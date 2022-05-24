KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Ohio Gov. request nearly $2 billion for Northern Ky bridge project

TwoSq Media

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, jointly requested nearly $2 billion from the Federal government, to enhance a bridge highway system that connects Kentucky and Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zjoh_0fomjY6l00
This map shows the areas and highways affected by this proposed grant $1.66 billion grant proposal to the Department of Transportation.BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release dated May 24th, that the funds will make needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati.

The request to get funding has been planned since February. The recent announcement touts the going forth of a funding request from the federal Department of Transportation.

Kentucky and Ohio are requesting $1.66 billion on the grant request from the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant. These funds have been made available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The total cost of the project is $2.77 billion. The remaining 40% or $1.11 billion of the project costs will be split 50/50 between the states of Ohio and Kentucky.

Details of the project

This Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project will add a companion bridge to improve traffic and safety. The project will also target improvements to the 8-mile long interstate network of related highways from Ohio to Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hf9R6_0fomjY6l00
Shown is a graphic rendering of a completed companion bridge for Brent Spence Bridge. The companion bridge will improve safety and traffic.BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTOC) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are currently working on engineering for the project, as the bridge project grant application has been recently submitted.

Covington, KY Mayor Joseph Meyer said of the project,

‘‘The City of Covington is proud to be part of the regional coalition that supports this critical project locally, regionally and nationally. We fully support this funding request and look forward to the successful completion of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project.”

Regarding the current engineering efforts for the project, project developers are reviewing proposals. Contracted engineering efforts will be co-managed by a joint team consisting of members of the KYTC and the ODOT.

Credits:

Kentucky Office of the Governor

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Govvernor andy beshear# Brent Spence Bridge Corridor# kentucky infrastructure# norther kentucky# KY Transportation Cabinet

Comments / 11

Published by

TwoSq Media is a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives.

Bardstown, KY
1377 followers

More from TwoSq Media

Murray, KY

Gov. Andy Beshear announces 150 jobs created from $2.5 million Canadian power company investment, Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies Inc. is moving its headquarters to Murray, Kentucky. Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada-based engineering design technology company Superior Tray Systems (STS).

Read full story
Minnesota State

Here's what's in President Biden's George Floyd anniversary executive order

Today marks the two year anniversary for an arrest that led to the death of Minnesota man, George Floyd. Today, President Biden signed an executive order for public safety implementations.

Read full story
35 comments
Ohio State

Arby's new Wagyu Burger is cooked Sous Vide. Here's what that means.

Arby's was founded in 1964 in Ohio, USA. Today, it has 3,500 restaurants in 9 country. Now, it's offering a slice of steak delicacy from it's drive-thru window. Wagyu beef is know for its moist and tender tastes. Wendy's has it in their new burger.byfood.com.

Read full story
Kentucky State

The Battle for the Bridge. Confederates took the Federals' L&N railroad in 1862 in Munfordsville, KY

Not long after the Civil War battle of Camp Wildcat in London, Kentucky, in the fall 1861 where the Union claimed victory, more skirmishes would occur amongst eastern, southern and central Kentucky's natural terrain.

Read full story

U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Read full story
27 comments

President Biden offering 8 free Covid-19 test kits to American families

In an effort to get Americans COVID-19 tests at home, the Whitehouse has created a website to streamline the ordering and delivery process. The White House is getting free COVID-19 tests to American families. The orders should arrive to families within 7-12 days.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Read full story
75 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Grants available for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses in Brooklyn, NY. Applications are open.

Grants are awarded in the good-faith of the recipient, in order to accomplish a goal of a grantor. Grants largely do not have to be paid back. Yet, they often are issued for specific purposes.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Monkeypox cases confirmed in the US and Europe

Health authorities in Massachusetts have confirmed a case of the rare illness, monkeypox. It is the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US this year, according to The Washington Post (WAPO).

Read full story
29 comments
Kentucky State

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.

Read full story
3 comments

CDC urges COVID-19 indoor masks for high-risk areas

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is now urging roughly one-third of Americans to wear masks indoors. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenski makes indoor mask recommendations for high-risk areas.Greg Nash/Pool via HarvardGazette.

Read full story
27 comments

Exercise helps the mind and body, but too much can cause lactic acidosis

I am not a doctor, medical, or health professional. The author of this article encourages you to consult a doctor before making any health changes, especially any changes related to a specific diagnosis or condition.

Read full story

Jeff Bezos' new project is a gigantic 10,000 year clock built into remote mountain.

The 10,000 year clock will keep time for 10,000 years. The clock is a personal project of billionaire Jeff Bezos, and is to be located in West Texas’Sierra Diablo Mountain Range.

Read full story
19 comments
Louisville, KY

Unity in the Community for Louisville, KY this Saturday May 21st celebrates are and history

This Saturday May the 21st, the city of Louisville is hosting a gathering in Shively for the edification of art and history. Louisville councilwoman, Keisha Dorsey (District 3), has fashioned the event, according to Louisville.gov.

Read full story

$500 Million Superyacht Makes it Back to Russia Amid Sanctions

Three yachts, scaling in value from $90 million, to $325 million, to $700 million have each been seized by either the United States or authorities in Europe. The latest yacht under target of resulting sanctions, the Nord, escaped sanctions by escaping to Russian waters.

Read full story
88 comments
Scottsville, KY

Governor Andy Beshear announces $1.7 million investment from A2A Pharmaceutical Network into new HQ in Scottsville, KY

In a press release from the Office of the Governor, Andy Beshear, it was announced that A2A Pharmaceutical Network will open a new headquarters facility in Scottsville, Ky. State and local officials and utility officers celebrated the recently-announced Halton Americas Corporate headquarters.CityofScottsville.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Confederate General John Morgan Hunt and his fight for Confederacy in Kentucky

Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.

Read full story
18 comments
Kentucky State

Birmingham, Kentucky: an 1800's Kentucky city that now rests under Kentucky Lake

Birmingham, Kentucky was one of the first cities to be established in the state. The city was incorporated in 1860 and permanently flooded when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) built a dam on the Tennessee River in the early 1940’s.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Preservation Center awarded $500,000 Federal Civil Rights grant to fix 1909 elementary school

The Atlanta Preservation Center received $500,000 in a federal grant to support essential work done to English Avenue Elementary School. English Avenue Elementary School is located on roughly 3 acres. The has been closed and vacant since 1995.Atlanta Preservation Center.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy