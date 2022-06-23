Gamers unite at 3 Decade Arcade in Elizabethtown, KY

There's a new gaming station in town. That is the 3 Decade Arcade located in downtown Elizabethtown.

3 Decade Arcade is a new gaming spot in Elizabethtown, KY. They offer venue for parties, food and beverages on site, and gaming currency. TwoSq Media

The game shop has pinball, arcade style games, and competitive table games including foosball, billiards, and air hockey. All games are quarter operated, and the staff has plenty of quarters in case visitors do not. According to their website, they do offer electronic payment to quarter cashout, for a small processing fee.

3 Decade Arcade offers food and drinks inside the location. The gaming site has 11 pinball machines and games from the 80's to current. 3 Decade boasts of over 50 titles, including popular games from the 1980's:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

NASCAR

Title Fight

Mario Bros.

Back to the Future

Pac-Man

Mortal Kombat

Frogger and more!

To best accommodate their guests, each pinball machine has a cup holder. Further, in their parental guidelines for children guests under 12 years old, they mention that each pinball machine is hand-painted or vinyl-wrapped. Thus, guests should not venture between game machines, as buttons or other accessories may scratch the gaming machines.

3 Decade Arcade is open on:

Sunday - Thursday: 2 PM - 10 PM

Friday - Saturday: 1 PM - 12 AM

Social Activity

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published in late March, it's Strategic Plan for 2022-2026. Therein, their third goal is to strengthen social well-being, equity, and economic resilience. 3 Decade Arcade is exemplary of this goal.

In goal 3 of the HHS Strategic Plan for 2022-2026, they seek to

Strengthen[s] early childhood development and expand[s] opportunities to help children and youth thrive equitably within their families and communities."

The HHS also hopes to improve community inclusion for people and families of all ages and background. 3 Decade Arcade provides a great place for inclusion of the Elizabethtown, KY and greater community.

Venue

3 Decade Arcade is located off the square in Downtown Elizabethtown, KY. TwoSq Media

For $75, one can make 3 Decades Arcade their destination for private or group gatherings. The capacity of the venue is 50 people. No children under the age of 12 are permitted during private events. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase during private events. A 50% deposit is due at booking, while the remainder is due at the beginning of the actual event.

Through regular and public hours, alcohol is served from 3 Decades Arcade's in-house bar. The house permits one drink at a time, and no more than four beers per customer, per visit. The bar can also be closed, for private events, upon request.

3 Decade Arcade has classic games on classic modules. Visitors can also play classic billiards on location. TwoSq Media

You can stay updated with 3 Decade Arcade on Facebook and Instagram. Their website states that through social media, visitors can find discounts. So follow, visit, and stay updated with 3 Decades Arcade. It's 2022, and social activity is support from a federal, state, to local level. Enjoy the best that Elizabethtown, KY has to offer.

