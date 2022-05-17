In a press release from the Office of the Governor, Andy Beshear, it was announced that A2A Pharmaceutical Network will open a new headquarters facility in Scottsville, Ky.

State and local officials and utility officers celebrated the recently-announced Halton Americas Corporate headquarters. CityofScottsville

A2A Pharmaceutical Network’s choice of a Scottsville, Ky headquarters entails a $1.7 million investment from the company and into the Kentuckiana community.

The company’s relocation includes adding 27 full-time jobs for the area. The company will be located at Allen Springs Industrial Park, in Scottsville.

A2A is currently headquartered in Nashville, Tn and has a current office located in Bowling Green Ky. Governor Beshear spoke on the economic impact of the relocation,

“Our economic momentum is showing no signs of slowing down, and that is a testament to our location, resources and workforce. The A2A Pharmaceutical Network is a quality organization bringing its primary business operations to the commonwealth, and I look forward to supporting their continued success.”

A2A pharmaceuticals is a national provider of:

manufacturing

distribution

logistics & technology for procurement and acquisition

The company provides program management services to the U.S. Federal Government Health Systems, according to the press release .

Scottsville Mayor David Birch, thanked Allen County Judge Executive Dennis Harper, for working with the city to bring the deal to Scottsville. While Judge Executive Mr. Harper, thanked Team Kentucky .

Economics:

Kentucky’s a great place for manufacturers to relocate, and the numbers prove it. From last April, Kentucky’s General Fund is up 34.9%. April 2022 was the highest-ever General Fund receipt reported , at $1.84 billion.

Kentucky ranked 6th in the Site Selection magazine’s annual Prosperity Cup, which ranks states based on capital investments toward economic success.

Kentucky ranks 6th, of all best states regarding economic success and capital investments. Site Selection Magazine

Under an agreement with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA), Kentucky has pre-approved A2A Pharmaceutical Network a combined $275,000 in tax incentives based on performance , based on their $1.7 million investment into Kentucky’s city of Scottsville.

Kentucky also offered the company free services from Kentucky workforce providers including , co cost employee recruitment and reduced job training services.

For more information about A2A pharmaceuticals, visit https://a2apharmgov.com/ .

Credits:

Office of the Kentucky Governor