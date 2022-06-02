Russia removes military enrollment barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

TwoSq Media

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military.

A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9H4h_0fta0ZdJ00
State-owned Russian news agency, TASS, released a report n its' Telegram about updating age requirements to join the Russian military.TASS Agency (Telegram)

Provided by GoogleTranslate services, the interpretation reads,

“Putin signed the law on the abolition of the age limit for the conclusion of the first contract with the RF Armed Forces.”

The announcement from the group’s Telegram activity stream was dated May 28th, 2022, and first published by news agency, Urainska Pravda. The outlet reports that The Russian army will accept personnel up to the age of 65 to work under contract, and the law has been signed by Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

According to a 2015 Radio Free Europe report, the admission requirements for joining the Russian military were:

  • Be a Russian citizen aged 18-40
  • Be a citizen of any foreign country aged 18–30
  • Have a good command of Russian
  • Have a clean record

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the Russian State of Duma passed a law abolishing the age limit to join the Russian military. The law was passed on May 25th.

Russia - Ukraine War, by the numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IO691_0fta0ZdJ00
Ukraine soldiers investigate missiles left by Russian soldiers.Radio Free Europe

Urainska Pravda’s website provides a running ticker on Russian enemy loses in this conflict. The numbers confer enemy loses of:

  • Over 30,000 enemy soldiers losses
  • 1000 captives
  • 207 aircrafts
  • 174 helicopters
  • 1,330 tanks
  • 3,558 armored vehicles
  • 503 tactical unmanned aircrafts
  • 203 multiple rocket launchers,

and more.

These enemy losses for Russia’s war include the impact of 94 active days at War in Ukraine. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russia has reported between 21,000 and 45,000 casualties since the beginning of this war.

Credits:

Urainska Pravda

Radio Free Europe

Center for Strategic and International Studies

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# russian army raises age limit# ukraine military losses# can i retire and join the mili# ukraine war casualties# russia

Comments / 20

Published by

I'm Harrison a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
1795 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Newly found, 3,400 year old city revealed by extreme drought

Both climate change and long-term regional droughts can leave dry, ponds, lakes, and creeks. Recently, in Mosul, Iraq, the Mosul dam has dried to reveal remnants of a 3,400 year-old city, according to writer Michelle Star, for Science Alert.

Read full story
4 comments
Lexington, KY

Lexington Police Department hosts Cops & Bobbers, a free community fishing contest on June 4th

From 11AM - 2PM, people can enjoy fishing, free food, and face painting. There is no experience or fishing equipment necessary, as fishing equipment is provided. The Lexington Police Department keeps constant their community connection, through event planning and community outreach.

Read full story

Nuclear waste diamond batteries can last 100's of years

Some industries face power problems. Among these are the utilities industry, the electric vehicle industry, and nuclear energy industry. To solve an energy problem, physicists and chemists from the Cabot Institute for the Environment of the University of Bristol created Radioactive Diamond Batteries that can last thousands of years.

Read full story
119 comments
Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
45 comments
Ohio State

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Wendy's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
Kentucky State

KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

Read full story
11 comments
Kentucky State

The Battle for the Bridge. Confederates took the Federals' L&N railroad in 1862 in Munfordsville, KY

Not long after the Civil War battle of Camp Wildcat in London, Kentucky, in the fall 1861 where the Union claimed victory, more skirmishes would occur amongst eastern, southern and central Kentucky's natural terrain.

Read full story

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

President Biden offering 8 free Covid-19 test kits to American families

In an effort to get Americans COVID-19 tests at home, the Whitehouse has created a website to streamline the ordering and delivery process. The White House is getting free COVID-19 tests to American families. The orders should arrive to families within 7-12 days.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Read full story
75 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Grants available for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses in Brooklyn, NY. Applications are open.

Grants are awarded in the good-faith of the recipient, in order to accomplish a goal of a grantor. Grants largely do not have to be paid back. Yet, they often are issued for specific purposes.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Monkeypox cases confirmed in the US and Europe

Health authorities in Massachusetts have confirmed a case of the rare illness, monkeypox. It is the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US this year, according to The Washington Post (WAPO).

Read full story
28 comments
Kentucky State

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.

Read full story
3 comments

CDC urges COVID-19 indoor masks for high-risk areas

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is now urging roughly one-third of Americans to wear masks indoors. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenski makes indoor mask recommendations for high-risk areas.Greg Nash/Pool via HarvardGazette.

Read full story
27 comments

Exercise helps the mind and body, but too much can cause lactic acidosis

I am not a doctor, medical, or health professional. The author of this article encourages you to consult a doctor before making any health changes, especially any changes related to a specific diagnosis or condition.

Read full story

Jeff Bezos' new project is a gigantic 10,000 year clock built into remote mountain.

The 10,000 year clock will keep time for 10,000 years. The clock is a personal project of billionaire Jeff Bezos, and is to be located in West Texas’Sierra Diablo Mountain Range.

Read full story
19 comments
Louisville, KY

Unity in the Community for Louisville, KY this Saturday May 21st celebrates are and history

This Saturday May the 21st, the city of Louisville is hosting a gathering in Shively for the edification of art and history. Louisville councilwoman, Keisha Dorsey (District 3), has fashioned the event, according to Louisville.gov.

Read full story

$500 Million Superyacht Makes it Back to Russia Amid Sanctions

Three yachts, scaling in value from $90 million, to $325 million, to $700 million have each been seized by either the United States or authorities in Europe. The latest yacht under target of resulting sanctions, the Nord, escaped sanctions by escaping to Russian waters.

Read full story
89 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy