History of Weird - Bizarre Ancient Roman Practices

Ty D.

Romans are famous for questionable practices that are not considered normal in today’s world.

Ancient Rome by Giovanni Paolo Pannini(Frank Vincentz, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

These practices are also unhygienic and may result in serious illnesses. Here is a list of 8 questionable practices that were considered normal by ancient Romans.

1. Animal Dung for Healing Purposes

Cow dung patties.(Peretz Partensky CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Ancient Rome did not have access to medical gauze and bandaids, so they had to be creative to make use of whatever was available to them. One of the things they had available in excess was animal dung, which they had begun to use to patch up the wounds.

There was a whole procedure to this; even the noblest and wealthiest of ancient Romans believed in the revitalizing powers obtained from animal dung. It was believed that animal dung had different qualities, and only the best quality of dung was used to patch up the wounds.

The best quality dung was dried out in the sun after being collected during spring. Once it had dried out completely, It was stored to use for healing purposes. Animal dung was also used as an energizing agent by adding more steps in the processing. For this, animal dung had to be boiled with vinegar or ground into a powder to be mixed into drinks for consumption.

2. Vomitorium to Increase Food Consumption

Picture of Vomitorium(Paolo Villa, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

Food was considered a status symbol in ancient Rome. The wealthiest Ancient Romans always fell into a problem; too much food was available to them, and their stomachs could not take it all in. As we have discussed, the Ancient Romans were indeed creative when it came to their problems and always seemed to find solutions to them. This issue was no different.

Vomitorium was a passageway in Roman arenas and stadiums for large crowds to exit or enter the building; however, the wealthiest Ancient Romans would go there to increase their appetite. How would they do that? As the name suggests, the wealthier Ancient Romans would go there to purge themselves to make more space in their stomachs. Then they would simply go back and feast on more food.

Another common practice for the wealthy nobles of Ancient Rome was to stuff their stomachs with food and wine excessively. Then they would lie down and get their servants to insert a feather into their throats to induce vomiting. This was considered a symbol of wealth in Ancient Rome.

3. Use of Urine

Ancient Romans were known to collect their urine in jars and keep it stored until the urine had become sterile and dissolved into ammonia. What did they use it for? The Romans greatly valued pearly white teeth and sparkling clothes. They used the stored urine to clean their teeth and wash their clothes. It was considered wasteful in their eyes to dispose of such readily available natural ammonia.

4. Shared Bathroom Sponge And Pottery Shards

Picture of a Tersorium which is a sponge used to clean oneself after defecating.(D. Herdemerten / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0)

Tersorium is a sponge on the edge of a stick that Ancient Romans used after taking care of their business, as toilet paper and bidets were unavailable then. How was it used? The Romans rinsed the sponge in a nearby bucket full of vinegar or salt water before wiping themselves, leaving it for the next person to use.

It would be safe to assume that they didn’t know how bacteria spreads and willingly chose to use this form of cleaning. In addition to this, some individuals used pottery shards to clean themselves. These pottery shards were recut from broken ceramics to have a smooth angle to minimize anal trauma. However, it was their least preferred method of cleaning.

5. Pig Womb, Stuffed Dormice, & Mashed Brains for Dinner

Ancient Rome had a unique and explorative food culture. An Ancient Roman individual, Apicius, tried food from around the empire and recorded the recipes in his journal. His journal has a detailed list of some of the most loved Ancient Rome meals.

Some of these meals included spayed sows and wombs prepared with dry mint, vinegar, pepper, and celery seed. Broth and honey were then added to the “paunch of the suckling pig” along with pounded pork meat and brain. Lastly, raw eggs were added to that mix to finish the preparation.

6. Explicit Jokes in Ruins of Pompeii

Romans seemed to enjoy making explicit dirty jokes and did not seem to hold it back, either. The ruins of Pompeii are covered in phrases such as “Furia makes me do her more and more” and “Aurelia is a sucker.” Another common sighting in the ruins of Pompeii is dirty graffiti of phallus. It is safe to say that the Romans loved their erotic artwork and did not seem to get enough of it.

7. Questionable Medical Procedures

Ancient Romans had strange practices when it came to medical treatments. These practices may be very much questionable in the present day; however, back then, these were common and widely accepted by most.

For example, it was recommended to take a bath in a mixture of sour cheese and oil to cure persistent acne, while mild acne could be resolved by applying crocodile meat soaked in Cyprus oil. Wolf’s bile was used on the anus to lose bowel movements in case of constipation.

8. Forced Early Marriages

The females of Ancient Rome did not have the easiest life. They were forced into early arranged marriages at the age of 12, if not even lesser. Augustus was the first roman emperor who legalized the age of 12 for girls to get married; however, those peasants who had been lucky enough not to belong to the higher class could prolong this until the late twenties.

