Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media.

General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeeW2_0gLm1kOc00
Civil War General William T. Sherman set ablaze vast parts of South Carolina, for their being the first state to secede the Union.Our State Magazine

Sherman eventually found post at Louisiana's Military Academy, as superintendent in 1859. At the onset of the Civil War, however, he resigned and headed north where he was made a colonel in the 13th United States Infantry. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the 13th United States Infantry was created by the direction of the President of the U.S. in May 1861, and confirmed by Congress in late July 1861. The infantry fought battles in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Louisiana. During the life of the 13th U.S. Infantry, lost a total of 186 men; 128 died from disease.

On August 7th, 1861, President Abraham Lincoln promoted General William Tecumseh Sherman to Brigadeer General, and sent him to Kentucky to keep the state from seceding the union. By the end of September 1861, Kentucky was occupied by both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Earlier that month, Confederate forces captured Columbus, Kentucky, while the Union held Louisville, Paducah, and Maysville. Soon after, reports the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS), the Kentucky legislature voted to remain in the union, prompting Confederate soldiers to amass a line of defense along the southern border of the state.

Civil War in Lebanon Junction - KY

In Kentucky, Brig. General William T. Sherman found himself under the command of Union Brigadier General Robert Anderson. The Confederate had captured Bowling Green, KY on September 19th 1861. As a response, Sherman positioned himself and his Union soldiers to headquarters in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, securing escarpment south of Bowling Green on Muldraugh's Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309mx2_0gLm1kOc00
General Sherman led many Union soldiers under command of other generals. In KY, he was lead general, but was relinquished of command.Universal History Archive

Brig. General Sherman and the Union held strong at Lebanon Junction, seeing through the resignation of Brigadier General Robert Anderson, after he'd fallen ill. This promoted a doubtful Sherman to take full command of the station. Sherman expressed to President Lincoln his disappointment in the number of Union soldier recruits, noting that Kentuckians seemed to call for outside help rather than themselves assist in the War effort. The KHS writes that Inspector General Lorenzo Thomas echoed General Sherman's sentiments in a letter to Secretary of War Simon Cameron, stating,

“The [Kentucky] Union men, the aged and conservatives, would not enroll themselves to engage in conflict with their relations on the other side.”

In an official report compiled by the Bullitt County History Museum, after leaving Muldraugh Hill, Union soldiers made their way to Elizabethtown, KY, camped a night, and then took stronghold at Lebanon Junction. No major action would occur in Lebanon Junction under the command of General Sherman.

Secretary of War, Cameron met with General Sherman on October 17th, 1861. Sherman requested 200,000 men to protect Kentucky, which seemed absurd, after reported by the press. The Confederate soldiers were less organized than the Union soldiers, which led the to Union authorities deeming that Sherman had bad judgement, stress, and depression that let to his being relieved of command. On November 8th 1861, General William Tecumseh Sherman was relieved of command and replaced by General Don Carlos Buell according to the Kentucky Historical Society. Sherman was relocated to St. Louis, Missouri after his first command in Kentucky.

Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman

By 1864, General William Sherman had developed the resolve that the preservation of the Union was contingent on defeating Confederate troops, but more importantly,

"On destroying the Confederacy's material and psychological will to wage war."

In edification of his clarifying view, in Georgia, he launched a campaign of 'modern warfare' that brought total destruction to the civilian population in the path of his troops. After commanding three armies, he captured Atlanta, Georgia on September 2, 1864.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4kXC_0gLm1kOc00
The Charlestown Mercury publication shows public notice regarding South Carolina's secession from the Union in 1860.South Carolina Historical Society

After conquests in Georgia, Sherman took his battles to the Carolina's targeting South Carolina for their being the first state to secede from the Union. There, he captured Columbia, South Carolina, on February 17, 1865, leaving enflamed large portions of the city. On April 26, 1865, he accepted the largest surrender of Confederate troops of the Civil War. The surrender came from all Confederate troops in Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas.

According to American Battlefield Trust, General William T. Sherman served as the general-in-chief 1869 to 1883. Sherman was praised for his revolutionary ideas about total warfare. He said about war, after capturing key locations in Georgia in 1864,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUmpk_0gLm1kOc00
Civil War General William T. Sherman lived to see the end of his career. He was known for his revolutionary approach to total warfare.TheConversation.com
"I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine. It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, for vengeance, for desolation. War is hell."

Credits:

American Battlefied Trust

National Park Service

Kentucky Historical Society

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Elizabethtown, KY
