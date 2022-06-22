Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th.

The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

The large catfish shown here was caught in Kentucky waters, namely the Ohio River. Kentucky is home to a diverse populous of anglers. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Live fish buyers can purchase fish ranging from 2'' (inches) to 10''. The fish available at the live fish sale are all indigenous to Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife (Ky DFW).

Included in the sale are:

White Amur (Grass Carp) 8-10'' $14.00 per fish

Channel Catfish 5-8'' 0.80 per fish

Hybrid Bluegill 2-3'' .60 per fish

Bluegill 2-3'' .60 per fish

Largemouth Bass 3-4'' $2.00 per fish

Fathead Minnows 2'' $15.00 per LB

The KY DFW, states that for pond management and stocking, the most common fish combinations include largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish; all available on June 25th at Hardin County Milling. Further, for ponds less than 1/2 an acre, the best fishing can be achieved by stocking only hybrid sunfish or channel catfish. Hybrid sunfish include bass, crappie, and bluegill.

For newer or renovated ponds, recommended stocking rates for fingerlings (young fish) per acre are as charted below:

KY DFW has recommendations on fish stocking combinations. The chart shows how many and what types of fingerling fish to stock in a new pond. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Whiskers Catfish Farm has been in operation for over 40 years in Warren County, Kentucky. According to their website, they also offer consultation advice for new and existing ponds, among other services.

This Saturday June 25th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, people will be able to buy live fish from Whiskers Catfish Farm at Hardin County Milling.

Hardin County Milling is located at:

304 Bishop Lane

Elizabethtown, Ky 42701.

Whiskers Catfish Farm serves Kentucky and Tennessee. Visit Hardin County Milling and purchase live fish to stock your pond.

Credits:

Whiskers Catfish Farm

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife