Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

The Lexington, KY Police Department (LPD) is hosting a community fishing contest that is free to all who attend.

The Lexington Police Department is hosting Cops & Bobbers, a public event, on June 4th, 2022.WTVQ

On June 4th, the city of Lexington, Kentucky is invited to the 'Cops & Bobbers' even at Gainesway Park Fishing Pond.

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided.

Community events with cops

The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Lexington's, Police Activity League (PAL) is a crime prevention program using recreation, sports and education to build a positive relationship between youth and police officers.

PAL includes youth of both genders, ages 7-17. PAL programs include, dance team, boxing, youth choir, mentoring, and more. If you know someone who could participate in Lexington' PAL program, contact PAL email.

Police Departments perform community outreach events to create trust and effective policing environments.CityWestSports

According to the University of Kentucky, the LPD has 600 sworn officers and 150 civilian personnel to serve and protect Lexington's 325,000 people.

Nationally, police and community events develop trust and enable effective policing. In a report on police and community relations, the U.S. Department of Justice stated,

“Community members’ willingness to trust the police depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.”

Cops & Boppers on June 4th is a great way for community members to meet Lexington police officers in a friendly environment.

Grow with your anglership, exercise social awareness, and be a part of community building at the Lexington Police Department's Cops & Bobbers event at Gainesway Park Fishing Pond on June 4th, from 11AM - 2PM, in Lexington KY.




