KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

This map shows the areas and highways affected by this proposed grant $1.66 billion grant proposal to the Department of Transportation. BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release dated May 24th, that the funds will make needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati.

The request to get funding has been planned since February. The recent announcement touts the going forth of a funding request from the federal Department of Transportation.

Kentucky and Ohio are requesting $1.66 billion on the grant request from the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant . These funds have been made available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The total cost of the project is $2.77 billion. The remaining 40% or $1.11 billion of the project costs will be split 50/50 between the states of Ohio and Kentucky.

Details of the project

This Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project will add a companion bridge to improve traffic and safety. The project will also target improvements to the 8-mile long interstate network of related highways from Ohio to Kentucky.

Shown is a graphic rendering of a completed companion bridge for Brent Spence Bridge. The companion bridge will improve safety and traffic. BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTOC) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are currently working on engineering for the project, as the bridge project grant application has been recently submitted.

Covington, KY Mayor Joseph Meyer said of the project,

‘‘The City of Covington is proud to be part of the regional coalition that supports this critical project locally, regionally and nationally. We fully support this funding request and look forward to the successful completion of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.”

Regarding the current engineering efforts for the project, project developers are reviewing proposals. Contracted engineering efforts will be co-managed by a joint team consisting of members of the KYTC and the ODOT.

Credits:

Kentucky Office of the Governor