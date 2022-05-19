The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.

Camp Wildcat was a Union stronghold in the beginning of the Civil War. In Fall 1861, Union forces prevailed the Battle at camp Wildcat. Wildcatbattlefield.org

Jump-starting the Civil War

Kentucky's location and citizen abolitionists of Underground Railroad left split the allegiance Kentuckians towards both the Union and Confederacy. Thus, early in the Civil War, both sides were aggressively recruiting male soldiers of age.

In 1861, Kentucky Union soldiers held Camp Dick Robinson, near Lancaster, KY. The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) states that the camp's location could facilitate the invasion of Confederate installations in eastern Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Confederate General Felix K. Zollicoffer (a Tennessee native) and troops under his command headed north via the Daniel Boone forged, Wilderness Road, to finally take position at the Cumberland Ford. On way to the Union installment at Kentucky's Camp Dick Robinson, Zollicoffer and his Confederate soldiers would prevail in a battle near Barbourville, KY.

Theophilus Toulmin Garrard was a Colonel for the Union military during the Civil War. He successfully defended Camp Wildcat during 1861. Wikimedia Commons

It was September 19th, 1861 in Knox County, Kentucky (Barbourville) when Brig. Gen. Felix Zollicoffer sent 800 of his 5,400 Confederate troops located at the Cumberland Ford, to Camp Dick Robinson in Barboursville, Ky, according to mycivilwar.com. The 800 Confederate Soldiers declared victory over the 300 Union soldiers at the command of the Union Capt. Isaac J. Black. Union Capt. Black largely surrendered after losing 7 men and 13 more to Confederate capture, at Camp Andrew Johnson. The September 19, 1861 battle in Barbourville, Kentucky is considered the first of about 10,500 battles in the US Civil War.

Union on defense at Camp Wildcat

It was with the support of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865), that Union soldiers would find support. Yet, Confederate Generals like, Zollicofer sought to wear down and overtake Union military installations in for strategic advantage and to relieve the pressures of other nearby Confederate military groups.

This hand-drawn map of Mill Springs, KY made during the Civil War, shows the disposition of Confederate soldiers. Tennessee Virtual Archive

Confederate General Felix K. Zollicoffer, moved North from his position at the Cumberland Ford towards, towards the Union stronghold Camp Dick Robinson. After word of Confederate victory in Barboursville, KY, and that the Confederate soldiers led by Zollicoffer were Northward, Union Colonel T.T. Garrard sent troops to block the rebel advances.

In doing so, Union Col. Garrard secured a ford on the Rockcastle River and established a camp and named it Camp Wildcat. Camp Wildcat sat on a ridge three miles above the south side of the river, according to an essay titled, Civil War Comes to Kentucky.

Traversing wilderness and food shortages made the path more grueling for General Zollicoffer and his Confederate troops. By October 17th, as Zollicoffer and his soldiers' neared Laurel Co., Ky's, Camp Wildcat, Union Col. T.T. Garrard found support from the federal military or Federals, in the form of reinforcements commanded by General Albin Schoepf.

KHS writes that, on the morning of October 21st 1861, Confederate soldiers attacked the Union stronghold at Camp Wildcat. The strategic positioning of Col. Garrard left the Confederate soldiers unable to accomplish a victorious battle, resulting in their retreat.

For the battle at Camp Wildcat, Union soldiers did suffer 4 casualties and 18 wounded. In this battle, Confederate soldiers suffered 11 dead and 42 injured. According to battlefields.org, General Felix K. Zollicoffer would later succumb to mortal wounds in a battle fought along the Tennessee-Kentucky border, near Logan's Crossroads on January 19th, 1862.

Kentucky would continue being the battlegrounds for US Civil War skirmishes until the war ended in 1865.

