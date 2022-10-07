Japan Attacks the United States - Surprise Attack on Pearl Harbor

Pearl Harbor became the scene of a horrendous surprise Japanese attack on 7 December 1941, causing the United States to enter World War II.

Aerial view of Pearl Harbor on June 1, 1986 (U.S. Navy, Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)

What Led to the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor?

Picture this. It's 1941, and Japan is not a country but an empire. It occupies all of Indo-China and is allied with Germany and Italy. Because of its alliance with Nazi Germany, the United States has severed all commercial and financial relations with Japan and has started providing financial support and material to Japan's arch-enemy, China.

The United States has also declared an embargo on petroleum shipments to Japan and other vital war materials. The United States supports China, which pisses Japan off because it has a history of trying to invade and conquer China. Japan and China have been at war since 1937.

Since 1941, the United States has been supplying great Britain in its fight against the Nazis. The US has also been pressuring Japan to halt its expansionary military advancements in the Pacific and Asia.

The US is a thorn in the side of Japan, and the Japanese have had enough.

But things are complicated because Japan and the US are in ongoing talks and negotiations. The Japanese have been trying to find common ground with the US to develop an understanding. Unfortunately, negotiations only clarified that no mutual agreement was possible.

Even though Japan was still attempting to negotiate with the United States, Japanese Prime Minister Tojo Hideki decided to go ahead with the war option, which led the Commander in Chief Yamamoto to plan an attack against the United States Pacific fleet.

Japan had initially planned its attack for November 5, 1941, but held off until December 7 that year. Japanese commanders were told that there was a possibility that the US fleet in the pacific might be recalled. However, this would only be possible if Japan reached a favorable agreement with the United States in Washington, D.C. This never happened.

The US Pacific fleet was a massive threat to Japan. The Japanese believed that once the US Pacific fleet was neutralized, they would no longer be at risk and end up having all of Southeast Asia open for conquest. When negotiations failed, Japan lost patience and attacked Perl Harbour on 7 December 1941.

What Happened During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?

Scene of a naval battle (National Archives and Records Administration, Public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Nagumo Chuichi, an admiral in the Imperial Japanese Navy, led a fleet of 6 aircraft carriers, 2 battleships, 11 destroyers, and 3 cruisers to the north of Hawaii. In addition, around 360 planes were launched to attack the United States at Pearl Harbor.

As a result of the attack, around 20 American naval vessels, including 8 battleships and over 300 airplanes, were damaged and destroyed. The attack on Pearl Harbor also led to the death of more than 2400 Americans, including civilians. Along with this, there were about 1000 people who were wounded.

The first Japanese dive bomber was a part of the first wave of approximately 200 aircraft, including torpedo planes, fighters, and bombers. There were 126 US planes on the ground at that time, out of which 42 planes were destroyed, and 41 were damaged. This left the United States military with only 43 planes fit for service.

Only 6 planes managed to repel the attackers by Air, which destroyed a total of 180 aircraft. Four battleships were hit in the initial five minutes of the attack, including the USS Oklahoma and USS Arizona. USS Arizona exploded when a bomb struck its gunpowder stores, resulting in the death of 1,177 crew members when it sank.

After the Attack on the Pearl Harbor

Survivors of the Pearl Harbor Attack honored for their services. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew R. White/Wikimedia Commons)

Less than a day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed a joint session of the 77th United States Congress in which he declared 7th December to be a date that would live in infamy.

Congress called for an attack on the Japanese Empire in retaliation for the deaths of thousands of Americans and Japan's deception of the United States by engaging in diplomatic talks as a cover to launch the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On the 8th of December, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the official papers to declare war. The attack on Pearl Harbor led to unity amongst a divided nation because the public overwhelmingly favored the war on Japan. A war against Germany was also declared as Germany supported Japan and aided in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

This declaration of war against Japan and Germany led to the United States officially entering World War II. Repairing crews were sent to work on all the damaged ships, and all damaged ships except for USS Arizona, Utah, and Oklahoma returned to the sea.

United States Entered World War II

Once the United States had officially entered World War II, they could take vengeance against Japan and its allies — Germany and Italy. The US victory was achieved when U.S Navy successfully sunk all the Japanese aircraft carriers, cruisers, and battleships used during the Pearl Harbor attack. The United States, its allies, Britain, France, Russia, and many other countries eventually won World War II.