World Famous Luxury Car Show Coming to Bardstown, Ky on May 30th. Gumball 3000

Bardstown's known world-wide for bourbon and small-town beauty. On Monday May 30th, the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will visit Bardstown, Kentucky.

The 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 luxury car show begins in Toronto, Canada and stopping in Bardstown, Ky March 30th before ending in Miami. Gumball 300

The 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally is the world's largest and most famous luxury automotive road rally.

According to visitbardstown.com , Bardstown has been chosen by Gumball 3000 organizers as the prime location to stop from Indianapolis to Nashville. The luxury automotive rally has five major stops: Toronto, Indianapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, and Miami.

According to the Gumball 3000 website , the caravan of 125+ luxury cars will meet at the following dates at these major tour locations:

Toronto, Canada on Friday May 27th & Saturday May 28th

on Friday May 27th & Saturday May 28th Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday May 28th & Sunday May 29th

on Saturday May 28th & Sunday May 29th Nashville, Tennessee on Monday May 30th from 5:00pm until midnight.

on Monday May 30th from 5:00pm until midnight. Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday May 31st.

on Tuesday May 31st. Miami, Florida on Thursday June 1st until June 3rd. The tour will arrive in Florida before the 2nd of June, yet will take a drive to Key West before finishing in Miami.

Over 125 luxury cars will make a stop to Bardstown on March 30th. CoolMaterial

The 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 ’s designated stop in Bardstown, Kentucky will take place on:

May 30th from 11AM (EST) to 3PM (EST) on the first and second blocks of North 3rd Street in downtown Bardstown.

According to visitbardstown.com , Bardstown was chosen because of its notable accolades including being the bourbon capital of the world and its “ Most Beautiful Small Town in America ” designation. For more information, you can contact Bardstown Nelson County Tourism. Visit Bardstown on March 30th to see some of the most exciting luxury cars in the world.

