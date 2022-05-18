$500 Million Superyacht Makes it Back to Russia Amid Sanctions

Three yachts, scaling in value from $90 million, to $325 million, to $700 million have each been seized by either the United States or authorities in Europe. The latest yacht under target of resulting sanctions, the Nord, escaped sanctions by escaping to Russian waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z19gr_0feEvuTx00
464-feet long superyacht is currently docked in Russia, after escaping US and EU sanctions.Lurssen

According to Luxury Launches, the boat holds 345,000 liters of fuel and would have cost about $465,000 to supply the Nord’s trip back to Russia, from near Sri Lanka. The boat allegedly made a 90 degree turn, that directed it back toward Russia.

The $500 million superyacht named the Nord, is owned by Alexei Mordashov. According to a Forbes profile Mordashov is the largest shareholder in steel company Severstal, which he ran since he was 19 years old. Severstal also operates PBS Coals Ltd in Pennsylvania, US.

The Nord steered toward Sri Lanka on March 12th, after spending part of winter in the Maldives. The superyacht has been docked at the Russian port Vladivostok, since April 11th, reports.

The Nord’s Features

Steel business man, Mr. Mordashov’s $500 million Nord superyacht was made in the German shipyard, Lurssen. The yacht has six decks and 20 luxury cabins. The 464-foot yacht also has a barbecue deck, a diving center, a cinema, and more, according to a Luxury Launches report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uXWt_0feEvuTx00
The Nord boasts it's night look.Lurssen

The report indicates that operators of the Nord, cut off the yacht's location transponders. Doing so is rarely done and can cause fatal accidents. However, the Nord made it to and remains at Vladivostok port in Russia.

Credits:

Luxury Launches

Forbes

