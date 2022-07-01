Nuclear-powered flying hotel concept can fly for years and hold 5,000 guests

A concept has been constructed for the world's first nuclear-powered flying luxury hotel. The Sky Cruise floating hotel is designed to carry 5,000 passengers, rivaling the largest hotel in the world, the MGM Grand Las Vegas with 6,852 rooms, according to Luxury Launches.

The Sky Cruise hotel plans to hold 5,000 guests and is powered by nuclear energy that can keep it flying for years. Morocco World News

The Sky Cruise was designed by Yemeni engineer and video producer, Hashem Al-Ghaili.

The massive airplane hotel prepares luxurious accommodations through design and astonishing features. The airplane hotel touts a massive event hall that provides a 360-degree view of the outside surroundings.

The main deck of the Sky Cruise offers, shopping, sports facilities, dining, and more. Hashem Al-Ghaili

Te top-level, circular event hall connects to the main deck through an elevator. Guests are expected to spend weeks aboard the floating hotel. Thus, the nuclear-powered plane's main deck includes:

a shopping mall

sports centers

swimming pools

restaurants

cinemas

playgrounds, and more

Developers of this marvel of the sky, anticipate a dedicated hall to serve as a unique wedding venue in the clouds. Those whom elect the venue can be served with great food by curated vendors, while pledging their vows near the Sun, with clouds among neighboring witnesses.

Further, the plane-hotel has 3 decks for guests to view natural wonders like the Aurora Borealis and the expansive view from above the clouds.

Nuclear Power and Technology

The Sky Cruise Hotel is powered by a small nuclear reactor, providing the plane with unlimited energy. Twenty electric engines use clean nuclear energy to power the floating hotel. This revolutionary power-source implementation enables the super-plane to stay flying for years without touching the ground.

The nuclear power system for the Sky Cruise distributes to twenty electric engines that power the air vessel. Hashem Al-Ghaili

The Morocco World Times states that the command deck uses artificial intelligence to predict and prevent turbulence using an anti-vibration technology, similar to that of noise cancellation technology. Specifically, when vibrations are detected, the system automatically generates anti-vibrations that allow Sky Cruise to pass over the vibrations in the turbulent area.

For instances in which medical attention may be required, the Sky Cruise offers the latest medical equipment.

Since the airplane hotel has extended flight durations, the Sky Cruise enables private jets and commercial airliners to bring guests and supplies to the floating hotel in the sky.

