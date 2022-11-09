Was Columbus The First To Discover America?

Ty D.

Every year America celebrates ‘Columbus Day’ to mark the anniversary of the Spanish-led expedition. However, there is substantial evidence that Columbus may not have been the first person to discover America.

Common Beliefs about The Discovery of America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEchY_0j430tEL00
Portrait of Christopher Columbus(Christopher Columbus. Sebastiano del Piombo, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

While there is uncertainty about who discovered America, the history of America itself goes back to the time before Columbus even existed. It is popularly believed that a group of Norse Icelandic explorers led by Leif Erikson were the ones who had initially discovered America 500 years before Columbus did.

Leif Erickson — The Real Founder of America?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gvNv_0j430tEL00
Leif Erikson Monument, Humboldt Park, Chicago. Dedicated October 12, 1901, moved to its present location in 1950.(Paul R. Burley, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Even though Christopher Columbus is the one who informed Europe about the existence of America, it still cannot be said that he was the founder of America. A Norse explorer from Iceland, a Viking named Leif Erikson — also known as the son of Erik the Red — is believed to have discovered America 500 years before Columbus.

Along with his crew, Erikson traveled from Greenland to Norway and then further toward the Atlantic. He also established a Norse Settlement at the Vinland. On his northern trip, “The New Land” was discovered, which is believed to be the Northern side of America.

Why is Erikson Not Considered the Founder of America?

Even though it is believed Leif Erickson, along with a group of Norse Icelandic explorers, had discovered America five hundred years before Christopher Columbus did, it does not necessarily mean that Leif Erickson was the first person to explore America.

Scholars believe that people from Africa, Asia, and even Ice Age Europe may have reached American shores even before Leif Erickson. According to a popular historical anecdote, a band of Irish monks had made it to America as early as the sixth century.

Popular belief - Christopher Columbus Discovered America

In 1492, Christopher Columbus departed from Palos de la Frontera, a Spanish city, taking three ships with him. It is ironic how Spanish citizens were forced to contribute to the expedition even if they were unwilling to do so. However, this enforcement is considered Christopher Columbus’s smallest of sins. A few weeks after Christopher Columbus had left Palos de la Frontera with the three ships, a lookout sailor from one of the ships spotted land.

San Salvador was Found

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTNwr_0j430tEL00
Lithograph Title: First landing of Columbus on the shores of the New World: At San Salvador(Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Christopher Columbus was informed about the sighting by the captain of that ship. That is when Columbus seized the opportunity by stating that he had already witnessed the land light hours before this news was brought to him. It was believed that the first man who would witness the new land would earn a lifelong pension directly from the Spanish crown. Considering the events, it is safe to believe that Columbus cannot be considered one of the most honest people, nor can he be called nice.

It is a mystery as to which island they found back in the day; however, Columbus and his crew had called it ‘San Salvador’, also known as ‘Guanahani’ in their native language. So far, the only information gathered from this was that it was called San Salvador by the crew members, and it was an island somewhere in the Bahamas. The rest of the information remains a mystery.

Encounter with the Natives

Columbus and his crew encountered peaceful natives who were welcoming toward them. However, Columbus had other ideas. Columbus had noticed that the natives were wearing gold bracelets and necklaces. He immediately took six of them in as his slaves without hesitation, demonstrating the characteristics of a true colonial.

He later realized that the natives did not seem to have any weapons or army. He again took advantage of the situation and took over all of their lands, killing tens and hundreds of people in the process. Today, it is remembered as a genocide of the local people; however, back then, the Europeans saw it as another quick route to conquer new territories and become rich.

As we Americans still celebrate Columbus Day every year, we must rethink whether he deserves these celebrations.

The First Americans

Christopher Columbus was most definitely not the first person to set foot on American lands, and neither was Erikson. Humans had already inhabited America over 15,000 years ago.

Although it is a rather controversial and unclear question as to who discovered America first, Christopher Columbus is the one who usually gets the credit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# America# History# Christopher Columbus# Columbus Day# Discovery of America

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
608 followers

More from Ty D.

Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Walmart and Netflix licensing deal will result in the creation of over 2,400 Netflix Retail Hubs in Walmart locations nationwide, before Christmas Holidays. Walmart and Netflix Premiere In-Store Expansion of Popular Netflix Hub(Walmart Corporate Website)

Read full story

Who Was The Richest Person In History? (Opinion)

Hint: It’s not Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. Gold Coins and Bricks(Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash) Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are probably two of the most common names to pop into our heads when hearing or seeing the words — ‘richest on earth’. That’s not wrong cause, well… they are! But, did you know that there have been individuals in the past who were even richer than the current King of Riches — Elon Musk?

Read full story
5 comments

The Story of Napoleon Bonaparte & Canned Food

Napoleon Bonaparte’s place in history is secured because of his political and military achievements. Less well-known but probably as influential is his role in the development of canning.

Read full story

Where Did Chocolate Come From?

Chocolate is 4,000 years old and it originated in what is present-day Mexico. With its emergence in Mesoamerica as a spicy and fatty drink, chocolate has become the guilty pleasure of billions around the world.

Read full story

The Queen of England - Symbol of Oppression or Champion of Civilization

Some say that she is a symbol of colonial oppression, while others claim that she is a champion of British values and civilization. Queen Elizabeth waving regally.(PolizeiBerlin/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
1 comments

Color of St. Patrick’s Day - Blue not Green

For the longest time, Ireland and St Patrick’s day were associated with blue; however, green became the color of revolution for the Irish. Image depicting a scene of conflict in the book, History of the Irish rebellion in 1798(Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
6 comments

President Ronald Reagan shouted - 'Tear Down This Wall'

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan stood in front of the Berlin Wall and addressed the Soviet leader, saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’. No one anticipated that it would happen just two years later. The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, ending the Cold War.

Read full story
4 comments

Weird Church History - Trial of a Pope’s Corpse

The Catholic Church’s most infamous trial was held in 897 by Pope Stephen VI, during which the corpse of Pope Formosus was exhumed and put on trial. Pope Formosus and Stephen VI by Jean Paul Laurens(Jean-Paul Laurens, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story

History of Weird - Bizarre Ancient Roman Practices

Romans are famous for questionable practices that are not considered normal in today’s world. Ancient Rome by Giovanni Paolo Pannini(Frank Vincentz, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story

Insane Medieval Punishments - History of Violence

Medieval times were nothing less than hell for those convicted of crimes. Criminals were brutally tortured with some of the worst punishments imaginable. Shameful Discharge (John Beaver, Roman Military Punishments, 1725)(William Hogarth, CC0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
37 comments
Salem, MA

The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent People

Accusations, Trials, and Executions: A Look at the Salem Witch Trials. Witchcraft at Salem Village(William A. Crafts, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons) In 1692, nineteen people were hanged, and one person was crushed to death in Salem, Massachusetts, after being accused of practicing witchcraft. The Salem witch trials were a horrific event in American history, and their legacy still resonates today.

Read full story

A Female Pope: History or Myth?

According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)

Read full story
3 comments
Merced County, CA

8-Month-Old Aroohi Singh and Her Family Murdered - Jesus Manuel Salgado Prime Suspect

Jesus Manuel is believed to be the Prime Suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of his ex-employers family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Singh. Amandeep Singh (right), Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Aroohi Singh (left)(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Read full story
3 comments

Attack on America - September 11, The Day of Terror

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda carried out four well-planned terrorist attacks on the United States. The Twin Towers, part of the world trade center, were attacked on September 11, 2001.(Michael Foran, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
4 comments

Japan Attacks the United States - Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor became the scene of a horrendous surprise Japanese attack on 7 December 1941, causing the United States to enter World War II. Aerial view of Pearl Harbor on June 1, 1986(U.S. Navy, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
111 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cyberattack on LA School District - Hackers Release Sensitive Student Data on Dark Web

Hackers attack Los Angeles Unified School District systems and steal sensitive data.(Nahel Abdul Hadi/Unsplash) According to a press release by the Los Angeles Unified School District, there was a cyberattack on its IT infrastructure on Labour Day weekend.

Read full story
California State

California will Give Residents up to $1,050 in Stimulus Payments

California residents will receive a stimulus payment to combat inflation.(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) Isn't it supposed to be the other way around? Aren't residents... like...supposed to pay the state...and taxes.... and stuff? Why is the state suddenly paying 'US'?

Read full story
4 comments
Yuba City, CA

Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation

Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy