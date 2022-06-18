Founders' Day fireworks celebration, Elizabethtown, KY July 4th

The City of Elizabethtown is hosting a Founders’ Day Celebration on July 4th, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) campus. The fireworks show starts at 10:00 PM EST.

Elizabethtown, Kentucky’s day of establishment was July 4th, 1797 , according to the City of Elizabethtown website; 21 years after the founding of the United States on July 4th, 1776.

To celebrate the city’s 231st year since its founding, the City of Elizabethtown has prepared a public fireworks celebration in partnership with Wesco Bank.

This year’s celebration invites attendees to begin parking at the ECTC campus at 7:00 PM. The firework show begins at 10:00 PM. According to the Elizabethtown Tourism & Convention Bureau, visitors can listen to curated playlists from local radio stations:

94.3 The Wolf

98.3 WQXE Quicksie

99.3 KMO

B 105.1

For sensational enjoyment, during the fireworks show, The Founders’ Day Fireworks Soundtrack will be timed in rhythm of display, and broadcasted from each of the above stations.

People living around Elizabethtown’s, University Drive area may be able to view the fireworks from their homes.

The Founder’s Day celebration is special to Elizabethtown, Kentucky, as it shares the July 4th founding day with that of the United States.

Visitors can view the July 4th fireworks show from their vehicle or designated ECTC campus viewing areas. Parking begins at 7 PM and the show starts at 10 PM for the 2022 July 4th Founders’ Day Sponsored by Wesbanco.

The event is a family friendly event, open to the public. There is no cost to attend the Elizabethtown, Kentucky Founders' Day fireworks celebration at the Elizabethtown Community College Campus.

Credits:

City of Elizabethtown