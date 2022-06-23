Elizabethtown, KY

Gamers unite at 3 Decade Arcade in Elizabethtown, KY

TwoSq Media

There's a new gaming station in town. That is the 3 Decade Arcade located in downtown Elizabethtown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBJ10_0gJLuQGH00
3 Decade Arcade is a new gaming spot in Elizabethtown, KY. They offer venue for parties, food and beverages on site, and gaming currency.TwoSq Media

The game shop has pinball, arcade style games, and competitive table games including foosball, billiards, and air hockey. All games are quarter operated, and the staff has plenty of quarters in case visitors do not. According to their website, they do offer electronic payment to quarter cashout, for a small processing fee.

3 Decade Arcade offers food and drinks inside the location. The gaming site has 11 pinball machines and games from the 80's to current. 3 Decade boasts of over 50 titles, including popular games from the 1980's:

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • NASCAR
  • Title Fight
  • Mario Bros.
  • Back to the Future
  • Pac-Man
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Frogger and more!

To best accommodate their guests, each pinball machine has a cup holder. Further, in their parental guidelines for children guests under 12 years old, they mention that each pinball machine is hand-painted or vinyl-wrapped. Thus, guests should not venture between game machines, as buttons or other accessories may scratch the gaming machines.

3 Decade Arcade is open on:

Sunday - Thursday: 2 PM - 10 PM

Friday - Saturday: 1 PM - 12 AM

Social Activity

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published in late March, it's Strategic Plan for 2022-2026. Therein, their third goal is to strengthen social well-being, equity, and economic resilience. 3 Decade Arcade is exemplary of this goal.

In goal 3 of the HHS Strategic Plan for 2022-2026, they seek to

Strengthen[s] early childhood development and expand[s] opportunities to help children and youth thrive equitably within their families and communities."

The HHS also hopes to improve community inclusion for people and families of all ages and background. 3 Decade Arcade provides a great place for inclusion of the Elizabethtown, KY and greater community.

Venue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSkfx_0gJLuQGH00
3 Decade Arcade is located off the square in Downtown Elizabethtown, KY.TwoSq Media

For $75, one can make 3 Decades Arcade their destination for private or group gatherings. The capacity of the venue is 50 people. No children under the age of 12 are permitted during private events. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase during private events. A 50% deposit is due at booking, while the remainder is due at the beginning of the actual event.

Through regular and public hours, alcohol is served from 3 Decades Arcade's in-house bar. The house permits one drink at a time, and no more than four beers per customer, per visit. The bar can also be closed, for private events, upon request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqAap_0gJLuQGH00
3 Decade Arcade has classic games on classic modules. Visitors can also play classic billiards on location.TwoSq Media

You can stay updated with 3 Decade Arcade on Facebook and Instagram. Their website states that through social media, visitors can find discounts. So follow, visit, and stay updated with 3 Decades Arcade. It's 2022, and social activity is support from a federal, state, to local level. Enjoy the best that Elizabethtown, KY has to offer.

Credits:

3 Decade Arcade

Department of Health and Human Services

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 3 Decade Arcade# Downtown Elizabethtown# downtown etown# play pool in elizabethtown# gaming arcade

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Elizabethtown, KY
2857 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Elizabethtown, KY

Fastest Tesla Supercharger is in Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, Ky has the fastest Tesla charger on the market, the Tesla Supercharger station. Tesla Motors offers 4 types of chargers for it's Tesla electronic vehicles (EVs), according to their website:

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

Civil War Lebanon Junction, KY: Union General William Tecumseh Sherman left to set ablaze S. Carolina (KY Civil War 4/4)

This report is 4/4 in the: Intro to the Civil War in Kentucky, by TwoSq Media. General William Tecumseh Sherman was the son of an Ohio Supreme Court Justice. After his father's sudden death in 1829, the family lived with family and friend. William Sherman eventually found himself in the care of Senator Thomas Ewing, whom helped Sherman enroll in the United States Military Academy; he graduated sixth in his class in 1940, according to American Battlefied Trust.

Read full story
4 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th. The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

Read full story

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.

Read full story
2 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

After Hours: Young Professionals Networking, June 14th in Elizabethtown, KY

Young professionals aged 21-40, are welcomed to meet at the new House on the Helm, on June 14th for an after hours professional networking event. Networking is a methodological approach to industry development. It can also be a lot of fun.AKPSI.

Read full story

Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.

Read full story
122 comments
Detroit, MI

First US wireless-charging road for EVs set for Detroit, MI, 2023

Detroit, Michigan is set to be the home of the first road with wireless-charging capabilities for electric vehicles. The project is set to be completed in 2023. Israeli company, Electreon is building the first wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit Michigan in 2023.TechSpot.

Read full story
17 comments

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
7 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.

Read full story
152 comments

Russia removes military enrollment age barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military. A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

Read full story
79 comments
Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
42 comments
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Read full story
11 comments

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Arby's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy