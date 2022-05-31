Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city , according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Iraqi an German archeologists began mapping the newly revealed, ancient city in January and February 2022. Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen, KAO

The Mosul dam began construction in 1981, and was operable in 1986 .

Star reports that Iraq’s Mosul reservoir has been particularly griefed by the extraction of water to maintain crops following recent extreme droughts in Iraq.

The drought has revealed the 3,400 year-old city named, Kemune. Among the ruins are a palace and other large structures dating back to the Bronze Age (3,300 B.C. - 1,200 B.C.).

Scientists think the remnants are from the Mittani Empire of 1550 and 1350 B.C..

Foundation issues at the Mosul Dam

The Mosul dam is located in Iraq and contains up to 11.11 billion gallons of water from submerging Mosul. Al Jazeera

The Mosul dam has proved an effective purpose for the nation of Iraq. In fact, Al Jazerra reports that experts claimed in 2016 that,

“If the dam collapses, up to 11.11 billion cubic-metres of water known as Lake Dahuk, will submerge Mosul.”

Concerns for the Mosul dam in 2016, were heightened due to the dam’s sinking foundation. Italian company, TREVI, estimated the dam to hold for 18 months . This prompted the resolve of a $300 million contract for repair work including a process called grouting.

In 2018, the Science Alert report continues, water levels decreased, giving archaeologists a glimpse at some of the buildings. However, water levels would again rise, to cover them beneath.

3400 year-old ancient city revealed

Through January and February 2022, archeologists with the Kurdistan Archaeology Organization in Iraq and German archeologists set out to map out the ancient city.

One of the ceramic vessels containing cuneiform tablets. Cuneiform was a Mesopotamian writing style. Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen, KAO

Among their discoveries were:

large fortifications with a wall and towers

an industrial complex

and a huge multi-story storage building

All discoveries related back to the Mittani Empire. Among the most important of the findings to one of the German archaeologists, Ivana Puljiz, was the large storage facility. She commented on its significance saying,

“The huge magazine (storage) building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region,"

A great earthquake in 1350 B.C. brought the Mittani Empire to an end. As civilization pushed Iraq to country-hood, Iraq erected the Mosul dam in 1986.

This 3,400 year old city had with it destroyed painting, inscriptions, and other signs of life over 3,000 years ago. Scientists hope to interpret found stone writings to discover more about historic activities in that region during that time.

