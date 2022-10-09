Attack on America - September 11, The Day of Terror

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda carried out four well-planned terrorist attacks on the United States.

The Twin Towers, part of the world trade center, were attacked on September 11, 2001. (Michael Foran, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)

What Happened on 9/11?

The United States appeared to be about the safest place in the world to live till the morning of September 11, 2001. Since the bombing of Pearl Harbor six decades earlier, the country had not been attacked on its soil. It appeared that war could only occur elsewhere. Perhaps more than anything else, that is what made that day's widespread terror acts so terrifying.

In terms of the scope of its devastation and the immediateness of its visual impact, the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center was unparalleled.

Although past historical catastrophes were known to Americans, this was the first one that hundreds of millions of people witnessed live. The effects on society were significant and enduring.

American Airlines Flight 11 was the first plane to strike its target successfully. At 8:46 am, it was flown into the World Trade Center complex's North Tower in Lower Manhattan. In minutes, the morning news began to feature live televised footage of the burning skyscraper. Everyone assumed it to be an accident. That is until United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower of the World Trade Center seventeen minutes later, at 9:03 am. As people were still taking in these developments, a third plane hit the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military forces, outside of Washington, D.C., and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The Plot of the 9/11 Attacks

Osama Bin Laden (UpstateNYer, CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

The 1996 presentation of Khalid Sheikh's proposal to Osama Bin Laden marked the beginning of preparations for the September 11 attacks. Sheikh's original plot included stealing up to ten aircraft and crashing them into skyscrapers throughout several American cities. Bin Laden shortened the operation by selecting four planes to target buildings out of concern about the plan's complexity. While Sheikh planned the attacks, Bin Laden provided the funding and participated personally in the hijacker selection process.

Between May and December of 2000, the four hijacker pilots who would assume the helm of the tragic flights — M Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi, Hani Hanjour, and Ziad Jarrah arrived in the country. Atta, al-Shehhi, and Jarrah, also known as the "Hamburg cell" since they were born in Hamburg, Germany, took training classes in Florida. At the same time, Hanjour attended pilot training courses in Arizona. The remaining hijackers, who would serve as the planes' "muscle," began to arrive by the spring of 2001.

The FBI and the CIA gathered information on the attacks in the months before they happened, including details about known Al-Qaeda members flying into the country. However, government departments' inability to share intelligence kept law enforcement officials from completely understanding what was happening.

The Extent of The Damage

Memorial for those effected by the events of September 11, 2001 (Chris Light, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)

People in the World Trade Center could not escape down broken stairwells and were stuck on the floors above the impact zone. Some climbed to the roof, hoping to receive aid from above, but the path was closed. Several went back to their desks and started calling their loved ones. Before the towers fell and reduced thousands of people to dust, they said their goodbyes before the floors gave way beneath them.

After passengers clashed with the four hijackers on the fourth and final airplane, United Airlines Flight 93, it crashed at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, southeast of Pittsburgh, at 10:03 am. The White House or the Capitol are considered to have been Flight 93's targets.

Flight 93's cockpit voice recorder indicated that after discovering via phone calls that Flights 11, 77, and 175 had crashed into buildings that morning, the crew and passengers attempted to take control of the plane from the hijackers. The hijackers deliberately crashed the jet as it became clear that the passengers might regain control.

The attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 2,996 people and more than 6,000 injuries, are the deadliest terrorist attacks in recorded history.

There were 265 people killed on the four planes (none of which had survivors), 2,606 people died in the World Trade Center and its surroundings, and 125 were killed at the Pentagon.

In addition to 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers, 55 military people, and 19 terrorists, most of those killed were civilians. At least 200 people died after falling or jumping from the flaming towers and landing on the streets and rooftops of other structures hundreds of feet below. New Jersey lost the most state residents after New York. The attacks cost the lives of individuals from more than 90 nations; for instance, the 67 Britons who perished were more than any other terrorist attack worldwide.

Immediate Aftereffects

The collapse of the World Trade Center and the surrounding infrastructure severely damaged New York City's economy and sparked a worldwide recession. To stop future terrorist attacks, many nations toughened their anti-terrorism laws and increased the authority of their law enforcement and intelligence institutions.

Wall Street trade was suspended until September 17, and the civilian airspaces of the United States and Canada were blocked until September 13. Following these were numerous closures, evacuations, and cancellations motivated by suspicion or worry about additional attacks. The Pentagon was restored in a year, whereas cleanup at the World Trade Center site took eight months and was finished in May 2002.

Al-Qaeda was rapidly the target of suspicion in the early aftermath of the attacks. The Taliban had refused to comply with American demands to evict al-Qaeda from Afghanistan and extradite al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In response, the George W. Bush administration officially declared war on terrorism and invaded Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban. When Bin Laden retreated to the White Mountains, American-led forces attacked him there; nevertheless, he was able to flee.

Despite initially denying involvement, bin Laden formally accepted credit for the attacks in 2004. As justification, Al-Qaeda and bin Laden pointed to American backing of Israel, the deployment of American soldiers in Saudi Arabia, and sanctions against Iraq. After evading capture for over ten years, bin Laden was found in a hideout in Abbottabad, and was later killed on May 2, 2011, by American forces.

Most people who can recall it say it is a day they will never forget. The events of 9/11 fundamentally altered how Americans viewed conflict, peace, their safety, and their fellow citizens. And today's unrest in Afghanistan, a nation halfway around the globe, heralds the start of a new, uncertain chapter in the aftermath of 9/11.