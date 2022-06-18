Elizabethtown, KY

Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

TwoSq Media

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1Y2q_0gEWikpH00
Elizabethtown, KY shares the same founding day as the United States, July 4th. The city's hosting an annual fireworks show on University Dr.City of Elizabethtown Kentucky

Elizabethtown, Kentucky’s day of establishment was July 4th, 1797, according to the City of Elizabethtown website; 21 years after the founding of the United States on July 4th, 1776.

To celebrate the city’s 231st year since its founding, the City of Elizabethtown has prepared a public fireworks celebration in partnership with Wesco Bank.

This year’s celebration invites attendees to begin parking at the ECTC campus at 7:00 PM. The firework show begins at 10:00 PM. According to the Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau, visitors can listen to curated playlists from local radio stations:

  • 94.3 The Wolf
  • 98.3 WQXE Quicksie
  • 99.3 KMO
  • B 105.1

For sensational enjoyment, during the fireworks show, The Founders’ Day Fireworks Soundtrack will be timed in rhythm of display, and broadcasted from each of the above stations.

People living around Elizabethtown’s, University Drive area may be able to view the fireworks from their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i53Aw_0gEWikpH00
Elizabethtown, Ky's Founder's Day celebration includes a radio broadcast timed in rhythm to the fireworks display.Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau

The Founder’s Day celebration is special to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, as it shares the July 4th founding day with that of the United States.

Visitors can view the July 4th fireworks show from their vehicle or designated ECTC campus viewing areas. Parking begins at 7 PM and the show starts at 10 PM for the 2022 July 4th Founders’ Day Sponsored by Wesbanco.

The event is a family friendly event, open to the public. There is no cost to attend the Elizabethtown, Kentucky Founders' Day fireworks celebration at the Elizabethtown Community College Campus.

Credits:

City of Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elizabethtown kentucky# july fourth fireworks# ECTC events# fireworks in Elizabethtown# etown

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
2776 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Elizabethtown, KY

Live fish sale for stocking ponds at Hardin County Milling in Elizabethtown, KY - Saturday, June 25th

Whiskers Catfish Farm will be selling live fish for stocking ponds in Elizabethtown, Ky on Saturday June 25th. The fish-selling event hosts a short window to buy your fish, from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST at Hardin County Milling.

Read full story

U.S. DOD, awards over $330 million for US military developments

The United States Department of Defense (DOD) announced more than $331 million in contracts to benefit the US Air Force, Army, and the Navy on June 21st, 2022. Northrop Grumman shows their Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN). The IFCN is part of their Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).Northrop Grumman.

Read full story
Elizabethtown, KY

After Hours: Young Professionals Networking, June 14th in Elizabethtown, KY

Young professionals aged 21-40, are welcomed to meet at the new House on the Helm, on June 14th for an after hours professional networking event. Networking is a methodological approach to industry development. It can also be a lot of fun.AKPSI.

Read full story

Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

Read full story
3 comments

Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research. Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system.Israel Defense Ministry.

Read full story
118 comments
Detroit, MI

First US wireless-charging road for EVs set for Detroit, MI, 2023

Detroit, Michigan is set to be the home of the first road with wireless-charging capabilities for electric vehicles. The project is set to be completed in 2023. Israeli company, Electreon is building the first wireless charging road for EVs in Detroit Michigan in 2023.TechSpot.

Read full story
17 comments

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
7 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can potentially last thousands of years.

Read full story
150 comments

Russia removes military enrollment age barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military. A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

Read full story
79 comments
Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
42 comments
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Read full story
11 comments

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Arby's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

The Battle for the Bridge. Confederates took the Federals' L&N railroad in 1862 in Munfordsville, KY

Not long after the Civil War battle of Camp Wildcat in London, Kentucky, in the fall 1861 where the Union claimed victory, more skirmishes would occur amongst eastern, southern and central Kentucky's natural terrain.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

President Biden offering 8 free Covid-19 test kits to American families

In an effort to get Americans COVID-19 tests at home, the Whitehouse has created a website to streamline the ordering and delivery process. The White House is getting free COVID-19 tests to American families. The orders should arrive to families within 7-12 days.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Read full story
75 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Grants available for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses in Brooklyn, NY. Applications are open.

Grants are awarded in the good-faith of the recipient, in order to accomplish a goal of a grantor. Grants largely do not have to be paid back. Yet, they often are issued for specific purposes.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy