0j4I8LPD00
Portrait of Kanga Moussa the king of the Mali empire(Cresques Abraham/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Mansa Musa was the Emperor of the West African Empire of Mali. He is most famous for the splendor of his pilgrimage to Mecca, which, although helped put the Empire of Mali on the map, nearly destroyed the economy of Cairo by causing a severe drop in the value of gold, which could not be recovered for years to come.

How did this happen? On his way to Mecca, Mansa Musa visited Cairo, where he flooded the markets with gold due to his lavish spending, causing a decline in its value and causing the locals to sing his praises for many years to come.

Mansa Musa’s Empire held about 50% of the world’s gold at that time, which meant he had access to half of the world’s gold. That explains how he was able to change the value of gold just like that.

Mansa Musa had so much wealth that it is quite impossible to state it in dollars. His wealth is indescribable and incalculable. Imagine having so much money that you can’t even count it. That’s just how rich Mansa Musa was.

Conclusion

Although these names belong to possibly the 5 wealthiest people in history, they are by no means the only names to earn the title of the richest.

Some honorable mentions are: John D. Rockefeller (owner of Standard Oil Company), Nikolai Alexandrovich Romanov (the last Tsar of Russia), Mir Osman Ali Khan (Nizam of Hyderabad), and William the Conqueror (first Norman King of England)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Richest# Mansa Musa# Andrew Carnegie# Elon Musk# Jeff Bezos

Comments / 5

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
608 followers

More from Ty D.

Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Walmart and Netflix licensing deal will result in the creation of over 2,400 Netflix Retail Hubs in Walmart locations nationwide, before Christmas Holidays. Walmart and Netflix Premiere In-Store Expansion of Popular Netflix Hub(Walmart Corporate Website)

Read full story

Was Columbus The First To Discover America?

Every year America celebrates ‘Columbus Day’ to mark the anniversary of the Spanish-led expedition. However, there is substantial evidence that Columbus may not have been the first person to discover America.

Read full story
1 comments

The Story of Napoleon Bonaparte & Canned Food

Napoleon Bonaparte’s place in history is secured because of his political and military achievements. Less well-known but probably as influential is his role in the development of canning.

Read full story

Where Did Chocolate Come From?

Chocolate is 4,000 years old and it originated in what is present-day Mexico. With its emergence in Mesoamerica as a spicy and fatty drink, chocolate has become the guilty pleasure of billions around the world.

Read full story

The Queen of England - Symbol of Oppression or Champion of Civilization

Some say that she is a symbol of colonial oppression, while others claim that she is a champion of British values and civilization. Queen Elizabeth waving regally.(PolizeiBerlin/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
1 comments

Color of St. Patrick’s Day - Blue not Green

For the longest time, Ireland and St Patrick’s day were associated with blue; however, green became the color of revolution for the Irish. Image depicting a scene of conflict in the book, History of the Irish rebellion in 1798(Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
6 comments

President Ronald Reagan shouted - 'Tear Down This Wall'

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan stood in front of the Berlin Wall and addressed the Soviet leader, saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’. No one anticipated that it would happen just two years later. The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, ending the Cold War.

Read full story
4 comments

Weird Church History - Trial of a Pope’s Corpse

The Catholic Church’s most infamous trial was held in 897 by Pope Stephen VI, during which the corpse of Pope Formosus was exhumed and put on trial. Pope Formosus and Stephen VI by Jean Paul Laurens(Jean-Paul Laurens, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story

History of Weird - Bizarre Ancient Roman Practices

Romans are famous for questionable practices that are not considered normal in today’s world. Ancient Rome by Giovanni Paolo Pannini(Frank Vincentz, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story

Insane Medieval Punishments - History of Violence

Medieval times were nothing less than hell for those convicted of crimes. Criminals were brutally tortured with some of the worst punishments imaginable. Shameful Discharge (John Beaver, Roman Military Punishments, 1725)(William Hogarth, CC0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
37 comments
Salem, MA

The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent People

Accusations, Trials, and Executions: A Look at the Salem Witch Trials. Witchcraft at Salem Village(William A. Crafts, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons) In 1692, nineteen people were hanged, and one person was crushed to death in Salem, Massachusetts, after being accused of practicing witchcraft. The Salem witch trials were a horrific event in American history, and their legacy still resonates today.

Read full story

A Female Pope: History or Myth?

According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)

Read full story
3 comments
Merced County, CA

8-Month-Old Aroohi Singh and Her Family Murdered - Jesus Manuel Salgado Prime Suspect

Jesus Manuel is believed to be the Prime Suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of his ex-employers family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Singh. Amandeep Singh (right), Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Aroohi Singh (left)(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Read full story
3 comments

Attack on America - September 11, The Day of Terror

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda carried out four well-planned terrorist attacks on the United States. The Twin Towers, part of the world trade center, were attacked on September 11, 2001.(Michael Foran, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
4 comments

Japan Attacks the United States - Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor became the scene of a horrendous surprise Japanese attack on 7 December 1941, causing the United States to enter World War II. Aerial view of Pearl Harbor on June 1, 1986(U.S. Navy, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
111 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cyberattack on LA School District - Hackers Release Sensitive Student Data on Dark Web

Hackers attack Los Angeles Unified School District systems and steal sensitive data.(Nahel Abdul Hadi/Unsplash) According to a press release by the Los Angeles Unified School District, there was a cyberattack on its IT infrastructure on Labour Day weekend.

Read full story
California State

California will Give Residents up to $1,050 in Stimulus Payments

California residents will receive a stimulus payment to combat inflation.(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) Isn't it supposed to be the other way around? Aren't residents... like...supposed to pay the state...and taxes.... and stuff? Why is the state suddenly paying 'US'?

Read full story
4 comments
Yuba City, CA

Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation

Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy