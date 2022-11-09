Was Columbus The First To Discover America?

Every year America celebrates ‘Columbus Day’ to mark the anniversary of the Spanish-led expedition. However, there is substantial evidence that Columbus may not have been the first person to discover America.

Common Beliefs about The Discovery of America

While there is uncertainty about who discovered America, the history of America itself goes back to the time before Columbus even existed. It is popularly believed that a group of Norse Icelandic explorers led by Leif Erikson were the ones who had initially discovered America 500 years before Columbus did.

Leif Erickson — The Real Founder of America?

Leif Erikson Monument, Humboldt Park, Chicago. Dedicated October 12, 1901, moved to its present location in 1950. (Paul R. Burley, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Even though Christopher Columbus is the one who informed Europe about the existence of America, it still cannot be said that he was the founder of America. A Norse explorer from Iceland, a Viking named Leif Erikson — also known as the son of Erik the Red — is believed to have discovered America 500 years before Columbus.

Along with his crew, Erikson traveled from Greenland to Norway and then further toward the Atlantic. He also established a Norse Settlement at the Vinland. On his northern trip, “The New Land” was discovered, which is believed to be the Northern side of America.

Why is Erikson Not Considered the Founder of America?

Even though it is believed Leif Erickson, along with a group of Norse Icelandic explorers, had discovered America five hundred years before Christopher Columbus did, it does not necessarily mean that Leif Erickson was the first person to explore America.

Scholars believe that people from Africa, Asia, and even Ice Age Europe may have reached American shores even before Leif Erickson. According to a popular historical anecdote, a band of Irish monks had made it to America as early as the sixth century.

Popular belief - Christopher Columbus Discovered America

In 1492, Christopher Columbus departed from Palos de la Frontera, a Spanish city, taking three ships with him. It is ironic how Spanish citizens were forced to contribute to the expedition even if they were unwilling to do so. However, this enforcement is considered Christopher Columbus’s smallest of sins. A few weeks after Christopher Columbus had left Palos de la Frontera with the three ships, a lookout sailor from one of the ships spotted land.

San Salvador was Found

Lithograph Title: First landing of Columbus on the shores of the New World: At San Salvador (Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Christopher Columbus was informed about the sighting by the captain of that ship. That is when Columbus seized the opportunity by stating that he had already witnessed the land light hours before this news was brought to him. It was believed that the first man who would witness the new land would earn a lifelong pension directly from the Spanish crown. Considering the events, it is safe to believe that Columbus cannot be considered one of the most honest people, nor can he be called nice.

It is a mystery as to which island they found back in the day; however, Columbus and his crew had called it ‘San Salvador’, also known as ‘Guanahani’ in their native language. So far, the only information gathered from this was that it was called San Salvador by the crew members, and it was an island somewhere in the Bahamas. The rest of the information remains a mystery.

Encounter with the Natives

Columbus and his crew encountered peaceful natives who were welcoming toward them. However, Columbus had other ideas. Columbus had noticed that the natives were wearing gold bracelets and necklaces. He immediately took six of them in as his slaves without hesitation, demonstrating the characteristics of a true colonial.

He later realized that the natives did not seem to have any weapons or army. He again took advantage of the situation and took over all of their lands, killing tens and hundreds of people in the process. Today, it is remembered as a genocide of the local people; however, back then, the Europeans saw it as another quick route to conquer new territories and become rich.

As we Americans still celebrate Columbus Day every year, we must rethink whether he deserves these celebrations.

The First Americans

Christopher Columbus was most definitely not the first person to set foot on American lands, and neither was Erikson. Humans had already inhabited America over 15,000 years ago.

Although it is a rather controversial and unclear question as to who discovered America first, Christopher Columbus is the one who usually gets the credit.