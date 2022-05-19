Exercise helps the mind and body, but too much can cause lactic acidosis

I am not a doctor, medical, or health professional. The author of this article encourages you to consult a doctor before making any health changes, especially any changes related to a specific diagnosis or condition.

Summer is a breath of fresh air. The Sun naturally boosts our serotonin levels helping our bodies energize, focus, and be calm, according to WebMD. Many people see summertime as an invitation to outside activity, after a long winter. Exercise is recommended to reach one's best health, and to ward of negative mental states, and physical disease. Too much exercise can have adverse health effects on our bodies.

Lactic acid build-up in the bloodstream is an adverse effect to intense exercise that can be mitigated. Cambridge Club Toronto

Mental Health

Exercise is a great effort toward the upkeep mental health and cognition. John's Hopkins Medicine states that roughly 1 in 4 or 26% Americans suffer annually from diagnosable mental disorders. Though not all mental disorders can be mitigated through exercise, exercise has been widely proven to reduce anxiety, depression, and negative moods.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as, SAD. SAD commonly occurs in the fall, and winter months and is relieved by spring and summer's sun. A Boston University publication states that 10 million Americans are affected by SAD, and that women are four more times as likely to get it than men.

Exercise can make better the effects of seasonal affective disorder, as well as help with cognition. Mandolesi et al., wrote as published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) that:

"induces structural and functional changes in the brain, determining enormous benefit on both cognitive functioning and wellbeing "

The report also states that physical exercise is a safeguard against nuerodegeneration. Nuerodegeneration is a condition that causes cells in the central nervous system to die or stop working. Since, physical exercise improves cognitive functions, these cognitive gains can create reserves in the brain, delaying nuerodegeneration diagnosis.

Exercise can keep away neurodegeneration, while increasing the mood and boosting cognitive reserves. Alin Grubnyak/Unsplash

Physical Health

The body works in wonderous ways. By now, many of us have it as common knowledge that during strength training, our muscles rip and grow back stronger. It's wonderous, I know. However, regarding physical health and exercising, we will take a look at some of the benefits and issues that we could come across when pursuing our physical health through exercise.

Mayoclinic is a medical practitioner and research institution, based in the US. They mention the physical benefits of exercise as:

Weight-loss - exercise burns calories. The more intense the workout, the more calories are burned.

- exercise burns calories. The more intense the workout, the more calories are burned. Manage and combat existing diseases - exercise can manage or prevent stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and many types of cancer.

- exercise can manage or prevent stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and many types of cancer. Improves energy - exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently

exercise delivers oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and helps your cardiovascular system work more efficiently Improves sex life - improve confidence in physical appearance, and make the person more attractive to a partner. Physical exercise is also a deterrent to erectile dysfunction.

Exercising with kettlebells should be done so with proper form, to avoid injury. Pixabay/Pexels

There are many types of exercises including, isometrics, cardiovascular workouts, and resistance training. Isometrics are stationary exercises that provide contractions to specific muscle groups. Cardiovascular exercise are exercises that use a large group of muscles to increase heart rate for a certain amount of time. Cardiovascular workouts, often referred to as "cardio" for short, include jumping rope, jogging, and bicycling, to name a few.

Mayoclinic provides that for resistance training, a person can use:

Body weight - push ups, planks, situps, and squats Cable suspension training - In cable suspension training, part of the body or legs is suspended by cables — while doing body weight training such as pushups or planks Free weights and weight machines - classic dumbbell and weight-machine resistance exercises.

Since Spring has arrived to welcome summer coming on June 21st, many avid health seekers are ready to jump, both arms (or legs) into physical exercise. Indeed by doing so, one stands to improve their physical and mental health. However, strenuous physical exercise can come at a risk to the body as well.

Harms of strenuous resistance training

Intense physical exercise could be approached reasonably. Intense exercise can lead to lactic acid build to build up in the bloodstream. Pixabay/Pexels

The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), note that while physical activity and exercise is rewarding to the body both mentally and physically, resistance training should be approached with caution. AAFP notes that overlifting can cause muscle and joint damage, spinal injuries like herniated discs, and in extreme cases, tear a heart artery, resulting in death.

The AAFP recommends the following for individuals doing resistance training:

Do's

Lift with your back straight.

Use a spotter for major lifts.

Use proper technique when moving weights around the room.

Dont's

Don't hyperventilate (breathe in and out heavily). this could cause the person to faint.

Don't exercise any group of muscles more than 3 times per week.

Do not lift if you're experiencing pain.

Lactic Acidosis

Another issue that a person can experience getting back into working out is lactic acidosis. Lactic acidosis, according to the NIL, is a lactic acid buildup in the bloodstream, produced when oxygen levels become low in cells where metabolism takes place.

Symptoms of lactic acidosis, onset from exercising, include: cramps, nausea and weakness. Soreness from an episode of lactic acidosis, can last for two to three days, after its causation. According to a WebMd article,

"When you exercise, your body uses oxygen to break down glucose for energy. During intense exercise, there may not be enough oxygen available to complete the process, so a substance called lactate is made. Your body can convert this lactate to energy without using oxygen. But this lactate or lactic acid can build up in your bloodstream faster than you can burn it off. The point when lactic acid starts to build up is called the "lactate threshold".

If you feel pain while working out, lessen your intesity. Wikihow

Lactic acidosis, or an adverse buildup of lactic acid, as a result of intense exercise, should be acknowledge with action toward a reversion to homeostasis. Homeostasis is a "state of balance among all the body systems needed for the body to survive and function correctly", according to the National Institute of Health. Reverting to homeostasis after a lactic acidosis incident should involve less intense workouts, cool down exercise, and a practice of deep breathing during exercise.

We know that exercise is great for our bodies and minds. As many of us look to leap full-on into physical exercise this summer, lets practice guaging the intensity of our working to protects us from injury and lactic acidosis. Also, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Credits:

WebMD

John's Hopkins Medicine

National Institute of Health

American Academy of Family Physicians