Volatomic technology systems is a newly developing field in medical diagnosis that can detect diseases from bodily emissions.

Yao Meng from the Tsinghua University Press, writes that lab-to-market commercialization of volatomics technology requires the cross-industry collaboration of research chemists, materials scientists, and electrical engineers.

Volatomics is shewn as demonstrated through the human body's sensing of volatile organic compounds (VOC's). This happens when smelling flowers, spices, and the odors of pollutants. It is a low boiling point and resulting evaporability of particular organic compounds that classify them as volatile. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mentions that VOC's are emitted as gasses.

Meng's article proceeds that all organisms release volatile organic compounds to reproduce, communicate, and defend themselves, and for general biological purposes. However, VOC's related to disease or illness are released incidentally, serving as a fingerprint to every disease.

A great benefit of the emerging field of volatomics is the detection of early onset diseases. The technological medical diagnosis system can detect and potentially diagnose diseases long before an individual shows signs of disease or becomes aware of the illness.

The prospects of volatomical diagnoses propose a course to categorize VOC fingerprints of different illnesses, and so quickly, appropriating medical treatments before the disease can much upset the body.

Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician, and doctors up to the last 50 years, have diagnosed patients through smelling their breath. Even now, thousands of volatile organic compound fingerprints have been identified.

Advanced medical diagnostic technologies are preceded by data mining big data, machine learning, and nano-material sensors. This complex disease detection method must discern pathogens we consume in foods, drinks, and environmental pollutants, from VOC's emitted from specific diseases.

Plans for toward the technical and commercial development of VOC's has been layed out in a research review published in the Nano Research journal. Contributing researchers put together a reference list of all VOC's associated with different diseases, as a reference encyclopedia for the chemists, materials scientists, and electrical engineers that will commercialize this new medical technology.

Shown is a volatomics sensing array system, shown from set up (a) and received and displayed results (b). Elsevier B.V. 2017

In terms of volatomics analysis, an electric nose (E-nose), and a photonic nose (P-nose) are in implementation for VOC detection technologies.

The authors of the review hope to provide a strong reverence for scientists contributing to the new field of volatomics and its development, understanding, and sensor structures.

