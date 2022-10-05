California will Give Residents up to $1,050 in Stimulus Payments

California residents will receive a stimulus payment to combat inflation. (Mackenzie Marco/Unsplash)

Why hand out free money?

Isn't it supposed to be the other way around? Aren't residents... like...supposed to pay the state...and taxes.... and stuff? Why is the state suddenly paying 'US'?

Well, to buy gas, of course!

For gas? Seriously? Yes. Seriously. Although, once you receive the money, you can spend it on anything you like. However, I'd advise you not to follow Sam.

I have a sneaking suspicion that California Governor Gavin Newsom knows Sam. He might have known Sam would blow all that... 'please re-elect me money'... sorry, I mean gas money on a giant skeleton.

That may have been why, a few months ago, he suggested that automobile owners receive $400 debit cards. Obviously, that never happened. Funny man, the Governor.

So here we are now. Elections are coming up; sorry, I mean inflation is really high. To combat rising prices, and for that reason only and no other reason, the state is giving us gas money.

According to Forbes, the stimulus payments will begin on Oct 7, 2022. This means that you could receive $1050 by the end of the holiday season! Before you get all excited like I did when I first heard about the free gas money, here are some quick things you should know.

Quick Facts:

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, not everyone will receive the full $1050. Sorry!

How much you receive will depend on whether you're single/married, are filing jointly/separately, and whether or not you have dependents.

The minimum stimulus amount for those eligible to receive one is $200.

The maximum stimulus amount for those eligible to receive one is $1050.

Am I eligible to receive a stimulus payment?

So, let's help you figure this out. Since I'm not qualified to give financial advice, let's pull up the information in the Middle Class Tax Refund Document on the California Franchise Tax Board website.

First thing first, you have to be a California resident. Duh.

Second, you have to have filed your 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021.

Third, you must meet the California Adjusted Gross Income limits (CA AGI). What does this mean? Simply put, you could be too rich to get a stimulus. If you're single and make more than $250,000 a year, this isn't for you.

If you meet these criteria, you're most likely eligible to receive a stimulus payment. There are some exceptions and qualifications to the criteria. If you want to know more, I encourage you to visit the California Franchise Tax Board website. It has several helpful resources you can use to figure this out for yourself. Now, on the good part. Let's talk dollar bills!

How much $$$ will I get?

The California Franchise Tax Board has a straightforward and illustrative table in the section 'What you may receive' that clearly lays out the size of the stimulus payment you can expect. I'll encourage you to explore it for yourself. First-hand information is always the best sort of information!

Generally speaking, those filing jointly as married/RDP with a dependent and an annual income of $150,000 or less can expect to receive the maximum of $1,050.

Individuals who are single or married/RDP, are filing separately, don't have a dependent, and have an annual income between $125,001 - $250,000 should expect to receive the minimum $200 stimulus payment.

How to find out more?

For more information please reach out to the California Franchise Tax Board. Their website lists their contact details and timings as:

Phone: 800-542-9332

Timings: Weekdays, 8 AM to 5 PM