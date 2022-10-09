8-Month-Old Aroohi Singh and Her Family Murdered - Jesus Manuel Salgado Prime Suspect

Jesus Manuel is believed to be the Prime Suspect behind the kidnapping and murder of his ex-employers family of four, including an 8-month-old baby, Aroohi Singh.

Amandeep Singh (right), Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Aroohi Singh (left) (Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

The victims who were kidnapped and murdered included a couple, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, their 8-month-old daughter Aroohi Singh, and Jasdeep Singh’s brother Amandeep Singh. A farmer found the victims’ bodies in a rural almond orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads.

Here's what you need to know:

4 members of the Singh family were kidnapped at gunpoint by a former employee Jesus Manuel Salgado.

Jasleen Kaur, her husband Jasdeep Singh, their 8-month-old baby Aroohi Singh, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh were all found dead in an almond orchard.

According to CNN, Prime Suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado tried to take his life upon threat of capture. Authorities were able to take him and his brother Alberto Salgado into custody.

Jesus Manuel Salgado has a criminal record. He has already served 8 years in prison for robbing a family he worked for.

Amandeep Singh’s Burning Vehicle

The kidnapping might not have been found until much later if it was not for a burning vehicle found under the name of Amandeep Singh. Upon investigation, the police were unable to locate Amandeep Singh. His brother, Jasdeep Singh, was also missing. This raised suspicion and led the police to believe they were kidnapped.

Events Of The Day

Prime suspect, 48- year old, Jesus Manuel Salgado. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Later that day, the police were able to identify a suspect on the surveillance footage. The footage showed the family being kidnapped at gunpoint by a bald light-complexioned man dressed in a hoodie near South Highway 59.

The next day, authorities were notified that one of the victim’s ATM cards was used in Atwater, which helped the case advance much faster. The police later identified Jesus Manuel Salgado as a person of interest in the case; however, the authorities had initially shared an image of a man on their Facebook Page who was not the culprit of the kidnappings. The authorities corrected this mistake and stated they were working with the bank to get the correct picture of the suspect.

While the police were taking him in for investigation, Salgado attempted to take his own life. However, he failed to do so, and the authorities provided him with medical assistance. The following day, the bodies of the four victims were found in a rural almond orchard near Indiana and Hutchinson roads.

On Thursday, Jesus Manuel Salgado was declared the sole suspect behind the kidnapping and got booked into Merced County under the count of four kidnappings and murders.

Reason Behind The Murders

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh’s brother Sukhdeep Singh confirmed that Jesus Manuel Salgado had been a former employee of Unison Trucking Inc., a business owned by the family. There had been an ongoing feud between Salgado and the family for a year, leading to an exchange of considerably nasty texts and emails. When this information was brought to attention, the police were still searching for Salgado’s accomplice in the horrific slayings.

Presently, the authorities have neither disclosed the condition in which the victims’ bodies were found nor shared the cause of death. They did, however, state that the baby’s body had no visible marks and that her cause of death would be determined through an autopsy. It is safe to say that the Singh family had not expected this feud to end up taking their lives.

Previous Criminal Records of Jesus Manuel Salgado

Jesus Manuel Salgado did not have a clean criminal record, and many of his past actions should have been concerning if the family had known. Salgado had served eight years in prison in 2015 when he robbed a family. This family was also one of his former employers who owned a trucking company like the Singh family. The entire scenario is believed to be the same since they were also put at gunpoint and threatened to be killed; however, unlike the Singh family, they got lucky and made it out alive.

Salgado was also convicted of possessing methamphetamine in 2001. In 2006, he was convicted for intimidation of a witness and showing up at the residence dressed in a ski mask and armed with a gun to threaten and rob the family.

Timeline Of The Investigation

Jesus Manuel Salgado was caught on Surveillance footage at the time of the kidnapping. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office)

Monday, October 3rd

Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, and Aroohi Singh were taken against their will from their trucking business near South Highway 59.

Tuesday, October 4th

Jesus Manuel Salgado was identified as a person of interest, and upon interrogation, Salgado tried to kill himself. However, his plan failed as the enforcement took him into custody and provided him with medical assistance.

Wednesday, October 5th

Morning- Same Day

The sheriff announced that money might be a cause behind the kidnapping and murder of the Singh family as one of the victim’s ATM cards was used in Atwater after the kidnapping.

Evening- Same Day

The Singh family was found dead in a rural almond orchard. The bodies of the deceased victims were located close to one another.

Thursday, October 6th

Jesus Manuel Salgado was officially declared the prime suspect behind the kidnapping and murders of the four family members.

Friday, October 7th

It is believed that Jesus Manuel Salgado’s brother Alberto Salgado was his accomplice in this crime. He was arrested on October 6th. According to Daily News, Alberto Salgado is facing charges of suspicion of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destruction of evidence.

These are the latest developments in the kidnapping and murder case of the Singh family by Jesus Manuel Saldago and Alberto Salgado.