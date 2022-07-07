Elizabethtown, KY

Haycraft Park & Trail has bridges, rabbits and waterways in Elizabethtown, Ky

Haycraft Part & Trail is a nature trail, provided with upkeep from Greenspace Inc. in Kentucky. The City of Elizabethtown, KY notes that The Elizabethtown Greenbelt Walking Tours and Parks are areas around Freeman Lake, Buffalo Lake, Fisherman's Lake, and the streams of tributaries that flow from them.

Near the Hardin County Justice Center, the Haycraft Park & Trail opens paths alongside streams from Elizabethtown's Buffalo Lake. Greenspaceky.com notes that Haycraft Trail is about 3/4 of a mile long and is an easy hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKQ3g_0gXFtj7n00
Haycraft Trail & Park visitors are greeted with a parking area that oversees the historic Severn's Valley Creek.TwoSq Media

Heading into the trail, toward Haycraft Park, one is guided by a stream of natural water, namely Severn's Valley Creek. It was this stream that 7 year-old, Abraham Lincoln, would cross with his family on way to Indiana in 1816.

In modern times, Boy Scout Troop 221 built John Severn's Bridge to help nature-goers navigate the trail, over Elizabethtown's Valley Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtUyK_0gXFtj7n00
John Severn's Bridge is a helpful fixture at Haycraft Park & Trail. It was built by local Boy Scout Troop 221.TwoSq Media

At any point on the trail, nature writhes among its habitat. Mostly calm waters are for view through the hike that progresses from Valley Creek to Buffalo Creek and finally ends at the top of the Buffalo Lake dam and trail, at the end of a full 0.9 mile hike, according to Greenspace.

The trail is open from morning until dusk evening, yet the rabbits seem to be the morning greeters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yy2D_0gXFtj7n00
The nature trails at Haycraft Trail & Park are dirt trails, trodden by nature-goers over the years.TwoSq Media

The Haycraft Trail & Park shows an exhibition of nature in it's raw disposition. Though, the summer heat has kept many inside due to heat advisories in Kentucky, the Haycraft Trail & Park is a great place to keep cool, with most of the trail remaining under trees for shade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXZOh_0gXFtj7n00
The hike on Haycraft Trail & Park is very accomodating. Those wanting a look at the water, can literally step down from natural inlays.TwoSq Media

Greenspace notes that the park is safe for people of all ages. The nonprofit organization seeks to keep the areas natural waterways and trails preserved for generations to come, as many generations before them have enjoyed their natural stoic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mega_0gXFtj7n00
Small signs along the Haycraft Trail keep hikers on path.TwoSq Media

To get to the Haycraft Park and Trail one can find a small parking lot beside the CSX Railroad and Rt. 31W (Dixie Hwy.), near the Hardin County Justice Center. About .56 miles into the trail, one can take a rest at Haycraft Neighborhood Park, before continuing to the Buffalo Lake dam and trail.

