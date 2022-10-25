Where Did Chocolate Come From?

Ty D.

Chocolate is 4,000 years old and it originated in what is present-day Mexico.

With its emergence in Mesoamerica as a spicy and fatty drink, chocolate has become the guilty pleasure of billions around the world.

Mayan civilization(Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Although the name “chocolate” may generate visions of delectable candy bars and scrumptious truffles, modern chocolate is very different from the chocolate of the past.

The history of chocolate goes back almost 4,000 years from when it was first domesticated in what is today Central and South America. The cacao plant (where chocolate comes from) is a tropical plant grown in equatorial regions. These areas were able to produce the rare cacao plant due to their location.

The Beginning of its 4,000-year History

Olmec Colossal Head(Gary Todd, CC0/Wikimedia Commons)

In the ancient world, chocolate only existed in Mesoamerica (present-day Mexico), in a form quite different from what we know. Its known history began when the Olmecs, one of the earliest civilizations in Latin America, discovered how to prepare the beans of the native cacao tree. Little is known about this time period, but it is believed that the Olmecs used it for ritualistic and medicinal purposes.

Mayan picture from Bonampak Mexico(Itztli, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The knowledge of chocolate was passed on to the Mayans from the neighboring Olmecs. The Mayans believed it was a divine drink. They would ground the beans and combine them with cornmeal and chili peppers to make a drink — a bitter, energizing mixture frothed with foam. They would call it ‘xocolatl,’ which translates to ‘bitter water.’ This is presumably where the word ‘chocolate’ comes from, though this is much debated upon. The use of this chocolate was so widespread that it was served with every meal in many Mayan households.

Cacao Aztec Sculpture(Lawrence of Arabia/ Wikimedia Commons)

The use of cacao beans had also reached the Aztecs by the 15th century. They drank it as a refreshing beverage, an aphrodisiac, and even to prepare for war, believing it was a gift from Quetzalcoatl, the god of wisdom. The cacao beans were so valuable that the Aztecs used them as currency to purchase food and other goods. Cacao beans were considered more valuable than gold in Aztec culture.

Leaving Mesoamerica

While on his fourth mission to the Americas, Christopher Columbus may have been the first European to come across cacao beans. Although he brought the beans back with him, they had no impact on the European countries. This could be attributed to the fact that the Europeans did not yet know what to do with the beans.

Cacao beans(Pkraemer, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

After returning from an expedition to the Americas in 1528, the Spanish adventurer Hernán Cortés brought chocolate to his country, officially introducing it outside Mesoamerica for the first time. Initially, because of its naturally bitter flavor, it was an excellent treatment for conditions like an upset stomach.

But soon, people started blending it with sugar, vanilla, or honey to sweeten the naturally bitter taste. As a result, chocolate became a favorite treat in the Spanish court. It also became a well-liked beverage among the elite and influential people.

Chocolate Captivates European Nations

Cacao plant(FranHogan, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The daughter of the Spanish King Phillip III, Anne of Austria, was married to Louis XIII of France in 1615. She brought chocolate samples to the French royal courts to commemorate this union.
Following its discovery in France, chocolate mania quickly swept throughout Europe, and numerous countries established their own cacao plantations. They also developed varying hot chocolate recipes by including ingredients like cane sugar, cinnamon, and other widely used spices and flavorings.

Revolution of Chocolate Making

Large-scale chocolate confectionery production proved challenging and time-consuming. Slaves were brought to work on plantations in the Caribbean and on islands off the coast of Africa. The Industrial Revolution, however, altered the method of producing chocolate in 1828.

Coenraad Van Houten(Unknown author/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

The Dutch chemist Coenraad van Houten devised a way to process cacao beans with alkaline salts to generate powdered chocolate that was simpler to mix with water. This changed chocolate from being a delicacy only the wealthy could enjoy to something within the common people’s reach. This method was dubbed “Dutch processing.”

Additionally, he created the cocoa press, which transformed the way chocolate is made. The creation could extract cocoa butter, which is cacao’s natural fat. This left a powder that could be mixed with water to make a drink or recombined with cocoa butter to make the solid chocolate that we all know and love. His innovation helped keep chocolate’s quality in mass manufacturing while also making it more affordable to make.

(Unknown photographer/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Daniel Peter, a Swiss chocolatier, further transformed chocolate. He created the milk chocolate we consume today by incorporating powdered milk into the mixture.
And thus, began the modern era of chocolate.

Chocolate Industries in the Modern Era

Varying Chocolates(André Karwath/CC BY-SA 2.5/Wikimedia Commons)

It was during the 19th and 20th centuries that industry giants, such as Lindt, Cadbury, Nestle, and Hershey’s, had their start. As a result of technological advancements, chocolate moved from being primarily used in beverages to becoming food, and a variety of chocolate flavors emerged. As the production of chocolate shifted from the New World to Asia and Africa — with around two-thirds of the world’s cocoa produced in Western Africa — the price of chocolate started to decline drastically.

