Elizabethtown, KY

Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

TwoSq Media

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th.

The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gx8yv_0gGNYQpY00
The large catfish shown here was caught in Kentucky waters, namely the Ohio River. Kentucky is home to a diverse populous of anglers.Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Live fish buyers can purchase fish ranging from 2'' (inches) to 10''. The fish available at the live fish sale are all indigenous to Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (Ky DFW).

Included in the sale are:

  • White Amur (Grass Carp) 8-10'' $14.00 per fish
  • Channel Catfish 5-8'' 0.80 per fish
  • Hybrid Bluegill 2-3'' .60 per fish
  • Bluegill 2-3'' .60 per fish
  • Largemouth Bass 3-4'' $2.00 per fish
  • Fathead Minnows 2'' $15.00 per LB

The KY DFW, states that for pond management and stocking, the most common fish combinations include largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish; all available on June 25th at Hardin County Milling. Further, for ponds less than 1/2 an acre, the best fishing can be achieved by stocking only hybrid sunfish or channel catfish. Hybrid sunfish include bass, crappie, and bluegill.

For newer or renovated ponds, recommended stocking rates for fingerlings (young fish) per acre are as charted below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17b5P9_0gGNYQpY00
KY DFW has recommendations on fish stocking combinations. The chart shows how many and what types of fingerling fish to stock in a new pond.Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Whiskers Catfish Farm has been in operation for over 40 years in Warren County, Kentucky. According to their website, they also offer consultation advice for new and existing ponds, among other services.

This Saturday June 25th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, people will be able to buy live fish from Whiskers Catfish Farm at Hardin County Milling.

Hardin County Milling is located at:

304 Bishop Lane

Elizabethtown, Ky 42701.

Whiskers Catfish Farm serves Kentucky and Tennessee. Visit Hardin County Milling and purchase live fish to stock your pond.

Credits:

Whiskers Catfish Farm

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# kentucky fishing# whiskers catfish farms# hardin county milling# catfish# stock my pond

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
2807 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Elizabethtown, KY

Gamers unite at 3 Decade Arcade in Elizabethtown, KY

There's a new gaming station in town. That is the 3 Decade Arcade located in downtown Elizabethtown. 3 Decade Arcade is a new gaming spot in Elizabethtown, KY. They offer venue for parties, food and beverages on site, and gaming currency.TwoSq Media.

Read full story

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.

Read full story
2 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

Read full story
1 comments
Elizabethtown, KY

After Hours: Young Professionals Networking, June 14th in Elizabethtown, KY

Young professionals aged 21-40, are welcomed to meet at the new House on the Helm, on June 14th for an after hours professional networking event. Networking is a methodological approach to industry development. It can also be a lot of fun.AKPSI.

Read full story

Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.

Read full story
120 comments
Detroit, MI

First US wireless-charging road for EVs set for Detroit, MI, 2023

Detroit, Michigan is set to be the home of the first road with wireless-charging capabilities for electric vehicles. The project is set to be completed in 2023. Israeli company, Electreon is building the first wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit Michigan in 2023.TechSpot.

Read full story
17 comments

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
7 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.

Read full story
152 comments

Russia removes military enrollment age barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military. A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

Read full story
79 comments
Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
42 comments
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Read full story
11 comments

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Arby's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

President Biden offering 8 free Covid-19 test kits to American families

In an effort to get Americans COVID-19 tests at home, the Whitehouse has created a website to streamline the ordering and delivery process. The White House is getting free COVID-19 tests to American families. The orders should arrive to families within 7-12 days.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Read full story
75 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Grants available for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses in Brooklyn, NY. Applications are open.

Grants are awarded in the good-faith of the recipient, in order to accomplish a goal of a grantor. Grants largely do not have to be paid back. Yet, they often are issued for specific purposes.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy