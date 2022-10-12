Color of St. Patrick’s Day - Blue not Green

For the longest time, Ireland and St Patrick’s day were associated with blue; however, green became the color of revolution for the Irish.

Image depicting a scene of conflict in the book, History of the Irish rebellion in 1798 (Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions/Wikimedia Commons)

Blue represents Irish history and is associated with Ireland’s colonial and mythological history. Green was later on used to represent the rebellion and show unity.

Blue: The Original Color Of St. Patrick’s And Ireland

Most people are not aware of Irish history, which leads them to believe that green has always been the color associated with Ireland and Saint Patrick’s day. However, it was blue that had been associated with Saint Patrick since the beginning of the 1780s. The color of the Anglo-Irish Order of Saint Patrick was also blue.

Even before the 1780s, Saint Patrick used to dress in blue, based on the early depictions. He also denoted light blue to the Order of St. Patrick as it referred to the color of the sky.

However, the shade of blue that was used for Ireland was much darker and richer. Ireland has always had a colonial history with the color blue; however, the color did not only belong to the colonial background but also the Irish mythology. The Irish sovereignty symbol, also known as the Flaitheas Éireann, was often represented as a woman wearing blue robes.

When Did Ireland First Start Using The Color Blue?

Arms of Ireland depicted as a banner and in a manner like during the Kingdom of Ireland period. ( Rannpháirtí anaithnid, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Blue was used to represent authority in Ireland, and it was first recorded to be seen in the late 13th century Armorial Wijinbergen: a shield bearing a gold harp on blue fields with the words “King of Ireland” inscribed on it. It was also known as Le Roi d’Irlande in Irish. This was before the Order of St. Patrick came into existence.

However, the first formal use of the color light blue is known to be under the reign of King Henry VIII, who, in 1542, turned Ireland into a kingdom. Henry was the lord of Ireland at that time when he decided to separate from Catholicism and planned to set up his own Church of England. He had brought Ireland with him and declared it a separate Kingdom. This was when Ireland got granted its coat of arms, the golden harp, on the light blue background. This is how blue became associated with Irish history.

Association of Green With St. Patrick’s Day

Saint Patrick's Day Parade, New Orleans March 17, 2007 (Christopher Angell, CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The color green has been associated with Ireland and St. Patrick over a considerable period as an evolutionary change in the history of Ireland. Saint Patrick- a patron of Ireland, was popularly known for using a shamrock during his preaching to represent the Christian Holy Trinity. That is where the color green is known to appear from.

A shamrock is a term derived from the Irish word “seamróg,” which means a little low-growing clover plant. It is known to have three leaves only and is often used as the national emblem of Ireland. These clovers are famous worldwide, and it is believed that a four-leafed clover is supposed to bring good fortune to the one who owns it. This is something that the Irish and people worldwide believe in.

The first written documentation of the use of the shamrock by Saint Patrick was nowhere to be found until Caleb Threlkeld wrote about it in 1726. The clover had always held great importance in the Irish culture. It was so important for them that when the Irish Rebellion took place in 1798, it was used as a symbol of nationalism. It became common practice to wear green on the lapels to represent the support of Irish nationalism.

As the rebellion gained momentum, green was used in more than just lapel pins. It slowly became an essential part of the different uniforms in Ireland as a rebellion against England.

Green was used to ignite nationalism within the Irish people, and as the wave of change arose, its significance also grew vastly. Representation is only successful if it holds meaning behind it, meaning that speaks to the people, and green successfully represented the Irish’s emotions over time and history. St Patrick’s Day is celebrated in green to embrace the past and re-ignite the nationalism within the Irish individuals.

Present Day Traditions to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

In present times St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated through many traditions. One of these traditions is the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) presenting the US President with a Waterford crystal bowl with a shamrock design. Shamrock has a lot of historical value for the Irish and symbolizes the spring’s rebirth.

Religious services are another way to start the celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day and to honor Ireland’s Saint Patrick, especially because he used the shamrock’s three leaves to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity of Christianity.

Feasts are set up to celebrate the national holiday, and Irish food such as corned beef, cabbage, bacon, and soda bread are a part of every feast. Irish music is played live, including modern-day songs and traditional folk, for everyone to enjoy together. These traditions are here to re-ignite the Irish people’s feeling of unity and harmony and provide them with a way to celebrate.

Another great tradition of the Irish people to celebrate nationalism and St. Patrick’s Day is the parades that are carried out. The younger generation especially loves these.