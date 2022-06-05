Israel tests laser aerial defense weapon prototype. “This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore”

The country of Israel has successfully tested a laser-based aerial threat defense system. The efforts are a result of two decades worth of research.

Israel has successfully tested its revolutionary laser-based air defense system. Israel Defense Ministry

The New York Times (NYT) writes that the laser defense system prototype consists of a laser-powered gun that can intercept in-flight rockets, mortar shells, drones and anti-tank missiles.

Hence the successful laser defense prototype, the Israeli government is allocating hundreds of millions to develop the weapon. According to the NYT, Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett ( sworn into office in 2021 ) called the weapon a strategic game changer and pledged,

“To surround Israel with a laser wall.”

The project is several years away from completion.

Laser Weapons in the US and Israel

The United States Navy has a laser weapon from Lockheed Martin called Helios. According to their website, the Helios system offers the US Navy directed energy through a high energy laser . The system is multi-mission capable of long range Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and more.

The NYT points out that Thomas Karako, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington notes that the U.S. Army has also been working on laser weapons, including ones powerful enough to down cruise missiles. Karko stated that,

“This isn’t ‘Star Wars’ science fiction anymore.”

Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s research and development team, says that during live testing in March of this year, incoming threats were intercepted within seconds of detection. The system was effective up to a range of 6 miles.

The system has reached a point in development in which many high intensity laser beams can be combined and meet at a specific point on a target that is airborne, according to the NYT. In light of project developments and historical rapport with state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd (Rafael), Israel’s Defense Ministry has awarded Rafael a contract worth more than $100 million.

Though a lot of problems have been worked out through the twenty years of Israel’s laser weapon development program, Michael Lurie, vice president and head of the Land Maneuver Systems Directorate at Rafael, said of the laser technologies,

“They were very cumbersome, large and not effective. We had problems with energy, tracking and the ability to pierce through the atmosphere.”

Lurie added,

“We solved the science. Right now we face engineering challenges. But we know the system works.”

Challenges of gaining functionality through clouds is one challenge, while costs have been reduced to $3.50 a shot, per interception ; down from tens of thousands of dollars from a similar previously developed laser-system component.

The NYT continues that in exchange for a $1 billion United States 2022 allocation for the Israeli weapon, Israel will share the laser weapons technology with the US.

Israel will continue to produce the laser aerial defense weapons, from their successful prototype, for the next several years.

Credits:

New York Times