Exercise helps the mind and body, but too much can cause lactic acidosis

TwoSq Media

I am not a doctor, medical, or health professional. The author of this article encourages you to consult a doctor before making any health changes, especially any changes related to a specific diagnosis or condition.

Summer is a breath of fresh air. The Sun naturally boosts our serotonin levels helping our bodies energize, focus, and be calm, according to WebMD. Many people see summertime as an invitation to outside activity, after a long winter. Exercise is recommended to reach one's best health, and to ward of negative mental states, and physical disease. Too much exercise can have adverse health effects on our bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hgswr_0fgHmoG100
Lactic acid build-up in the bloodstream is an adverse effect to intense exercise that can be mitigated.Cambridge Club Toronto

Mental Health

Exercise is a great effort toward the upkeep mental health and cognition. John's Hopkins Medicine states that roughly 1 in 4 or 26% Americans suffer annually from diagnosable mental disorders. Though not all mental disorders can be mitigated through exercise, exercise has been widely proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as, SAD. SAD commonly occurs in the fall, and winter months and is relieved by spring and summer's sun. A Boston University publication states that 10 million Americans are affected by SAD, and that women are four more times as likely to get it than men.

Exercise can make better the effects of seasonal affective disorder, as well as help with cognition. Mandolesi et al., wrote as published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) that:

"induces structural and functional changes in the brain, determining enormous benefit on both cognitive functioning and wellbeing "

The report also states that physical exercise is a safeguard against nuerodegeneration. Nuerodegeneration is a condition that causes cells in the central nervous system to die or stop working. Since, physical exercise improves cognitive functions, these cognitive gains can create reserves in the brain, delaying nuerodegeneration diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtZBf_0fgHmoG100
Exercise can keep away neurodegeneration, while increasing the mood and boosting cognitive reserves.Alin Grubnyak/Unsplash

Physical Health

The body works in wonderous ways. By now, many of us have it as common knowledge that during strength training, our muscles rip and grow back stronger. It's wonderous, I know. However, regarding physical health and exercising, we will take a look at some of the benefits and issues that we could come across when pursuing our physical health through exercise.

Mayoclinic is a medical practitioner and research institution, based in the US. They mention the physical benefits of exercise as:

  • Weight-loss - exercise burns calories. The more intense the workout, the more calories are burned.
  • Manage and combat existing diseases - exercise can manage or prevent stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and many types of cancer.
  • Improves energy - exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently
  • Improves sex life - improve confidence in physical appearance, and make the person more attractive to a partner. Physical exercise is also a deterrent to erectile dysfunction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LIiI_0fgHmoG100
Exercising with kettlebells should be done so with proper form, to avoid injury.Pixabay/Pexels

There are many types of exercises including, isometrics, cardiovascular workouts, and resistance training. Isometrics are stationary exercises that provide contractions to specific muscle groups. Cardiovascular exercise are exercises that use a large group of muscles to increase heart rate for a certain amount of time. Cardiovascular workouts, often referred to as "cardio" for short, include jumping rope, jogging, and bicycling, to name a few.

Mayoclinic provides that for resistance training, a person can use:

  1. Body weight - push ups, planks, situps, and squats
  2. Cable suspension training - In cable suspension training, part of the body or legs is suspended by cables — while doing body weight training such as pushups or planks
  3. Free weights and weight machines - classic dumbbell and weight-machine resistance exercises.

Since Spring has arrived to welcome summer coming on June 21st, many avid health seekers are ready to jump, both arms (or legs) into physical exercise. Indeed by doing so, one stands to improve their physical and mental health. However, strenuous physical exercise can come at a risk to the body as well.

Harms of strenuous resistance training

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmgRF_0fgHmoG100
Intense physical exercise could be approached reasonably. Intense exercise can lead to lactic acid build to build up in the bloodstream.Pixabay/Pexels

The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), note that while physical activity and exercise is rewarding to the body both mentally and physically, resistance training should be approached with caution. AAFP notes that overlifting can cause muscle and joint damage, spinal injuries like herniated discs, and in extreme cases, tear a heart artery, resulting in death.

The AAFP recommends the following for individuals doing resistance training:

Do's

  • Lift with your back straight.
  • Use a spotter for major lifts.
  • Use proper technique when moving weights around the room.

