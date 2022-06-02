Russia removes military enrollment barriers. Ukraine losses are reported.

A state-owned Russian news agency, known as TASS, has announced removal of age restrictions to join the Russian military.

A message released from the Russian-based Tass Agency on the communication platform, Telegram, presented a post in Russian language.

Provided by GoogleTranslate services, the interpretation reads,

“Putin signed the law on the abolition of the age limit for the conclusion of the first contract with the RF Armed Forces.”

The announcement from the group’s Telegram activity stream was dated May 28th, 2022, and first published by news agency, Urainska Pravda. The outlet reports that The Russian army will accept personnel up to the age of 65 to work under contract, and the law has been signed by Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

According to a 2015 Radio Free Europe report, the admission requirements for joining the Russian military were:

Be a Russian citizen aged 18-40

Be a citizen of any foreign country aged 18–30

Have a good command of Russian

Have a clean record

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the Russian State of Duma passed a law abolishing the age limit to join the Russian military. The law was passed on May 25th.

Russia - Ukraine War, by the numbers.

Ukraine soldiers investigate missiles left by Russian soldiers. Radio Free Europe

Urainska Pravda’s website provides a running ticker on Russian enemy loses in this conflict. The numbers confer enemy loses of:

Over 30,000 enemy soldiers losses

1000 captives

207 aircrafts

174 helicopters

1,330 tanks

3,558 armored vehicles

503 tactical unmanned aircrafts

203 multiple rocket launchers,

and more.

These enemy losses for Russia’s war include the impact of 94 active days at War in Ukraine. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russia has reported between 21,000 and 45,000 casualties since the beginning of this war.

