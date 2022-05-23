U.S. Ukraine aid exceeds $40 billion. Some stays in the U.S.

The Biden Administration has taken several steps to relieve Americans since his coming to office in 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden has successfully passed a $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework deal, and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ejm46_0fmqXTU200
This chart shows the different spending given by countries. For this chart, military aid includes financials.Bloomberg News

According to A White House Briefing Room release, H.R. 7691 and ​H.R. 7791 were signed into law on May 21st, 2022.

H.R. 7691 is the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022. The act appropriates more than $40 billion assistance to Ukraine emergency assistance.

According to the bill, the money is targeted for spending in these areas:

  • $6 billion for training, weapons, and intelligence support.
  • $9.05 to replenish U.S. stocks of equipment sent to Ukraine.
  • $3.9 billion in support of European Command Operations in Ukraine. This further provides hardship pay for European soldiers.
  • $600 million to enhance missile launch speeds, and increase capacity of domestic mineral supply.
  • $900 million for refugee support, including English learning classes, for Ukraine refugees arriving in the U.S.
  • $4.3 billion going for International Disaster Assistance, providing food for hungry people around the world.

Bill H.R. 7691, does provide for domestic expenditures in the billions. Including security $52 million for U.S. special agents tracking Russian spending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8e4H_0fmqXTU200
The Department of Justice seal amidst an American flag.American Bar Association

Then another U.S. domestic allocation of $67 million to the Department of Justice General Administration to cover the cost of seizing, retaining, and selling the seized foreign property, (i.e. yachts of Russian oligarchs).

The second bill signed by President Biden on May 21st alongside the discussed Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations, or H.R. 7691, was H.R. 7791.

H.R. 7791 is the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022. With this, President Biden authorized families that receive women, infant, and children (WIC) benefits to exceed prior limits amidst the current baby formula shortage.

Further, to address the baby formula shortage in the U.S. President Biden has recently invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize “Operation Fly Around”.

According to TheHill, “Operation Fly Around” will produce roughly 1.5 million bottles worth of baby formula for Indiana, after an import from Switzerland.

Credits:

The White House

Congress.gov

The Hill

