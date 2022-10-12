Color of St. Patrick’s Day - Blue not Green

Ty D.

For the longest time, Ireland and St Patrick’s day were associated with blue; however, green became the color of revolution for the Irish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR0P6_0iVdWnC200
Image depicting a scene of conflict in the book, History of the Irish rebellion in 1798(Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions/Wikimedia Commons)

Blue represents Irish history and is associated with Ireland’s colonial and mythological history. Green was later on used to represent the rebellion and show unity.

Blue: The Original Color Of St. Patrick’s And Ireland

Most people are not aware of Irish history, which leads them to believe that green has always been the color associated with Ireland and Saint Patrick’s day. However, it was blue that had been associated with Saint Patrick since the beginning of the 1780s. The color of the Anglo-Irish Order of Saint Patrick was also blue.

Even before the 1780s, Saint Patrick used to dress in blue, based on the early depictions. He also denoted light blue to the Order of St. Patrick as it referred to the color of the sky.

However, the shade of blue that was used for Ireland was much darker and richer. Ireland has always had a colonial history with the color blue; however, the color did not only belong to the colonial background but also the Irish mythology. The Irish sovereignty symbol, also known as the Flaitheas Éireann, was often represented as a woman wearing blue robes.

When Did Ireland First Start Using The Color Blue?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx4Rz_0iVdWnC200
Arms of Ireland depicted as a banner and in a manner like during the Kingdom of Ireland period.( Rannpháirtí anaithnid, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Blue was used to represent authority in Ireland, and it was first recorded to be seen in the late 13th century Armorial Wijinbergen: a shield bearing a gold harp on blue fields with the words “King of Ireland” inscribed on it. It was also known as Le Roi d’Irlande in Irish. This was before the Order of St. Patrick came into existence.

However, the first formal use of the color light blue is known to be under the reign of King Henry VIII, who, in 1542, turned Ireland into a kingdom. Henry was the lord of Ireland at that time when he decided to separate from Catholicism and planned to set up his own Church of England. He had brought Ireland with him and declared it a separate Kingdom. This was when Ireland got granted its coat of arms, the golden harp, on the light blue background. This is how blue became associated with Irish history.

Association of Green With St. Patrick’s Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhnpN_0iVdWnC200
Saint Patrick's Day Parade, New Orleans March 17, 2007(Christopher Angell, CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The color green has been associated with Ireland and St. Patrick over a considerable period as an evolutionary change in the history of Ireland. Saint Patrick- a patron of Ireland, was popularly known for using a shamrock during his preaching to represent the Christian Holy Trinity. That is where the color green is known to appear from.

A shamrock is a term derived from the Irish word “seamróg,” which means a little low-growing clover plant. It is known to have three leaves only and is often used as the national emblem of Ireland. These clovers are famous worldwide, and it is believed that a four-leafed clover is supposed to bring good fortune to the one who owns it. This is something that the Irish and people worldwide believe in.

The first written documentation of the use of the shamrock by Saint Patrick was nowhere to be found until Caleb Threlkeld wrote about it in 1726. The clover had always held great importance in the Irish culture. It was so important for them that when the Irish Rebellion took place in 1798, it was used as a symbol of nationalism. It became common practice to wear green on the lapels to represent the support of Irish nationalism.

As the rebellion gained momentum, green was used in more than just lapel pins. It slowly became an essential part of the different uniforms in Ireland as a rebellion against England.

Green was used to ignite nationalism within the Irish people, and as the wave of change arose, its significance also grew vastly. Representation is only successful if it holds meaning behind it, meaning that speaks to the people, and green successfully represented the Irish’s emotions over time and history. St Patrick’s Day is celebrated in green to embrace the past and re-ignite the nationalism within the Irish individuals.

Present Day Traditions to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyxN0_0iVdWnC200
Irish Green.(Photo by Liudmila Chernetska/Unsplash)

In present times St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated through many traditions. One of these traditions is the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) presenting the US President with a Waterford crystal bowl with a shamrock design. Shamrock has a lot of historical value for the Irish and symbolizes the spring’s rebirth.

Religious services are another way to start the celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day and to honor Ireland’s Saint Patrick, especially because he used the shamrock’s three leaves to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity of Christianity.

Feasts are set up to celebrate the national holiday, and Irish food such as corned beef, cabbage, bacon, and soda bread are a part of every feast. Irish music is played live, including modern-day songs and traditional folk, for everyone to enjoy together. These traditions are here to re-ignite the Irish people’s feeling of unity and harmony and provide them with a way to celebrate.

Another great tradition of the Irish people to celebrate nationalism and St. Patrick’s Day is the parades that are carried out. The younger generation especially loves these.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Patricks Day# Ireland# Green# Shamrock# revolution

Comments / 6

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
503 followers

More from Ty D.

President Ronald Reagan shouted - 'Tear Down This Wall'

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan stood in front of the Berlin Wall and addressed the Soviet leader, saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’. No one anticipated that it would happen just two years later. The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, ending the Cold War.

Read full story
4 comments

Weird Church History - Trial of a Pope’s Corpse

The Catholic Church’s most infamous trial was held in 897 by Pope Stephen VI, during which the corpse of Pope Formosus was exhumed and put on trial. Pope Formosus and Stephen VI by Jean Paul Laurens(Jean-Paul Laurens, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story

History of Weird - Bizarre Ancient Roman Practices

Romans are famous for questionable practices that are not considered normal in today’s world. Ancient Rome by Giovanni Paolo Pannini(Frank Vincentz, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
Salem, MA

The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent People

Accusations, Trials, and Executions: A Look at the Salem Witch Trials. Witchcraft at Salem Village(William A. Crafts, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons) In 1692, nineteen people were hanged, and one person was crushed to death in Salem, Massachusetts, after being accused of practicing witchcraft. The Salem witch trials were a horrific event in American history, and their legacy still resonates today.

Read full story

A Female Pope: History or Myth?

According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)

Read full story
3 comments
Merced County, CA

8-Month-Old Aroohi Singh and Her Family Murdered - Jesus Manuel Salgado Prime Suspect

Jesus Manuel is believed to be the Prime Suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of his ex-employers family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Singh. Amandeep Singh (right), Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Aroohi Singh (left)(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Read full story
3 comments

Attack on America - September 11, The Day of Terror

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda carried out four well-planned terrorist attacks on the United States. The Twin Towers, part of the world trade center, were attacked on September 11, 2001.(Michael Foran, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
4 comments

Japan Attacks the United States - Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor became the scene of a horrendous surprise Japanese attack on 7 December 1941, causing the United States to enter World War II. Aerial view of Pearl Harbor on June 1, 1986(U.S. Navy, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Read full story
111 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Cyberattack on LA School District - Hackers Release Sensitive Student Data on Dark Web

Hackers attack Los Angeles Unified School District systems and steal sensitive data.(Nahel Abdul Hadi/Unsplash) According to a press release by the Los Angeles Unified School District, there was a cyberattack on its IT infrastructure on Labour Day weekend.

Read full story
California State

California will Give Residents up to $1,050 in Stimulus Payments

California residents will receive a stimulus payment to combat inflation.(Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash) Isn't it supposed to be the other way around? Aren't residents... like...supposed to pay the state...and taxes.... and stuff? Why is the state suddenly paying 'US'?

Read full story
4 comments
Yuba City, CA

Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation

Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room.(Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash) KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy