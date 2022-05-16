Atlanta Preservation Center awarded $500,000 Federal Civil Rights grant to fix 1909 elementary school

The Atlanta Preservation Center received $500,000 in a federal grant to support essential work done to English Avenue Elementary School.

English Avenue Elementary School is located on roughly 3 acres. The has been closed and vacant since 1995. Atlanta Preservation Center

The school located at 627 English Avenue NW in Atlanta, GA, was built in 1909, and according to newspaper, Atlanta Intown, closed in 1995. On May the 11th, the National Park Service (NPS) announced the grant awarded to the Atlanta Preservation Center.

Atlanta's, English Avenue Elementary School is the beneficent of a nation-wide effort to preserve African-American culture in the United States. The National Park Service awarded a total of $16.2 million to efforts in states across the U.S. including:

$499,128 - Rehabilitation of the Historic Campbell AME Chapel in Americus, Georgia .

. $50,000 - Birmingham Black Radio Museum (BBRM) Permanent Exhibit at the Carver Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama

$318,645 - The Alston House Rehabilitation Project - Columbia, South Carolina

$50,000 - Memphis Heritage Trail: Youth and Civil Rights Summer Camp - Memphis, Tennessee.

The Atlanta Preservation Center (APC) received the grant in interest of preserving African American culture in Atlanta. The center was founded in 1979, as a private nonprofit organization, to promote culturally significant buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes through awareness and education.

David Y. Mitchell, Executive Director at the Atlanta Preservation Center,

“We are going to utilize this opportunity to go in and shore up the building … to secure the structure from further decay"

The funds awarded by the National Park Service, were given to a project titled, English Avenue School Emergency Stabilization. Partners for this project include, the Georgia Tech School of Architecture, Landmark Preservation, and technology specialists for this project.

This is an architectural rendering of what the English Avenue Elementary School will look like after emergency renovations. Atlanta Business Chronicles

According to Atlanta Intown, from 1910 -1949, the school was an all-white school. In 1950, at the onset of the Civil Rights movement, English Avenue Elementary school was changed to an all-black school. In 2021, the Atlanta City Council approved a plan to redevelop the school into a community center with office spaces and plans for workforce development.

