The Queen of England - Symbol of Oppression or Champion of Civilization

Ty D.

Some say that she is a symbol of colonial oppression, while others claim that she is a champion of British values and civilization.

Queen Elizabeth waving regally.(PolizeiBerlin/Wikimedia Commons)

Queen Elizabeth II’s involvement in colonization is a long and complicated one. She has been both praised and criticized for her role in the British Empire’s expansion. Some say that she is a symbol of colonial oppression, while others claim that she is a champion of British values and civilization. Whatever your opinion, there is no denying that Queen Elizabeth II has had a significant impact on the colonization of the world.

Since she presided over the British Empire during her 70 years as monarch, Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has sparked both an outpouring of grief and polarized responses around the world.

After the First World War, the United Kingdom reached the height of its empire when it ruled one in every five people on the planet. Over the years, Britain took wealth from those colonial territories; according to one estimate, the wealth taken from India alone would be worth $45 trillion in today’s currencies. Although times have changed, it’s difficult in some ways to separate the monarchy from that legacy.

What exactly is Colonialism?

When one country subjugates another, it engages in colonialism. The conquered people are made to accept the colonizing country’s language, religion, and culture instead of their own local beliefs. But that’s a pretty sterile definition of a practice that involves plenty of blood. It can be said that there is no arguing that British colonialism is predicated on slavery and human suffering.

Every significant civilization throughout history has participated in colonialism in one way or another. Just take a look at the Americas. There, indigenous people had been living for centuries before being colonized by Britain, Spain, France, Portugal, and other European nations.

History of Colonialism in the British Empire

The British Empire, which ruled over more than 458 million people and covered one-quarter of the planet’s surface at its height in 1922, was the most extensive empire the world had ever known. With little under 2 billion people on the planet, that meant that around one in five individuals were British subjects.

Many of these subjects weren’t happy about this arrangement, especially since they had been coerced into joining the empire through colonialism. Britain tore nations apart in the monarch’s name, forced their citizens into slavery, and exploited their natural riches. These events have left behind long-lasting social, cultural, and economic scars that are once again receiving national attention.

Americans must remember the impact British colonization had right in their backyards. The empire conquered Native American lands to build the first 13 colonies, and the United States didn’t become independent from Great Britain until the end of a brutal conflict.

Despite being the biggest empire the world had ever seen, it wasn’t the one that lasted the longest. Midway between the 1800s and the 1920s saw the bulk of its expansion. India, dubbed “the crown jewel of the British Empire,” was finally awarded independence in 1947, partly as payment for supporting the Allies during World War II and partly as a result of Gandhi’s campaign for national independence. Whether or not Britain liked it, India was departing, and other nations started making plans for their independence.

To allow former colonies to be autonomous while cooperating “freely and equally” with the United Kingdom, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s father, saw the writing on the wall and established the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth’s role in Colonisation

Commander in Chief observing operations against the Mau Mau.(MINISTRY OF DEFENCE POST 1945 OFFICIAL COLLECTION/Wikimedia Commons)

Her “walkabouts,” which improved ties with many colonies, allowed Elizabeth to become the most traveled head of state in the world after she took the throne in 1952. She put a lot of effort throughout her time in office into growing the Commonwealth, ultimately transforming it into the global force it is today — the second-largest international organization after the United Nations.

She might have just inherited the imperialist system, but she did influence what followed (or didn’t). Some of the stuff was quite dreadful. For instance, even after slavery was outlawed in Britain in 1833, the monarchy continued to compensate slave owners for losing their “property” under Elizabeth’s rule. Even worse, the British abandoned many of the colonies carelessly, which resulted in decades of poverty, violent conflicts, and despotic governments. Was she at fault here? Although not directly, it doesn’t imply that her hands were completely clean either.

The Mau Mau rebellion in Kenya started the same year Elizabeth became queen. Under her leadership, the British troops reacted violently against Mau Mau rebels and some Kenyan citizens. Millions of Kenyans were tortured in prison camps that Britain set up to end the anti-imperial uprising.

Queen Elizabeth claimed that the monarchy itself was and is so intricately entwined with the empire that it is challenging to free it from the deeds and effects of imperialism.

Colonialism’s symbol

Queen Elizabeth, who was well aware of the potency of symbols, opted to serve as the public face of the British Empire.

For better or worse, the queen consciously served as the empire’s representative to both Britons and peoples who had previously been colonized. While she may not have had official political power, she did have a lot of influence and made a point of presenting herself as the ruler of the Commonwealth.

As a result, several administrations came and went, but the monarchy, and notably Queen Elizabeth II as a representation of the empire, was one of the things that persisted. She had symbolic power. But there’s also the issue of how much the monarchs contributed to the administration of the empire.

Why has Queen Elizabeth’s death raised the discussion of Colonialism?

Flowers outside of the gates of Sandringham House, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s residences, following her death in 2022.(Bongo50/Wikimedia Commons)

This article's discussion topic is Elizabeth’s role in colonialism rather than colonialism itself, which is widely acknowledged as immensely problematic. Should she be held accountable for an institution she inherited and actively tried to destroy? Did her positive deeds outweigh the lasting effects of her more dubious actions? There isn’t a straightforward response to either of these queries.

But it does make sense that individuals adversely impacted by British imperialism and colonialism would target Queen Elizabeth, or at the very least, the monarchy, with their suffering, rage, and hurt.

So, what do you think? Was Elizabeth a symbol of colonial oppression, or a champion of British values and civilization? Let me know in the comments below!

