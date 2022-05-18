Unity in the Community for Louisville, KY this Saturday May 21st celebrates are and history

This Saturday May the 21st, the city of Louisville is hosting a gathering in Shively for the edification of art and history. Louisville councilwoman, Keisha Dorsey (District 3), has fashioned the event, according to Louisville.gov.

Unity in the Community event occurs on Saturday May 21st at the Shively City Hall, and is free to the public. CityofLouisville

The ‘Unity in the Community’ art festival free to the public and will take place at:

Shively City Hall on 3920 Dixie Hwy, Shively, KY from 10:30 AM until 3:00 PM on Saturday May 21st.

The event is hosted in partnership with Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton, and Fund for the Arts.

Event Festivities

According to the city of Louisville, the day will start with a rededication ceremony outside the Shively City Hall. The ceremony beginning at 11:00 AM, honors the Southwest Jefferson Peace Memorial was created in 1986 to commemorate Shively's contributions to foreign wars.

A rededication ceremony will open Unity in the Community event in Shively. It will honor the Patriots Peace Memorial in Louisville. Library of Congress

After the commemoration ceremony, musical performances will begin from:

DJ Xavi, Faithworks Studios Jubilee Singers, Hector Santiago, Kizomba Dance, Yariel Santiago, and LaVon and the Vonettes. Food trucks will also be on site, and kids under 18 get to eat for free.

Shively residents that visit the event can enter into a raffle for free admission tickets to Kentucky Performing Arts Center (KPAC) summer events. Summer events at the KPAC include the hit musical, Hamilton, Paw Patrol, and more.

Councilwoman Dorsey says of the event,

“Events like Unity in the Community allow the residents of Shively to come together to celebrate one another and the vibrant arts and culture that make our city a unique part of the Greater Louisville area"

The Unity in the Community event is the third event in Fund for the Arts’ performance series for 2022.