Dont's

  • Don't hyperventilate (breathe in and out heavily). this could cause the person to faint.
  • Don't exercise any group of muscles more than 3 times per week.
  • Do not lift if you're experiencing pain.

Lactic Acidosis

Another issue that a person can experience getting back into working out is lactic acidosis. Lactic acidosis, according to the NIL, is a lactic acid buildup in the bloodstream, produced when oxygen levels become low in cells where metabolism takes place.

Symptoms of lactic acidosis, onset from exercising, include: cramps, nausea and weakness. Soreness from an episode of lactic acidosis, can last for two to three days, after its causation. According to a WebMd article,

"When you exercise, your body uses oxygen to break down glucose for energy. During intense exercise, there may not be enough oxygen available to complete the process, so a substance called lactate is made. Your body can convert this lactate to energy without using oxygen. But this lactate or lactic acid can build up in your bloodstream faster than you can burn it off. The point when lactic acid starts to build up is called the "lactate threshold".
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R28NQ_0fgHmoG100
If you feel pain while working out, lessen your intesity.Wikihow

Lactic acidosis, or an adverse buildup of lactic acid, as a result of intense exercise, should be acknowledge with action toward a reversion to homeostasis. Homeostasis is a "state of balance among all the body systems needed for the body to survive and function correctly", according to the National Institute of Health. Reverting to homeostasis after a lactic acidosis incident should involve less intense workouts, cool down exercise, and a practice of deep breathing during exercise.

We know that exercise is great for our bodies and minds. As many of us look to leap full-on into physical exercise this summer, lets practice guaging the intensity of our working to protects us from injury and lactic acidosis. Also, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Credits:

WebMD

John's Hopkins Medicine

National Institute of Health

American Academy of Family Physicians

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2022 workout# lactic acidosis# lactic acid working out# mental benefits of exercise# seasonal affective disorder

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, I'm Harrison, a writer for TwoSq Media; a contributor to NewsBreak. I analyze local news, business, and technology's influence on how we live our lives. I recently earned a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.

Bardstown, KY
1242 followers

More from TwoSq Media

President Biden offering 8 free Covid-19 test kits to American families

In an effort to get Americans COVID-19 tests at home, the Whitehouse has created a website to streamline the ordering and delivery process. The White House is getting free COVID-19 tests to American families. The orders should arrive to families within 7-12 days.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Read full story
26 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Grants available for nonprofits, individuals, and businesses in Brooklyn, NY. Applications are open.

Grants are awarded in the good-faith of the recipient, in order to accomplish a goal of a grantor. Grants largely do not have to be paid back. Yet, they often are issued for specific purposes.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Monkeypox cases confirmed in the US and Europe

Health authorities in Massachusetts have confirmed a case of the rare illness, monkeypox. It is the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the US this year, according to The Washington Post (WAPO).

Read full story
25 comments
Kentucky State

The 1861 Civil War battle at Camp Wildcat was one of the first US Civil War battles in the country.

Kentucky is synonymous with the name wildcat. In fact, many wild cats are in abundance and indigenous to Kentucky. The University of Kentucky adopted the name "Wildcats" in 1909, after a 6-2 football victory over Illinois, according to the University of Kentucky. At the beginning of U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), the Battle of Camp Wildcat occurred near London, Ky., in 1861.

Read full story
3 comments

CDC urges COVID-19 indoor masks for high-risk areas

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is now urging roughly one-third of Americans to wear masks indoors. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenski makes indoor mask recommendations for high-risk areas.Greg Nash/Pool via HarvardGazette.

Read full story
26 comments

Jeff Bezos' new project is a gigantic 10,000 year clock built into remote mountain.

The 10,000 year clock will keep time for 10,000 years. The clock is a personal project of billionaire Jeff Bezos, and is to be located in West Texas’Sierra Diablo Mountain Range.

Read full story
19 comments
Louisville, KY

Unity in the Community for Louisville, KY this Saturday May 21st celebrates are and history

This Saturday May the 21st, the city of Louisville is hosting a gathering in Shively for the edification of art and history. Louisville councilwoman, Keisha Dorsey (District 3), has fashioned the event, according to Louisville.gov.

