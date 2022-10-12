President Ronald Reagan shouted - 'Tear Down This Wall'

In 1987, US President Ronald Reagan stood in front of the Berlin Wall and addressed the Soviet leader, saying, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’

No one anticipated that it would happen just two years later. The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, ending the Cold War.

Iconic Depiction on The Berlin Wall of Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker kissing.‘’My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love’’(Jeison Higuita/Unsplash)

The Berlin Wall falling on November 9, 1989, was one of the most significant events in political history. The wall had come to represent the Iron Curtain, an ideological barrier that persisted until the Cold War’s end in 1991. It started when the Soviet Union tried to cut off the capitalist nations of western Europe. East Germany blocked access to West Germany in 1961 by erecting a concrete wall. At the end of the 1980s, political changes swept the Eastern Bloc, leading to the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain.

Background

East German construction workers building the Berlin Wall.(National Archives, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Germany was divided by the Berlin Wall between 1961 and 1989. Commencing on August 13, 1961, the German Democratic Republic (GDR, East Germany) began building the Wall, which entirely closed off West Berlin from East Berlin and surrounding East Germany until government officials finally opened it in November 1989. On June 13, 1990, the official demolition process started; it was finished in 1992.

According to the Eastern Bloc, the Wall was built to defend its populace from Nazi forces planning to thwart the “will of the people” in East Germany’s establishment of a socialist state. In reality, the Wall stopped the widespread exodus and defection that had characterized the communist Eastern Bloc and East Germany in the years following World War II.

3.5 million East Germans left the GDR before the construction of the Wall by evading Eastern Bloc emigration laws, many of whom did so by crossing the border from East Berlin into West Berlin. West Germany and other nations in Western Europe were easily reachable from there. The Wall stopped practically all of this exodus between 1961 and 1989. Around 5,000 people successfully crossed the Wall, and between 136 to 200 people are thought to have died in and around Berlin.

Effects of the Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall separated families.(Siegmann, Horst, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Most East Germans could no longer travel or emigrate to West Germany once Berlin’s East-West sector barrier was closed. Berlin rapidly became the most challenging location for unlawful border crossings between East and West Germany. Families were divided, and East Berliners working in the West lost their jobs. West Berlin was reduced to a small, unfriendly outpost.

American and British sources were taken aback by how long it took to isolate the Soviet sector from West Berlin. They believed that the Wall put an end to worries of the GDR or the Soviet Union retaking or seizing control of all of Berlin; otherwise, the Wall would have been pointless. As a result, they concluded that there was less chance of a Soviet military clash over Berlin.

According to the East German administration, the Wall served as an “anti-fascist protection rampart” meant to deter Western assault. The actions of Western spies in Eastern Europe were a further official defense. Additionally, the East German government asserted that West Berliners were purchasing goods in East Berlin that had received state subsidies. Such claims were met with skepticism by East Germans and others because, for the most part, the border was closed to East Germans traveling to the West but not to West Berlin residents traveling the opposite way. Families that were split apart by the Wall experienced severe suffering due to its construction. Most people thought the Wall’s primary purpose was to stop East Germans from entering or escaping West Berlin.

The East German government gave shooting orders to border guards dealing with defectors. However, they are not the same as “shoot to kill” orders. GDR representatives rejected publishing the latter. Guards were commanded to shoot anyone attempting to cross the Wall in an order from October 1973 that researchers later came upon.

East Germans successfully defected by using several techniques, including excavating extensive tunnels beneath the Berlin Wall, boarding a hot air balloon when the winds were right, flying ultralights, and sliding along aerial wires.

The Fall

Wall woodpecker Andree Werder from Winsen (Luhe) in November 1989 at the Berlin Wall.(Werdersen, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

On November 9, 1989, a press conference that was carried out on radio and television announced the rules that ultimately led to the wall’s destruction. Most people learned about the development when the West Germans soon followed the East in issuing a bulletin.

East Germans started swarming the border wall and yelling at the security personnel to unlock the gates. They anticipated being able to leave the confines of the Iron Curtain and finally travel freely. The “shoot to kill” policy, intended to stop anyone from departing East Germany, was not altered, and East German border guards chose not to kill their fellow countrymen. These border guards decided to open the border, putting their lives in danger and thus bringing down the Berlin Wall.

“An accident, a semi-comical, and bureaucratic mistake that owes as much to the Western media as to the tides of history,” stated The Washington Post. At 10:45 p.m., the security personnel gave way and let people in with minimal inspections. The Cold War officially ended at the time, shocking the entire world.

Aftermath

Press conference for Maastricht Treaty in 1992.(CC BY-SA 3.0,Wikimedia Commons)

The fall of the Berlin Wall had negative political, economic, and social consequences that further damaged the already shaky East German administration. On 3 October 1990, 11 months after the Berlin Wall had come down, Germany was unified once again.

The Berlin Wall’s fall in 1989 paved the way for new organizations, nations, and, occasionally, conflicts. The European Union (EU) has developed during the more than three decades since Germany’s reunification and the fall of the Soviet Union, but there have been growing pains along the way.

The drive for greater European integration, which had started in earnest after World War II with the establishment of the European Coal and Steel Community in 1951 and the European Economic Community in 1958, was accelerated by the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The Maastricht Treaty of 1992 formally founded the EU. Maastricht laid the groundwork for a shared currency and a unified security and defense policy; the Lisbon Treaty of 2007 provided the current framework for the EU.

