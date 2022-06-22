U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtTm7_0gI8C24p00
Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman

The contracts awarded will be fulfilled from 2023-2027.

Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas has been awarded $130,527,339 for the Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) systems. The funds will create an additional 8 ARTS-V2 systems. ARTS is short for Advanced Radar Threat System. In 2021, officials from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Utah announced an $80.7 million award to Lockheed Martin to develop five ARTS-V2 systems. The work in Texas is planned for completion in June 2024.

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems in Greenville, Texas was awarded $22,556,449, solely for Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The FMS program is authorized through the Arms Export Control Act under Presidential authorization to strengthen the security of the US and promote world peace, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The work is expected to be completed in June 2025.

Stellar Science LTD. of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been awarded $7,999,654 to develop end-to-end directed energy (DE) modeling and simulation (M&S) software, the application of end-to-end DE M&S software, and general development and support of the Galaxy Simulation Software Suite (GSSS). GSSS powers the software and serves as the control center for weapons and other simulations. According to the DOD, this award will

"increase knowledge of the physical processes affecting the high-fidelity simulation of directed energy devices which are applied in selected environments."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0an0Vo_0gI8C24p00
This image shows the environment in which the Galaxy simulation systems operates. The system has goals to continuously improve UI.Stellarscience.com

The work for this contract is expected to conclude in June 2027.

Army

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $63,281,595 to develop new approaches to Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms. This proprietary work is estimated for completion in June 2024.

Dematic Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded a $9,974,780 to replace an obsolete automated storage and retrieval system. This vital work is expected to be complete in December 2023.

Navy

High Bridge Solutions LLC, of Hainesport, New Jersey, was awarded a $51,458,331. High Bridge Solutions will procure hardware and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages for multiple radar systems, under the Radar Restoration Program. The project is expected to complete in September 2027.

RH Contracting Inc., Signature Renovations LLC, Honu’Apo LLC, Battle Creek Construction LLC, and ACTS-Meltech JV1, LLC have been awarded a combined $19.8 million. The companies will provide new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition for facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command's (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The work will occur in Maryland, Washington, D. C., and Virginia, and is set to finish in June 2023; Future task orders will occur from Naval command.

PacWest-Korte JV, Temecula, California, is awarded a $16,631,584 for a construction contract to repair damages to Building 603 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida. The NAS was negatively impacted by Hurricane Sally in 2020. Work is expected to complete in January 2024.

Credits:

Department of Defense

Endeavor Business Media

Defense Security Cooperation Agency

