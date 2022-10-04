Video Surfaces of 'Slave Auction' for Black Students at California High School - School District Launches Investigation

Players from River Valley High School football team stage 'slave auction' in the school locker room. (Joshua Hoehne/Unsplash)

Facts at a glance:

KCRA 3 reports that it has a copy of the video, which shows a group of people yelling at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear.

Daily Mail reports that the students identified in the video have been immediately suspended for the rest of the season and may face additional disciplinary consequences.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the River Valley High School football team has been forced to forfeit the remaining season because of a shortage of players.

What did the video show?

A video has recently surfaced of football players from River Valley High School (in Yuba City, California) staging what appears to be a 'slave auction.'

The Sacramento-based television station KCRA 3 reported that it had obtained a video copy. It showed a group of people in a locker room, yelling dollar amounts at three black students lined up against a wall in their underwear. The station decided not to air the video, which it claims was a TikTok (now deleted), which may have as many as a dozen students yelling at the three men against the wall.

The Daily Mail described the video as an Instagram video and reported that the students in the video had been suspended for filming themselves enacting a slave auction in which they auctioned off their black teammates.

Regardless of the platform, the video is a cause of concern for the school district. In a written statement to CNN, the school district's superintendent described the students' behavior in the video as 'deeply offensive and disgraceful.'

How did officials respond?

Yuba City Unified School District announced that it was investigating the video. Responding to the incident, the school district said in a release,

"They may have thought this skit was funny, but it is not; it is unacceptable and requires us to look honestly and deeply at issues of systemic racism."

In a statement to KCRA 3, Superintendent Doreen Osumi further added that “They may argue that it was a joke, and they intended no harm, but the fact is that this is not only harmful, it is disgraceful.”

The California Interscholastic Federation, the organization responsible for overseeing high school sports, lauded the school district's swift action in addressing the student misconduct demonstrated in the video.

The Yuba School District, in collaboration with River Valley High School, has begun to identify areas of focus and improvement for student growth in the aftermath of the locker room incident. In a statement to KCRA 3, it said, "Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact."