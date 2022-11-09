Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)

Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?

When looking at the wealthiest people of all time, it’s safe to say that the list is predominantly made up of kings and emperors. Now, one may argue that it would mean the kingdoms or empires were rich rather than their rulers, as is the case with the Queen of England. However, in earlier times, the rulers themselves were the owners of that wealth and had it at their disposal.

That being said, here's a look into the lives of the 5 richest people in history and how they got their wealth. These are 5 people you wish you were — and probably could be in a parallel universe (Who knows!).

Andrew Carnegie

(1835–1911)

Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller are both close contenders for the fifth position in this list. However, it is more popularly believed that Carnegie’s wealth outranked that of Rockefeller’s.

With an estimated wealth of $372 billion, Carnegie landed himself as the fifth wealthiest person in history. He was a Scottish-American industrialist, who led the enormous expansion of the American steel industry, and also earned the title of a leading Philanthropist.

As the only non-ruler on this list, Carnegie began his journey of rags-to-riches (living the true American dream) by working in a cotton factory as a young boy while also educating himself by attending night school. He worked different jobs growing up until landing the position of superintendent of the railroad’s Pittsburg division. There he started investing in railroads, railroad sleeping cars, bridges, and oil derricks.

Later on, Carnegie successfully built the Pittsburg Carnegie steel company, which he sold to J.P.Morgan in 1901 for approximately $480 million.

Staying true to his famous quote, ‘the man who dies rich, dies disgraced,’ Carnegie donated much of his wealth to social and educational advancements.

Akbar I

(1542–1605)

Portrait of Akbar the Great: This portrait represents the Mughal Padishah Akbar the Great (reigned 1556-1605) (Manohar in late 16th century/Wikimedia Commons)

Akbar I, also known as Akbar the Great, was the third Mughal Emperor, succeeding his father at the tender age of 12. He grew up to be both a powerful and an intelligent ruler who expanded the empire to include much of the Indian subcontinent.

Although it is difficult to put an exact number on his net worth, Akbar I had control over 25% of the world’s GDP during his time, which basically means he controlled a quarter of the world’s wealth. To get an idea of what this means, we can compare Akbar’s wealth to that of Elon Musk. Musk owns only about 1% of the GDP of the U.S, which seems all too modest compared to the 25% of world GDP owned by Akbar.

Zhao Xu

(1048–1085)

Hanging portrait of Emperor Shenzong of Song (r.1067–1085) (Shenzong/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Known as Emperor Shenzong of Song, Zhao Xu was the sixth emperor of the Song dynasty of China. He is famous for introducing the New Policies during his reign, which helped improve the situation of the poor and unemployed.

The Song dynasty is known as one of the most economically powerful empires of all time, the main reason for this being technological advancements and tax collection, both of which were way ahead of their time. This resulted in Zhao Xu controlling approximately 30% of world GDP, surpassing that of Akbar I, and ranking third on this list.

Augustus Caesar

(63 BC-14 AD)

Picture of Augustus Caesar, "prima porta" sculpture, 20 BC, Louvre Date (Stephencdickson/Wikimedia Commons)

Octavian, better known as Augustus Caesar, was the first Roman Emperor who founded the Roman Principate. Julius Caesar was his maternal great-uncle and adoptive father. Being a member of an already wealthy and powerful family, Augustus Caesar gained extreme economic and political power as an emperor.

His personal wealth is estimated at a jaw-dropping $4.6 trillion. Yes, you read that right: $4.6 TRILLION! That makes it almost intimidating to view number 1 on this list.

However, it is believed that Augustus Caesar had no interest in personal luxury, which begs the question — what in the world did he do with all that money?

Mansa Musa

(1280–1337)

Portrait of Kanga Moussa the king of the Mali empire (Cresques Abraham/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Mansa Musa was the Emperor of the West African Empire of Mali. He is most famous for the splendor of his pilgrimage to Mecca, which, although helped put the Empire of Mali on the map, nearly destroyed the economy of Cairo by causing a severe drop in the value of gold, which could not be recovered for years to come.

How did this happen? On his way to Mecca, Mansa Musa visited Cairo, where he flooded the markets with gold due to his lavish spending, causing a decline in its value and causing the locals to sing his praises for many years to come.

Mansa Musa’s Empire held about 50% of the world’s gold at that time, which meant he had access to half of the world’s gold. That explains how he was able to change the value of gold just like that.

Mansa Musa had so much wealth that it is quite impossible to state it in dollars. His wealth is indescribable and incalculable. Imagine having so much money that you can’t even count it. That’s just how rich Mansa Musa was.

Conclusion

Although these names belong to possibly the 5 wealthiest people in history, they are by no means the only names to earn the title of the richest.

Some honorable mentions are: John D. Rockefeller (owner of Standard Oil Company), Nikolai Alexandrovich Romanov (the last Tsar of Russia), Mir Osman Ali Khan (Nizam of Hyderabad), and William the Conqueror (first Norman King of England)