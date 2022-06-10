Oceanix Busan, S. Korea is the world's first floating, sustainable city. It plans to eventually host 100,000 people.

The world's first floating city, Oceanix Busan in South Korea, is an interconnected residential neighborhood comprising of a total 15.5 acres, accommodating a community of 12,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVxaU_0g3Z0OE700
Oceanix Busan is the world's first prototype floating city. It can accommodate 12,000 people on its 15.5 acres.Oceanix City

Inhabitat.com reports that the city is the world's first prototype of a floating sustainable community. The Oceanix Busan community seeks to set a model for coastal cities threatened by rising sea levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwNPm_0g3Z0OE700
Each neighborhood in the floating city, Oceanix Busan, are set to perform different functions for the city.Oceanix City

According to the Oceanix City website, the city is ideal for those who want to live sustainably through food, water, energy, and waste.

Technology and engineering holds the floating city

The city purports net-zero energy by using renewable energy from solar, water, and waves. The city re-purposes natural water supply through the latest water harvesting, filtering, and distillation systems.

The world's first floating city states that closed-loop processing will turn waster to energy, livestock feed, and recycled materials.

The technology that makes the city constructurally sound is Biorock. Biorock is a mineral accretion technology. Meaning that initial construction materials grow and get stronger with age. Biorock technology was created in 1976 by biochemist Dr. Thomas Goreau; it can be powered by the sun, wind, waves, and ocean current, according to Globalcoral.com.

The scope of the city's development is to eventually accommodate up to 100,000 people, growing from three starter platforms accommodating 12,000 people. The city's residents will experience a shared mobility program, that includes autonomous vehicles.

Further, the floating city in South Korea will serve plant-based food in steady supply. Oceanix Busan will grow food at high yield using soil-less and permaculture systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zh4QF_0g3Z0OE700
Here's a view of the floating city from land. The research neighborhood is seen in this photo of Oceanix Busan, South Korea.Oceanix City

Inhabitat.com reports that the design of Oceanix Busan in South Korea, was guided by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In 2015, the United Nations created 17 Sustainable Development Goals to achieve by 2030, as a blueprint for people and the planet to achieve peace and prosperity, according the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