Read full story

$500 Million Superyacht Makes it Back to Russia Amid Sanctions

Three yachts, scaling in value from $90 million, to $325 million, to $700 million have each been seized by either the United States or authorities in Europe. The latest yacht under target of resulting sanctions, the Nord, escaped sanctions by escaping to Russian waters.

Read full story
89 comments
Scottsville, KY

Governor Andy Beshear announces $1.7 million investment from A2A Pharmaceutical Network into new HQ in Scottsville, KY

In a press release from the Office of the Governor, Andy Beshear, it was announced that A2A Pharmaceutical Network will open a new headquarters facility in Scottsville, Ky. State and local officials and utility officers celebrated the recently-announced Halton Americas Corporate headquarters.CityofScottsville.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Confederate General John Morgan Hunt and his fight for Confederacy in Kentucky

Captain John Morgan hunt died in eastern Tenessee after years of battling for ideals of the Confederates.Kentucky Historical Society. General John Morgan Hunt was born in Alabama in 1825 and died in battle in Tennessee in 1864. General Hunt's body rests in Lexington, Kentucky city cemetery, according to the Kentucky Historical Society.

Read full story
9 comments
Kentucky State

Birmingham, Kentucky: an 1800's Kentucky city that now rests under Kentucky Lake

Birmingham, Kentucky was one of the first cities to be established in the state. The city was incorporated in 1860 and permanently flooded when the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) built a dam on the Tennessee River in the early 1940’s.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Preservation Center awarded $500,000 Federal Civil Rights grant to fix 1909 elementary school

The Atlanta Preservation Center received $500,000 in a federal grant to support essential work done to English Avenue Elementary School. English Avenue Elementary School is located on roughly 3 acres. The has been closed and vacant since 1995.Atlanta Preservation Center.

Read full story
Jackson, MS

Start your business today with help from Jackson, MS Business Planning & Development department

Jackson, Mississippi is home to roughly 160,000 people, and more than 595,000 people in the Jackson Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The city of Jackson's department of Planning & Development, also states the average income per house is $55,940. Citizens of Jackson have the opportunity to start a business to serve their communities, while getting guidance of the City of Jackson.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear orders Kentucky flags at half staff in honor for 1 million COVID deaths.

Kentucky's battle with COVID-19 has been one of unforeseen challenges. According to a KY COVID-19 weekly report, from the Cabinet of Health and Family Services (CHFS), as of May 9th, 2022 Kentucky has lost reported over 1.3 million cases and 15,734 COVID-19 deaths. The US recently crossed a grim milestone of 1 million reported COVID-19 deaths, for which the Kentucky Governor has order flags lowered to half staff until Monday, May 16th.

Read full story
3 comments
Morris County, NJ

Community welfare at the heart of gun buyback in Morris Co., New Jersey

In 2021, New Jersey Congressman Donald Payne Jr., introduced Bill H.R.3159 - Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act to Congress. The bill has not yet to become a federal law. Therefore, the New Jersey Attorney General and county officials are conducted a gun buyback programon May 14th - May 15th, in Morris County.

Read full story
12 comments

Ransomware hack in Costa Rica causes national emergency.

Cyber-data breaches have been the result for heightened security among individuals, businesses, and governments. This week, Costa Rica declared a state of emergency, as the ongoing result of a ransomware attack.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

The Forecastle festival brings music, art, and tourism to Louisville for May 27th-29th

Forecastle festival happens at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, May 27th-29th. Festivities include music acts, food, and locally produced commodities. Forecastle is a major Louisville event put together by AC Entertainment of Nashville, KY.Lane Report.

Read full story

Elon Musk reveals 5 coming changes to Twitter, to investors.

Mr. Elon Musk has been issuing notice on about his intentions to acquire Twitter and take it private. Previously, Musk found himself subjected to a Security Exchange Commission (SEC) over a Twitter post planning to take Tesla private, in 2018.

Read full story
4 comments

College athletes now profit from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.

National College Athletic Association opened up name, image, and likeness deals for college athletes of every stature.Seeklogo. Becoming a sports agent used to be reserved for servicing deals of professional athletes including endorsement and other kinds of deals. Nowadays, the deals are coming to college athletes.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy