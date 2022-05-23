The Battle for the Bridge. Confederates took the Federals' L&N railroad in 1862 in Munfordsville, KY

Not long after the Civil War battle of Camp Wildcat in London, Kentucky, in the fall 1861 where the Union claimed victory , more skirmishes would occur amongst eastern, southern and central Kentucky's natural terrain.

The L&N Bridge in Munfordville, KY served as a supplies line from Louisville to Nashville for the Federals during the Civil War. Battlefields.org

Confederates weren't finished with attempting to install their philosophical dominion on the U.S., after rough introductions to the Civil War's five-year conflict, starting in 1861.

By September 1862, Confederate general Braxton Bragg and his troops, strategically made way northward to cover Union army routes heading south to aggress Confederate installations, according to Battlefields.org.

Confederate General Braxton Bragg was a native to North Carolina and graduated fifth in his class from the United States Military Academy .

Munfordville and L&N Bridge

The city of Munfordville, Kentucky was a Federal supply depot between Louisville and Nashville. Munfordville is at the north of Bridge. The L&N bridge was the Louisville and Nashville Railroad Bridge, over the Green River , during the Civil War.

This picture shows the train making a run through Munfordville, to Nashville in 1959. This photo celebrates 100 years of railroad line. Chris Thomas

The bridge survived a confederate attack in December 1861. Yet, less than a year later, the bridge in Munfordville would itself be surrounded by Confederate forces.

Battle for the Bridge - Munfordville, KY

Confederate General Bragg had issued command of several hundred troops to Confederate Brig. Gen. James R. Chalmers. Chalmers, a native of Virginia, received a report that the Union bridge-crossing in Munfordville, Kentucky had only 400 troops.

With this information, and without authorization from General Bragg, Confederate General Chalmers approached Union Col. John T. Wilder demanded the surrender of troops at the L&N Bridge Union stronghold, on September 14th 1862.

Union Col. John T. Wilder (of New York) had 4,000 union troops hidden under fortification and replied to Confederate General Chalmers, electing to ‘try fighting for a while’.

Battlefields.org states that Union Colonel Wilder held off the attack, losing 37 men to the Confederates’ 283.

According to the Historical Marker Database (HMDB), Confederate General Braxton Bragg was well displeased with General Chalmers’ insubordination and lack of protocol , calling the attack,

“unauthorized and injudicious”

Confederate General Bragg then stopped his northward pursuits and mobilized roughly 16,000 troops to finish the siege on L&N bridge in Munfordville, KY, according to Battlefields.org.

Confederate General Bragg emerged victories against the young Union Col. Wilder in 1862. Battlefields.org

On the third day of fighting at the L&N Bridge in Munfordville, KY, the young Union General John T. Wilder surrendered. The Federal gave up over 4,000 prisoners, 5,000 rifles, several ammunition, and horses and mules.

The Battle for the L&N Bridge in Munfordville, Kentucky took place from September 14th - 17th in 1862. The battle yielded an estimated 4,862 casualties from both sides. This battle was a Confederate victory.

