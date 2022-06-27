Fastest Tesla Supercharger is in Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, Ky has the fastest Tesla charger on the market, the Tesla Supercharger station.

Tesla Motors offers 4 types of chargers for it's Tesla electronic vehicles (EVs), according to their website:

Wall connector - used at home, and gives up to 44 miles of range per hour charge.

Mobil connector - used while driving and gives up to 3 miles of range per hour charge.

Supercharger - a stationary charging center that gives up to 200 miles in 15 minutes of charging.

Destination chargers - a stationary charger that gives up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge.

Elizabethtown, KY has one Tesla Supercharger station, and one Destination charging station. At the Tesla Supercharger station, on Dixie Highway by the Western Kentucky Parkway, Tesla's can get off and right back on the highway, while grabbing a bite to eat at Subway.

The location of Elizabethtown, KY's Tesla Supercharger is:

Subway

809 East Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Tesla Supercharger stations cost the company roughly $43,000 per station unit. Superchargers cost competitors about $200,000 per unit. Electrek.co

According to Electrek.co, the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) provided grants to companies producing Supercharging stations. The grants provide up to $150,000 in reimbursements, per charger.

The website configures that Telsa's average cost per Supercharging station is roughly $43,000 per station, while competitors average a cost of about $200,000. This information came from review of application documents for the TxVEMP grant program. Tesla Motors was not awarded any of these grants, despite being about 88% more cost effective than their competitors.

The Tesla Supercharger dwarfs the other Tesla charging methods in terms of speed and time. The Supercharging station in Elizabethtown, KY is conveniently located at a merge of interstates, right on the edge of the city.

Credits:

Tesla Motors

Electrek.co