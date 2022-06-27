Elizabethtown, KY

Fastest Tesla Supercharger is in Elizabethtown, KY

TwoSq Media

Elizabethtown, Ky has the fastest Tesla charger on the market, the Tesla Supercharger station.

Tesla Motors offers 4 types of chargers for it's Tesla electronic vehicles (EVs), according to their website:

  • Wall connector - used at home, and gives up to 44 miles of range per hour charge.
  • Mobil connector - used while driving and gives up to 3 miles of range per hour charge.
  • Supercharger - a stationary charging center that gives up to 200 miles in 15 minutes of charging.
  • Destination chargers - a stationary charger that gives up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge.

Elizabethtown, KY has one Tesla Supercharger station, and one Destination charging station. At the Tesla Supercharger station, on Dixie Highway by the Western Kentucky Parkway, Tesla's can get off and right back on the highway, while grabbing a bite to eat at Subway.

The location of Elizabethtown, KY's Tesla Supercharger is:

Subway

809 East Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown, KY 42701

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347fJB_0gN0uBIY00
Tesla Supercharger stations cost the company roughly $43,000 per station unit. Superchargers cost competitors about $200,000 per unit.Electrek.co

According to Electrek.co, the Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program (TxVEMP) provided grants to companies producing Supercharging stations. The grants provide up to $150,000 in reimbursements, per charger.

The website configures that Telsa's average cost per Supercharging station is roughly $43,000 per station, while competitors average a cost of about $200,000. This information came from review of application documents for the TxVEMP grant program. Tesla Motors was not awarded any of these grants, despite being about 88% more cost effective than their competitors.

The Tesla Supercharger dwarfs the other Tesla charging methods in terms of speed and time. The Supercharging station in Elizabethtown, KY is conveniently located at a merge of interstates, right on the edge of the city.

Credits:

Tesla Motors

Electrek.co

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tesla motors# tesla supercharger# elizabethtown KY# electric vehicles# elon musk

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Elizabethtown, KY
2878 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Kentucky State

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.

Read full story
4 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Gamers unite at 3 Decade Arcade in Elizabethtown, KY

There's a new gaming station in town. That is the 3 Decade Arcade located in downtown Elizabethtown. 3 Decade Arcade is a new gaming spot in Elizabethtown, KY. They offer venue for parties, food and beverages on site, and gaming currency.TwoSq Media.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th. The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

Read full story

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.

Read full story
2 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

After Hours: Young Professionals Networking, June 14th in Elizabethtown, KY

Young professionals aged 21-40, are welcomed to meet at the new House on the Helm, on June 14th for an after hours professional networking event. Networking is a methodological approach to industry development. It can also be a lot of fun.AKPSI.

Read full story

Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.

Read full story
122 comments
Detroit, MI

First US wireless-charging road for EVs set for Detroit, MI, 2023

Detroit, Michigan is set to be the home of the first road with wireless-charging capabilities for electric vehicles. The project is set to be completed in 2023. Israeli company, Electreon is building the first wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit Michigan in 2023.TechSpot.

Read full story
17 comments

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
7 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.

Read full story
152 comments

Russia removes military enrollment age barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military. A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

Read full story
79 comments
Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
42 comments
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Read full story
11 comments

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Arby's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy